Leon Britton expects to remain in charge for Swansea City's match away to Watford on Saturday and has called for the club to urgently reinforce the squad in January.
Swans stalwart Britton took charge of the team in the wake of manager Paul Clement's departure and earned a point in a 1-1 draw at home to Crystal Palace last weekend.
But the scale of the task facing the Premier League's bottom side in attempting to avoid relegation was laid bare as they were beaten 5-0 by Liverpool.
It remains to be seen how quickly the club's owners will appoint a long-term successor to Clement, with Britton unaware of any progress behind the scenes.
"There is no change, I spoke with the chairman on Christmas Eve and that is the last conversation I have had," he said.
"We are in training on Wednesday, I don't know if I will speak to the chairman or the owners tonight or tomorrow, but as things remain I will be in charge for Watford and for training."
It's all over at Anfield... pic.twitter.com/BMw5C3m79B— Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) December 26, 2017
In a separate interview with Sky Sports, the 35-year-old, who first played for Swansea during a loan spell in 2002, expressed his concern at the team's plight.
"It's a worrying situation," he said.
"We have to keep going, whether that's myself or someone else. We have to give everything we have got because if we don't it will be a very long second half of the season.
"We need some fresh faces.
"The players have not performed as we wanted because we are where we are, so we need some fresh players to come in.
"It's always difficult to get players in when you are bottom of the league because players will always be looking at their own situation and where we are. We need fresh faces to give us a lift, everyone at the club needs a lift so it will be a big January."
|Kante beats Mbappe to French Player of the Year award
|Britton expects to lead Swansea at Watford
|Lazio 1 Fiorentina 0: Lulic books Coppa Italia semi-final spot
|Mbappe reveals Real Madrid talks ahead of PSG move
|Lingard hails United´s fighting spirit after Burnley draw
|Henderson, Moreno to miss next two Liverpool matches
|Klopp under orders to play Alexander-Arnold... from his mum
|#ComeToBesiktas is back - Vida the latest to be called up
|Oxlade-Chamberlain disappointed despite scoring in 5-0 win
|Yaya Toure reverses Ivory Coast retirement
|Conte: I´d always want Vidal with me
|Liverpool 5 Swansea City 0: Firmino nets double as Reds run riot
|Pellegrino in limbo as Man City rumours swirl around Saints star Van Dijk
|Mourinho claims United don´t spend enough while City ´buy full-backs for price of strikers´
|Puel refuses to blame Schmeichel for Watford winner
|Hughes and Wagner united in penalty protests
|We need to better in possession - Allardyce frustrated by Everton display
|Morata commitment leaves Chelsea boss Conte purring
|A touch of magic - Wilson laughs off controversial equaliser
|Mourinho: Two goals against Burnley is miserable
|Championship Review: Wolves drop points, Cardiff slip up again
|Chelsea buoyed by prolific Azpilicueta-Morata link
|Bournemouth 3 West Ham 3: Controversial Wilson leveller caps six-goal thriller
|Who is better than him? - Pochettino marvels at ´world class´ Kane
|Huddersfield 1 Stoke City 1: Sobhi equaliser eases pressure on Hughes
|Manchester United 2 Burnley 2: Lingard double rescues Mourinho´s men
|Chelsea 2 Brighton and Hove Albion 0: Morata and Alonso ground Seagulls
|Watford 2 Leicester City 1: Schmeichel own goal seals comeback win
|West Brom 0 Everton 0: Pardew´s wait for Baggies victory continues
|Kane ´proud´ of Messi & Ronaldo-like numbers
|Shearer surpassed, Messi eclipsed - Kane´s record-breaking 2017
|Rodgers accepts star striker Dembele may leave Celtic
|Fellaini undecided on Manchester United future
|Tottenham 5 Southampton 2: Records tumble for inspirational hat-trick hero Kane
|Shearer and Lineker hail record man Kane
|Derby cup clash like a World Cup final for AC Milan – Gattuso
|Adelaide United 1 Central Coast Mariners 0: Kitto´s early strike the difference
|Kane usurps Messi as Europe´s top scorer in 2017
|Kane breaks Shearer record for Premier League goals in a year
|Middlesbrough turn to Pulis
|FIFA thanks ´responsible´ Mutko for temporarily stepping down
|Simeone will be Atletico coach next season, insists club president
|Alli thrives as ´pantomime villain´, says Kane
|Moyes declares interest in wantaway Sevilla star N´Zonzi
|Guardiola plays down City ´fatigue´ concerns
|Mourinho: Burnley can challenge for Europe