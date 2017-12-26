Chelsea buoyed by prolific Azpilicueta-Morata link

Alvaro Morata found himself in the familiar position of being indebted to a Cesar Azpilicueta assist in Chelsea's 2-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion.
When Spain striker Morata powered home a header inside the first minutes of the second half at Stamford Bridge, it was his 10th Premier League goal of the season and the sixth time his international colleague Azpilicueta had supplied the ammunition.
There is no more prolific combination when it comes to assists for the same goalscorer in England's top flight this term.
Tottenham's record-breaking star Harry Kane has been set up four times apiece by Dele Alli and Kieran Trippier, while there are four three-goal combinations.
David Silva has assisted Gabriel Jesus three times for Manchester City, while Leroy Sane is responsible for the same number of Raheem Sterling goals for the runaway league leaders.
Three of Alexandre Lacazette's eight Arsenal goals have come courtesy of Aaron Ramsey, while Riyad Mahrez has a hat-trick of assists for Jamie Vardy in an echo of Leicester City's 2015-16 title triumph.
6 - Cesar Azpilicueta has assisted Alvaro Morata for six Premier League goals this season - the joint-most for one @ChelseaFC player to another in a single season (Fabregas-Costa 14-15 and Lampard-Drogba 09-10). Amigos.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 26, 2017
There has never been a more prolific Chelsea alliance over the course of a season in Premier League history.
Cesc Fabregas set up six Diego Costa goals in 2014-15, while Frank Lampard did likewise for Didier Drogba in 2009-10.
