Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe revealed he held talks with Real Madrid prior to moving to the French capital, though he insisted it is in the past.
A move to Spanish and European champions Madrid appeared on the horizon for Mbappe amid intense speculation after helping Monaco win Ligue 1 in 2016-17.
The 19-year-old scored 27 goals in all competitions and eventually joined the likes of Neymar and Edinson Cavani at PSG – on an initial season-long loan – despite talks with Madrid, who he will come up against in the Champions League last 16.
"It's true that we spoke, but I think that's now in the past for me and for Real Madrid," Mbappe told Marca.
The transition from the Stade Louis II to Parc des Princes has been seamless for Mbappe, who has scored 12 goals in all competitions.
Mbappe's eight Ligue 1 goals has helped PSG build a nine-point lead atop the table, while the France international has netted four times in the Champions League.
|Kante beats Mbappe to French Player of the Year award
|Britton expects to lead Swansea at Watford
|Lazio 1 Fiorentina 0: Lulic books Coppa Italia semi-final spot
|Mbappe reveals Real Madrid talks ahead of PSG move
|Lingard hails United´s fighting spirit after Burnley draw
|Henderson, Moreno to miss next two Liverpool matches
|Klopp under orders to play Alexander-Arnold... from his mum
|#ComeToBesiktas is back - Vida the latest to be called up
|Oxlade-Chamberlain disappointed despite scoring in 5-0 win
|Yaya Toure reverses Ivory Coast retirement
|Conte: I´d always want Vidal with me
|Liverpool 5 Swansea City 0: Firmino nets double as Reds run riot
|Pellegrino in limbo as Man City rumours swirl around Saints star Van Dijk
|Mourinho claims United don´t spend enough while City ´buy full-backs for price of strikers´
|Puel refuses to blame Schmeichel for Watford winner
|Hughes and Wagner united in penalty protests
|We need to better in possession - Allardyce frustrated by Everton display
|Morata commitment leaves Chelsea boss Conte purring
|A touch of magic - Wilson laughs off controversial equaliser
|Mourinho: Two goals against Burnley is miserable
|Championship Review: Wolves drop points, Cardiff slip up again
|Chelsea buoyed by prolific Azpilicueta-Morata link
|Bournemouth 3 West Ham 3: Controversial Wilson leveller caps six-goal thriller
|Who is better than him? - Pochettino marvels at ´world class´ Kane
|Huddersfield 1 Stoke City 1: Sobhi equaliser eases pressure on Hughes
|Manchester United 2 Burnley 2: Lingard double rescues Mourinho´s men
|Chelsea 2 Brighton and Hove Albion 0: Morata and Alonso ground Seagulls
|Watford 2 Leicester City 1: Schmeichel own goal seals comeback win
|West Brom 0 Everton 0: Pardew´s wait for Baggies victory continues
|Kane ´proud´ of Messi & Ronaldo-like numbers
|Shearer surpassed, Messi eclipsed - Kane´s record-breaking 2017
|Rodgers accepts star striker Dembele may leave Celtic
|Fellaini undecided on Manchester United future
|Tottenham 5 Southampton 2: Records tumble for inspirational hat-trick hero Kane
|Shearer and Lineker hail record man Kane
|Derby cup clash like a World Cup final for AC Milan – Gattuso
|Adelaide United 1 Central Coast Mariners 0: Kitto´s early strike the difference
|Kane usurps Messi as Europe´s top scorer in 2017
|Kane breaks Shearer record for Premier League goals in a year
|Middlesbrough turn to Pulis
|FIFA thanks ´responsible´ Mutko for temporarily stepping down
|Simeone will be Atletico coach next season, insists club president
|Alli thrives as ´pantomime villain´, says Kane
|Moyes declares interest in wantaway Sevilla star N´Zonzi
|Guardiola plays down City ´fatigue´ concerns
|Mourinho: Burnley can challenge for Europe