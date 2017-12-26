Klopp under orders to play Alexander-Arnold... from his mum

Jurgen Klopp has admitted bowing to external pressures to start Trent Alexander-Arnold in Tuesday's 5-0 demolition of Swansea City, following a meeting with the full-back's mother.
Alexander-Arnold's mum visited the club last week, when she explained to Klopp that the 19-year-old's extended family would be over from the United States for the Boxing Day fixture.
Klopp took the conversation as a hint to start the local prospect and the selection paid off, as Alexander-Arnold netted his first Premier League goal in front of the Kop.
"His mother was in the office of our sports director last week and she told me the whole family from America is over," Klopp explained to Sky Sports.
"So I asked if that was an order for him to be in the line-up and she said yes.
"We are happy for him. It's a fantastic story.
"Not a fantastic first half for Trent as well [as the rest of the team], but second half he stepped up and played really well.
"In training he's made big steps in the last few weeks and months, so that's really important for us."
Alexander-Arnold's was one of four goals scored in the second half, as Roberto Firmino's double and a an Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain strike also added to Philippe Coutinho's early opener.
