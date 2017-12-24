Better than the ´golden 70s´, Rummenigge revels in Bayern´s dominance

Despite a slow start to the season and the sudden departure of Carlo Ancelotti, it will nevertheless be another 'frohe Weihnachten' for Bayern Munich, who have been congratulated for their efforts in 2017 by chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

Bayern spluttered and stumbled early in the campaign, a 3-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in September prompting the club to part company with Ancelotti, who had led them to the Bundesliga title last term.

Luring 2012-13 treble-winning boss Jupp Heynckes out of retirement has prompted a sharp upturn in form, which has seen Bayern reach the mid-season break 11 points clear of second-placed Schalke at the top of the table.

And Rummenigge, writing in a festive letter to supporters, did not miss an opportunity to laud the team's achievements.

"We've rarely been able to celebrate Christmas in as relaxed a mood as this year," he wrote.

"We can be very satisfied with 2017.

"Last summer we won a fifth Bundesliga title in a row – that's an historic achievement!

"Even the so-called golden 70s failed to produce such utter Bavarian dominance, and our team is well on course to extend this streak.

"We're top of the table at the midpoint of the season for the seventh time in a row, with an 11-point lead over our rivals. I think that's remarkable! We're also on track in the Champions League and DFB Cup.

Best of #FCBayernXmas! Here are some of the best bits from our festive videos pic.twitter.com/Mry048ysGy — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) December 24, 2017

"Special thanks go to Jupp Heynckes and his coaching staff. Jupp has made a wonderful comeback.

"We've won 15 of our 16 matches since he returned, and I'm convinced he'll continue to help the team develop after the winter break, even though the mid-season training period is very short this time.

"And I'd also like to thank Carlo Ancelotti, who led us to the aforementioned fifth league title last summer."

Bayern return to Bundesliga action against Bayer Leverkusen on January 12, with a Champions League round-of-16 tie against Turkish side Besiktas coming up in February and March.