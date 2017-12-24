Great to end year with an important win in El Clasico – Messi

Lionel Messi revelled in Barcelona's El Clasico victory over LaLiga titleholders Real Madrid as he shared his joy on social media.
LaLiga leaders Barca struck a major blow in Madrid's title defence with a 3-0 win at the 10-man hosts Saturday.
Luis Suarez, Messi and Aleix Vidal scored in the second half as Barca moved 14 points clear of the Spanish champions heading into the mid-season break.
Messi – who became LaLiga's leading scorer against Madrid with his 17th goal courtesy of a penalty at the Santiago Bernabeu – used Facebook to celebrate.
Qué lindo finalizar el año con una importante victoria en el Clásico. ¡Un abrazo y felices fiestas para todos! Great to...Posted by Leo Messi on Saturday, 23 December 2017
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner wrote: "Great to end the year with an important win in El Clasico! Hugs and Merry Christmas to you all!"
Barca are nine points clear of second-placed Atletico Madrid after 17 rounds.
Messi has played a starring role with a LaLiga-high 15 goals.
