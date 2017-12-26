A touch of magic - Wilson laughs off controversial equaliser

Callum Wilson described his contentious equaliser as "a touch of magic" after Bournemouth rescued a thrilling 3-3 draw against West Ham.
The Cherries led 2-1 at Vitality Stadium before Marko Arnautovic struck in the 81st and 89th minute to seemingly secure a dramatic win for the visitors.
But in the third minute of stoppage time, Wilson converted Nathan Ake's header across goal amid suspicions of handball and offside.
Referee Bobby Madley held a lengthy discussion with his assistant before awarding the goal, leaving Wilson relieved that the call went his way.
"Sometimes you get those decisions against you," he said. "I tried to go in as a striker and follow the ball in and put a little touch on it to our delight but not to West Ham's."
When asked what "touch" it was that proved decisive, a laughing Wilson responded: "Magic. It was eventful.
"It seems to be the way against West Ham. It is disappointing not to take three points as we played well until the slip.
"It was hard to go one down after seven minutes, but we have shown character to get back in the game at 2-1."
Eddie Howe added: "It is a total mix of emotions as I felt it was ours at 2-1.
"I am not quite sure if they thought it was offside, but I am very happy to see it given. The longer the referee and the linesman talked I thought it would not be given, but it is no more than we deserved."
Howe's opposite number David Moyes, meanwhile, was at a loss to explain why Madley would overrule his colleague.
"I don't know why he would not go with his linesman's decision," he said.
"The offside could be close, the linesman gives it as an offside goal but the worst thing is the Bournemouth player puts it in with the top of his arm so it should be ruled out for that.
"For both decisions to be ruled out is disappointing."
