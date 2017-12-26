Fellaini undecided on Manchester United future

Marouane Fellaini rejected Manchester United's first contract extension offer and is undecided whether he will stay at Old Trafford.
The Belgium international has overcome a difficult first season at United to become an important part of Jose Mourinho's squad.
Fellaini – who is currently sidelined with a knee injury - has made 12 appearances in all competitions this term, but only four of them have been starts.
With his contract set to expire at the end of the campaign, United have begun the process of extending his deal at the club, but Fellaini is yet to accept.
"Honestly I do not know [where my future will be], I have something in my mind," he told HUMO.
"If Manchester United did not want me anymore they would have said that a long time ago.
"They made me a contract proposal and I think they will make another one. I don't know yet if I'll accept it – we will see.
"I have talked about it with Mourinho. He respects his players' decisions."
On a lighter note, the 30-year-old also revealed he could ditch his trademark afro in the coming months, although what he will replace it with remains a guarded secret.
"Wait a few more months, you will see. It's going to be great," he said when asked about his hairstyle.
|Pellegrino in limbo as Man City rumours swirl around Saints star Van Dijk
|Mourinho claims United don´t spend enough while City ´buy full-backs for price of strikers´
|Puel refuses to blame Schmeichel for Watford winner
|Hughes and Wagner united in penalty protests
|We need to better in possession - Allardyce frustrated by Everton display
|Morata commitment leaves Chelsea boss Conte purring
|A touch of magic - Wilson laughs off controversial equaliser
|Mourinho: Two goals against Burnley is miserable
|Championship Review: Wolves drop points, Cardiff slip up again
|Chelsea buoyed by prolific Azpilicueta-Morata link
|Bournemouth 3 West Ham 3: Controversial Wilson leveller caps six-goal thriller
|Who is better than him? - Pochettino marvels at ´world class´ Kane
|Huddersfield 1 Stoke City 1: Sobhi equaliser eases pressure on Hughes
|Manchester United 2 Burnley 2: Lingard double rescues Mourinho´s men
|Chelsea 2 Brighton and Hove Albion 0: Morata and Alonso ground Seagulls
|Watford 2 Leicester City 1: Schmeichel own goal seals comeback win
|West Brom 0 Everton 0: Pardew´s wait for Baggies victory continues
|Kane ´proud´ of Messi & Ronaldo-like numbers
|Shearer surpassed, Messi eclipsed - Kane´s record-breaking 2017
|Rodgers accepts star striker Dembele may leave Celtic
|Fellaini undecided on Manchester United future
|Tottenham 5 Southampton 2: Records tumble for inspirational hat-trick hero Kane
|Shearer and Lineker hail record man Kane
|Derby cup clash like a World Cup final for AC Milan – Gattuso
|Adelaide United 1 Central Coast Mariners 0: Kitto´s early strike the difference
|Kane usurps Messi as Europe´s top scorer in 2017
|Kane breaks Shearer record for Premier League goals in a year
|Middlesbrough turn to Pulis
|FIFA thanks ´responsible´ Mutko for temporarily stepping down
|Simeone will be Atletico coach next season, insists club president
|Alli thrives as ´pantomime villain´, says Kane
|Moyes declares interest in wantaway Sevilla star N´Zonzi
|Guardiola plays down City ´fatigue´ concerns
|Mourinho: Burnley can challenge for Europe
|Alonso demands ´clinical´ Chelsea after ´very disappointing´ Everton draw
|Herrera hits back with pointed Christmas message
|Bilic ready for management return amid Swansea, Middlesbrough rumours
|Austin gets three-match ban for violent conduct
|Are you watching, Mourinho? Ajax´s Kluivert scores stunning solo goal
|Mkhitaryan back to Dortmund out of the question for Watzke
|Monchi not anticipating January moves at Roma
|Better than the ´golden 70s´, Rummenigge revels in Bayern´s dominance
|Ibrahimovic couldn´t shoot when he joined Juventus – Capello
|Trapp ready to leave PSG, says agent
|Barca grant Messi, Suarez and Mascherano additional Christmas leave
|Pastore: I have not said goodbye to PSG team-mates
|Nainggolan warns against Roma talking about Scudetto
|Hospitalised Valencia coach has to grin and boar it
|Carvalhal leaves Sheffield Wednesday
|Valverde praises ´fundamental´ Ter Stegen after Clasico clean sheet
|Austin charged over Lossl kick
|Henderson to miss Swansea clash
|Shearer confident Kane will break Premier League record
|Great to end year with an important win in El Clasico – Messi
|Marcelo: We´ve spoiled you and you think that Madrid must always win
|Mourinho reacts strongly to Pogba question after Man United failure
|Allegri: Absolutely no problem with Dybala