Bournemouth 3 West Ham 3: Controversial Wilson leveller caps six-goal thriller

Callum Wilson scored a controversial late equaliser as Bournemouth rescued a 3-3 draw in a thrilling Premier League clash at the Vitality Stadium.
Wilson's stoppage-time header was initially ruled out for offside but was eventually given following discussion between referee Bobby Madley and his assistant.
Marko Arnautovic looked to have stolen the win for West Ham with a quickfire brace that did not cover Cherries goalkeeper Asmir Begovic in glory, and the Bosnian will have breathed a sigh of relief at Wilson's last-gasp leveller.
In a contest that swung one way and then the other, James Collins fired West Ham in front after seven minutes before goals from Dan Gosling and Nathan Ake turned the match on its head.
Bournemouth were fortunate to have 11 players on the pitch after Simon Francis caught Cheikhou Kouyate with a high boot in the first half.
There's the whistle! The points are shared after a dramatic ending...#BOUWHU | #afcb pic.twitter.com/nKi74phbSD— AFC Bournemouth (@afcbournemouth) December 26, 2017
The result leaves Bournemouth in the bottom three, while West Ham sit 17th.
West Ham collected their first away win of the season at Stoke City earlier this month, and captain Collins quickly had his side on the front foot.
The former Wales international shook off marker Francis to meet a corner at the front post and glance a header beyond Begovic in the Bournemouth goal.
Josh King – scorer of a hat-trick in this fixture last season – sliced wide from the centre of the box as Bournemouth squandered their chance at a swift reply, before Andre Ayew was just off target from an inviting cutback at the other end.
King was wayward once more when his next attempt came from a similar position to his first, but Adam Smith went closer by forcing Adrian into action with a dipping shot that required a touch over the crossbar.
Bournemouth eventually found the net through Gosling after Collins failed to clear his lines from a free-kick, allowing the midfielder to rifle home a finish from 12 yards.
Francis was lucky to stay on the pitch when he escaped with a yellow card after catching Kouyate with a high boot to the face shortly after the leveller, and Wilson fizzed an effort just wide early in the second half.
The turnaround was complete in the 57th minute, when a ball from deep somehow found its way to Ake in the box and the defender turned an accomplished finish beyond Adrian.
But West Ham were not done yet – Arnautovic pounced on a mistake by Begovic to pull the visitors level, with the goalkeeper having slipped on the greasy surface when dealing with a back pass.
GOALLLL!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/5ykrvDj3B6— West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) December 26, 2017
Begovic could also have done better when he parried a Javier Hernandez strike into the path of Arnautovic for an 81st-minute goal that looked set to clinch the win for David Moyes' side.
However, Bournemouth were eventually awarded the draw by committee after Madley and his assistant collaborated to rule that the seemingly offside Wilson committed no offence in heading home the leveller, much to the anger of the visiting players.
KEY OPTA STATS
- Bournemouth are now without a victory in eight successive Premier League matches (D4 L4) – equalling their worst run in the competition (occurring three times previously).
- West Ham have picked up eight points in their last five Premier League games (W2 D2 L1), one more than they managed in their previous 11 in the competition.
- Courtesy of Dan Gosling’s strike, Bournemouth scored their first goal in 344 minutes of Premier League action.
- Gosling scored and assisted in the same Premier League for the first time ever.
- Josh King has been directly involved in four goals in his last two top-flight games against the Hammers (3 goals, 1 assist).
- Marko Arnautovic has netted five goals in his last five Premier League games, as many as he managed in his previous 38.
|Pellegrino in limbo as Man City rumours swirl around Saints star Van Dijk
|Mourinho claims United don´t spend enough while City ´buy full-backs for price of strikers´
|Puel refuses to blame Schmeichel for Watford winner
|Hughes and Wagner united in penalty protests
|We need to better in possession - Allardyce frustrated by Everton display
|Morata commitment leaves Chelsea boss Conte purring
|A touch of magic - Wilson laughs off controversial equaliser
|Mourinho: Two goals against Burnley is miserable
|Championship Review: Wolves drop points, Cardiff slip up again
|Chelsea buoyed by prolific Azpilicueta-Morata link
|Bournemouth 3 West Ham 3: Controversial Wilson leveller caps six-goal thriller
|Who is better than him? - Pochettino marvels at ´world class´ Kane
|Huddersfield 1 Stoke City 1: Sobhi equaliser eases pressure on Hughes
|Manchester United 2 Burnley 2: Lingard double rescues Mourinho´s men
|Chelsea 2 Brighton and Hove Albion 0: Morata and Alonso ground Seagulls
|Watford 2 Leicester City 1: Schmeichel own goal seals comeback win
|West Brom 0 Everton 0: Pardew´s wait for Baggies victory continues
|Kane ´proud´ of Messi & Ronaldo-like numbers
|Shearer surpassed, Messi eclipsed - Kane´s record-breaking 2017
|Rodgers accepts star striker Dembele may leave Celtic
|Fellaini undecided on Manchester United future
|Tottenham 5 Southampton 2: Records tumble for inspirational hat-trick hero Kane
|Shearer and Lineker hail record man Kane
|Derby cup clash like a World Cup final for AC Milan – Gattuso
|Adelaide United 1 Central Coast Mariners 0: Kitto´s early strike the difference
|Kane usurps Messi as Europe´s top scorer in 2017
|Kane breaks Shearer record for Premier League goals in a year
|Middlesbrough turn to Pulis
|FIFA thanks ´responsible´ Mutko for temporarily stepping down
|Simeone will be Atletico coach next season, insists club president
|Alli thrives as ´pantomime villain´, says Kane
|Moyes declares interest in wantaway Sevilla star N´Zonzi
|Guardiola plays down City ´fatigue´ concerns
|Mourinho: Burnley can challenge for Europe
|Alonso demands ´clinical´ Chelsea after ´very disappointing´ Everton draw
|Herrera hits back with pointed Christmas message
|Bilic ready for management return amid Swansea, Middlesbrough rumours
|Austin gets three-match ban for violent conduct
|Are you watching, Mourinho? Ajax´s Kluivert scores stunning solo goal
|Mkhitaryan back to Dortmund out of the question for Watzke
|Monchi not anticipating January moves at Roma
|Better than the ´golden 70s´, Rummenigge revels in Bayern´s dominance
|Ibrahimovic couldn´t shoot when he joined Juventus – Capello
|Trapp ready to leave PSG, says agent
|Barca grant Messi, Suarez and Mascherano additional Christmas leave
|Pastore: I have not said goodbye to PSG team-mates
|Nainggolan warns against Roma talking about Scudetto
|Hospitalised Valencia coach has to grin and boar it
|Carvalhal leaves Sheffield Wednesday
|Valverde praises ´fundamental´ Ter Stegen after Clasico clean sheet
|Austin charged over Lossl kick
|Henderson to miss Swansea clash
|Shearer confident Kane will break Premier League record
|Great to end year with an important win in El Clasico – Messi
|Marcelo: We´ve spoiled you and you think that Madrid must always win
|Mourinho reacts strongly to Pogba question after Man United failure
|Allegri: Absolutely no problem with Dybala