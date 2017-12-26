Antonio Conte would be keen to work with Arturo Vidal at Chelsea, but refused to comment on rumours the Premier League club will make a move in January.
Vidal and Conte won three successive Serie A titles during their time together at Juventus, and reports in Chile have suggested there could be a reunion in 2018.
The 30-year-old still has 18 months left on his contract at Bayern Munich, though, and remains a regular first-team player under Jupp Heynckes – Vidal scoring five Bundesliga goals in 14 appearances this season
That has not stopped the speculation linking him with a switch to Stamford Bridge and, although Conte is a fan, he refused to be drawn on talk of a transfer.
"I must be honest, it's not right to talk about a player of another team," he said after Chelsea's 2-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday.
"Especially if you try to link this player with us.
"Arturo is a fantastic player. I have great respect for Arturo, and we spent many years in Juventus together.
"I'd always want him with me."
|Kante beats Mbappe to French Player of the Year award
|Britton expects to lead Swansea at Watford
|Lazio 1 Fiorentina 0: Lulic books Coppa Italia semi-final spot
|Mbappe reveals Real Madrid talks ahead of PSG move
|Lingard hails United´s fighting spirit after Burnley draw
|Henderson, Moreno to miss next two Liverpool matches
|Klopp under orders to play Alexander-Arnold... from his mum
|#ComeToBesiktas is back - Vida the latest to be called up
|Oxlade-Chamberlain disappointed despite scoring in 5-0 win
|Yaya Toure reverses Ivory Coast retirement
|Conte: I´d always want Vidal with me
|Liverpool 5 Swansea City 0: Firmino nets double as Reds run riot
|Pellegrino in limbo as Man City rumours swirl around Saints star Van Dijk
|Mourinho claims United don´t spend enough while City ´buy full-backs for price of strikers´
|Puel refuses to blame Schmeichel for Watford winner
|Hughes and Wagner united in penalty protests
|We need to better in possession - Allardyce frustrated by Everton display
|Morata commitment leaves Chelsea boss Conte purring
|A touch of magic - Wilson laughs off controversial equaliser
|Mourinho: Two goals against Burnley is miserable
|Championship Review: Wolves drop points, Cardiff slip up again
|Chelsea buoyed by prolific Azpilicueta-Morata link
|Bournemouth 3 West Ham 3: Controversial Wilson leveller caps six-goal thriller
|Who is better than him? - Pochettino marvels at ´world class´ Kane
|Huddersfield 1 Stoke City 1: Sobhi equaliser eases pressure on Hughes
|Manchester United 2 Burnley 2: Lingard double rescues Mourinho´s men
|Chelsea 2 Brighton and Hove Albion 0: Morata and Alonso ground Seagulls
|Watford 2 Leicester City 1: Schmeichel own goal seals comeback win
|West Brom 0 Everton 0: Pardew´s wait for Baggies victory continues
|Kane ´proud´ of Messi & Ronaldo-like numbers
|Shearer surpassed, Messi eclipsed - Kane´s record-breaking 2017
|Rodgers accepts star striker Dembele may leave Celtic
|Fellaini undecided on Manchester United future
|Tottenham 5 Southampton 2: Records tumble for inspirational hat-trick hero Kane
|Shearer and Lineker hail record man Kane
|Derby cup clash like a World Cup final for AC Milan – Gattuso
|Adelaide United 1 Central Coast Mariners 0: Kitto´s early strike the difference
|Kane usurps Messi as Europe´s top scorer in 2017
|Kane breaks Shearer record for Premier League goals in a year
|Middlesbrough turn to Pulis
|FIFA thanks ´responsible´ Mutko for temporarily stepping down
|Simeone will be Atletico coach next season, insists club president
|Alli thrives as ´pantomime villain´, says Kane
|Moyes declares interest in wantaway Sevilla star N´Zonzi
|Guardiola plays down City ´fatigue´ concerns
|Mourinho: Burnley can challenge for Europe