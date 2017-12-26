Article

Shearer surpassed, Messi eclipsed - Kane´s record-breaking 2017

26 December 2017 16:29

Tottenham's 5-2 win over Southampton saw Harry Kane surpass Alan Shearer and Lionel Messi as well as setting two Premier League hat-trick records.

Kane's second treble in four days inspired Spurs to a resounding success at Wembley, securing the 24-year-old a place in the history books.

The England international overtook Shearer's 22-year record for Premier League goals in a calendar year, while also usurping Messi as Europe's top scorer for club and country in 2017.

With Spurs not in action again until January 2, we take a look at Kane's sensational year in front of goal, with the help of Opta data.

 

39 - Kane scored 39 Premier League goals in 36 games in 2017, beating the previous record held by Shearer, who netted 36 in 42 appearances for Blackburn Rovers in 1995.

6 - He is the first player in Premier League history to score six hat-tricks in a single calendar year.

2 - Kane is also the first player in Premier League history to score consecutive hat-tricks on two separate occasions (also May 2017).

8 - He now has eight Premier League hat-tricks, as many as Thierry Henry and Michael Owen – only Shearer (11) and Robbie Fowler (nine) have more in the competition.

56 - Kane scored 56 goals in 52 appearances in all competitions for Tottenham and England in 2017 (49 for Tottenham, seven for England), two more than Messi (54 in 64).

3 - Only three of Kane's 49 Spurs goals in 2017 came from the penalty spot.

5 - Stoke City and Leicester City were Kane's favoured opponents this year, with five goals against each club.

10 - Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli were the most frequent providers for Kane with 10 assists apiece. Kieran Trippier (8) is next on the list.

30+ - Harry Kane is just the second player in a decade to score 30 or more Premier League goals in a calendar year. Robin van Persie hit 35 for Arsenal in 2011.

