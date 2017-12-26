Conte: I´d always want Vidal with me

Antonio Conte would be keen to work with Arturo Vidal at Chelsea, but refused to comment on rumours the Premier League club will make a move in January.

Vidal and Conte won three successive Serie A titles during their time together at Juventus, and reports in Chile have suggested there could be a reunion in 2018.

The 30-year-old still has 18 months left on his contract at Bayern Munich, though, and remains a regular first-team player under Jupp Heynckes – Vidal scoring five Bundesliga goals in 14 appearances this season

That has not stopped the speculation linking him with a switch to Stamford Bridge and, although Conte is a fan, he refused to be drawn on talk of a transfer.

"I must be honest, it's not right to talk about a player of another team," he said after Chelsea's 2-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday.

"Especially if you try to link this player with us.

"Arturo is a fantastic player. I have great respect for Arturo, and we spent many years in Juventus together.

"I'd always want him with me."