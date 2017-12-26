Related

Article

Lingard hails United´s fighting spirit after Burnley draw

26 December 2017 22:34

Jesse Lingard hailed Manchester United's fighting spirit after they fought back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Burnley.

The England international was dropped from the starting line-up in the wake of the 2-2 draw with Leicester City last week but came off the bench to snatch a point for his side at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

United were 2-0 down at half-time thanks to goals from Ashley Barnes and Steven Defour before Lingard rescued a result, backheeling Ashley Young's cross home to halve the deficit and firing in his side's second in injury time.

The result means Premier League leaders Manchester City could pull 15 points clear at the top if they beat Newcastle United on Wednesday but Lingard feels United's attitude may count for plenty come the end of the season.

"If we had played for another five or 10 minutes, we would have won the game," he told MUTV.

"[The message at half-time] was always believe. Never give up. We knew we had another 45 minutes to play so we had to be patient, keep moving the ball, moving Burnley about, and eventually we created two clear-cut chances which we scored from.

"This role, further inside, allows me to be closer to the striker, to get in the box, create more things and obviously have more shots at goal. I thought we could nick it towards the end but obviously time ran out and now we look forward to the next game [against Southampton].

"We always have that fighting spirit, that never-give-up attitude and we'll see where it gets us."

Lingard's well-taken goals came after he failed to convert from point-blank range early in the second half, with goalkeeper Nick Pope blocking the ball up onto the crossbar.

"It just kind of hit me and, nine times out of 10, that would have gone in," Lingard said. "But it hit the keeper's face, bounced on to the crossbar and bounced out.

"But after that, we stayed positive and had plenty of players in the box to score goals and I'm glad that we did."

Sponsored links

Wednesday 27 December

06:01 Kane could star for Real Madrid or Barcelona – Shearer
02:30 Klopp: I don´t know how many goals Firmino has scored
01:39 Man City can´t be complacent amid special run, insists Kompany
00:40 Capello: Bonucci can´t defend

Tuesday 26 December

23:43 Kante beats Mbappe to French Player of the Year award
23:36 Britton expects to lead Swansea at Watford
23:23 Lazio 1 Fiorentina 0: Lulic books Coppa Italia semi-final spot
22:46 Mbappe reveals Real Madrid talks ahead of PSG move
22:34 Lingard hails United´s fighting spirit after Burnley draw
22:34 Henderson, Moreno to miss next two Liverpool matches
22:03 Klopp under orders to play Alexander-Arnold... from his mum
21:42 #ComeToBesiktas is back - Vida the latest to be called up
21:15 Oxlade-Chamberlain disappointed despite scoring in 5-0 win
20:40 Yaya Toure reverses Ivory Coast retirement
20:23 Conte: I´d always want Vidal with me
20:23 Liverpool 5 Swansea City 0: Firmino nets double as Reds run riot
19:50 Pellegrino in limbo as Man City rumours swirl around Saints star Van Dijk
19:39 Mourinho claims United don´t spend enough while City ´buy full-backs for price of strikers´
19:28 Puel refuses to blame Schmeichel for Watford winner
19:27 Hughes and Wagner united in penalty protests
19:21 We need to better in possession - Allardyce frustrated by Everton display
19:21 Morata commitment leaves Chelsea boss Conte purring
19:19 A touch of magic - Wilson laughs off controversial equaliser
19:06 Mourinho: Two goals against Burnley is miserable
19:03 Championship Review: Wolves drop points, Cardiff slip up again
18:40 Chelsea buoyed by prolific Azpilicueta-Morata link
18:07 Bournemouth 3 West Ham 3: Controversial Wilson leveller caps six-goal thriller
18:05 Who is better than him? - Pochettino marvels at ´world class´ Kane
18:02 Huddersfield 1 Stoke City 1: Sobhi equaliser eases pressure on Hughes
17:59 Manchester United 2 Burnley 2: Lingard double rescues Mourinho´s men
17:56 Chelsea 2 Brighton and Hove Albion 0: Morata and Alonso ground Seagulls
17:53 Watford 2 Leicester City 1: Schmeichel own goal seals comeback win
17:51 West Brom 0 Everton 0: Pardew´s wait for Baggies victory continues
16:35 Kane ´proud´ of Messi & Ronaldo-like numbers
16:29 Shearer surpassed, Messi eclipsed - Kane´s record-breaking 2017
15:49 Rodgers accepts star striker Dembele may leave Celtic
15:29 Fellaini undecided on Manchester United future
15:21 Tottenham 5 Southampton 2: Records tumble for inspirational hat-trick hero Kane
15:13 Shearer and Lineker hail record man Kane
14:50 Derby cup clash like a World Cup final for AC Milan – Gattuso
14:40 Adelaide United 1 Central Coast Mariners 0: Kitto´s early strike the difference
14:18 Kane usurps Messi as Europe´s top scorer in 2017
13:54 Kane breaks Shearer record for Premier League goals in a year
13:24 Middlesbrough turn to Pulis
12:40 FIFA thanks ´responsible´ Mutko for temporarily stepping down
12:28 Simeone will be Atletico coach next season, insists club president
11:29 Alli thrives as ´pantomime villain´, says Kane
10:34 Moyes declares interest in wantaway Sevilla star N´Zonzi
04:22 Guardiola plays down City ´fatigue´ concerns
03:22 Mourinho: Burnley can challenge for Europe

Monday 25 December

21:19 Mutko temporarily steps aside as RFS president to fight IOC ban
11:00 Manchester City v The Invincibles: How Premier League leaders measure up to Arsenal heroes

Facebook