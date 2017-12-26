Henderson, Moreno to miss next two Liverpool matches

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that captain Jordan Henderson and defender Alberto Moreno will not be available for Liverpool's matches against Leicester City and Burnley.
The Reds won 5-0 at home to the Premier League's bottom club Swansea City on Tuesday, thanks to a Roberto Firmino brace and goals from Philippe Coutinho, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, the latter pair netting for the first time at Anfield.
Addressing reporters in his post-match news conference, Klopp stated that midfielder Henderson and Spaniard Moreno are not due to return imminently from hamstring and ankle problems respectively.
"Length of time? Actually, I have no idea to be honest – but it won't be tomorrow," he said.
"Both are out for the next two games for sure.
"On December 30 and January 1, they have no chance, then we have to see again."
The win over Swansea saw Liverpool climb back above Tottenham and into fourth place, leaving Klopp to emphasise the quality of his players' performance after a challenging first half.
"It was quite intense," he said.
"We had to defend the situations much better, we had to be more compact. In a few moments we were kind of man-orientated - that's is only allowed in our own box.
Congratulations @trentaa98 and @Alex_OxChambo on your first Anfield goals! pic.twitter.com/FCMHT0bVIR— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 26, 2017
"So we had these few problems and in the second half we did it better. I think we scored the first three goals after counter-pressing situations. That's good.
"You look afterwards, 5-0, and you think, 'easy game'. It wasn't an easy game, it was really hard work and I have no problem with that. Absolutely not.
"I'm really happy about the things we learned from the game.
"It's a perfect result for us, nobody injured, as far as I know, very important three points, five goals, clean sheet - it's all good."
