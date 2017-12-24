Related

Great to end year with an important win in El Clasico – Messi

24 December 2017 04:00

Lionel Messi revelled in Barcelona's El Clasico victory over LaLiga titleholders Real Madrid as he shared his joy on social media.

LaLiga leaders Barca struck a major blow in Madrid's title defence with a 3-0 win at the 10-man hosts Saturday.

Luis Suarez, Messi and Aleix Vidal scored in the second half as Barca moved 14 points clear of the Spanish champions heading into the mid-season break.

Messi – who became LaLiga's leading scorer against Madrid with his 17th goal courtesy of a penalty at the Santiago Bernabeu – used Facebook to celebrate.

 

Qué lindo finalizar el año con una importante victoria en el Clásico. ¡Un abrazo y felices fiestas para todos! Great to...

Posted by Leo Messi on Saturday, 23 December 2017

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner wrote: "Great to end the year with an important win in El Clasico! Hugs and Merry Christmas to you all!"

Barca are nine points clear of second-placed Atletico Madrid after 17 rounds.

Messi has played a starring role with a LaLiga-high 15 goals.

 

La Liga table

# Team MP D P
1 Barcelona 17 +38 45
2 Atlético Madrid 17 +17 36
3 Valencia 17 +19 34
4 Real Madrid 16 +16 31
5 Sevilla 17 -2 29
6 Villarreal 17 +4 27
7 Eibar 17 -7 24
8 Getafe 17 +6 23
9 Real Sociedad 17 +2 23
10 Girona 17 -5 23
11 Celta de Vigo 17 +5 21
12 Athletic Club 17 -1 21
13 Leganés 16 -2 21
14 Real Betis 17 -6 21
15 Espanyol 17 -7 20
16 Levante 17 -7 18
17 Deportivo Alavés 17 -12 15
18 Deportivo La C… 17 -15 15
19 Málaga 17 -18 11
20 Las Palmas 17 -25 11

