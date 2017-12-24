Related

Article

Alonso demands ´clinical´ Chelsea after ´very disappointing´ Everton draw

24 December 2017 22:53

Marcos Alonso has called for Chelsea to be more clinical as they look to bounce back from their goalless draw with Everton.

The champions dominated Saturday's Premier League clash at Goodison Park but failed to make the most of their opportunities against Sam Allardyce's diligent side.

The result, coupled with Manchester City's 4-0 win over Bournemouth, means Antonio Conte's side are 16 points adrift of top spot with half the season gone. 

Alonso acknowledged it was a "very disappointing" result and has urged his team-mates to be more ruthless against Brighton and Hove Albion on Boxing Day.

"We were very unlucky not to win after controlling the whole game and having a lot of chances," he said, as quoted by the club's official website. "But we take one point, it is what it is, very disappointing.

"We knew it was going to be tough and as the game was passing it was getting harder because they were defending closer to their goal. The performance wasn't bad, we just need to be more clinical."

Centre-back Antonio Rudiger felt luck was against Chelsea, who had 68 per cent of the possession and 25 shots on Saturday, but wants to respond by ending 2017 with wins over Brighton and Stoke City.

"Of course, it's very disappointing because I think we were the better team and we had a lot of chances to score but you have some days when it's like that," said Rudiger. "You can even play for maybe three hours and you wouldn't score.

"We needed the three points so we have to keep going. We played a good match but we were just unlucky.

"The target can only be six points. It's not easy but that's our aim, that's what we're going for, we want six points."

Sponsored links

Sunday 24 December

22:53 Alonso demands ´clinical´ Chelsea after ´very disappointing´ Everton draw
22:12 Herrera hits back with pointed Christmas message
21:24 Bilic ready for management return amid Swansea, Middlesbrough rumours
20:14 Austin gets three-match ban for violent conduct
17:23 Are you watching, Mourinho? Ajax´s Kluivert scores stunning solo goal
16:42 Mkhitaryan back to Dortmund out of the question for Watzke
16:21 Monchi not anticipating January moves at Roma
16:01 Better than the ´golden 70s´, Rummenigge revels in Bayern´s dominance
15:19 Ibrahimovic couldn´t shoot when he joined Juventus – Capello
14:55 Trapp ready to leave PSG, says agent
14:13 Barca grant Messi, Suarez and Mascherano additional Christmas leave
13:53 Pastore: I have not said goodbye to PSG team-mates
13:09 Nainggolan warns against Roma talking about Scudetto
13:02 Hospitalised Valencia coach has to grin and boar it
12:12 Carvalhal leaves Sheffield Wednesday
11:52 Valverde praises ´fundamental´ Ter Stegen after Clasico clean sheet
11:02 Austin charged over Lossl kick
10:00 Henderson to miss Swansea clash
07:17 Shearer confident Kane will break Premier League record
04:00 Great to end year with an important win in El Clasico – Messi
03:33 Marcelo: We´ve spoiled you and you think that Madrid must always win
02:52 Mourinho reacts strongly to Pogba question after Man United failure
00:49 Allegri: Absolutely no problem with Dybala

Saturday 23 December

23:55 Childish United blew ´easy´ Leicester match – Mourinho
23:23 Monk sacked by Middlesbrough after six months
23:20 Criticism must be aimed at me - Mirabelli seeks to shield Milan
22:51 Leicester City 2 Manchester United 2: Maguire snatches dramatic draw
22:47 Juventus 1 Roma 0: Benatia dents former club´s Scudetto hopes
22:18 Championship Review: Cardiff´s slip punished by Wolves, Bolton off the bottom
22:16 Gattuso: I am the least of Milan´s problems
21:53 Valverde not happy to see Kovacic picked for Clasico
21:44 ´Amazing´ Kane continues to surprise me – Pochettino
21:06 Kane delighted as Burnley treble puts Tottenham striker on brink of history
20:44 Kane matches Shearer´s calendar-year Premier League record
20:41 When you lose, people think everything is f***** up – Zidane
20:25 Burnley 0 Tottenham 3: Kane hat-trick sends Spurs above Arsenal
20:11 Pellegrino and Wagner disagree over Austin clash with Lossl
19:56 AC Milan 0 Atalanta 2: Cristante, Ilicic leave Gattuso searching for answers
19:26 Britton has no appetite for permanent Swansea job
19:25 Guardiola understands ´legend´ Aguero´s frustration
19:23 Benitez thrilled to see Newcastle effort rewarded
19:19 Hughes thanks Stoke City owners for backing
19:06 Win sets us up nicely for Chelsea trip - Hughton
18:52 Ramos courts post-Clasico controversy with Catalonia comment
18:49 Spalletti ´more convinced than ever´ despite successive Inter defeats
18:09 Manchester City bring up century of Premier League goals in 2017
18:02 West Ham 2 Newcastle United 3: Magpies´ slide ends in festive thriller
18:00 Swansea City 1 Crystal Palace 1: Ayew rescues draw for struggling Swans
17:58 Stoke City 3 West Brom 1: Scrappy win eases pressure on Hughes
17:58 Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Watford 0: Gross ends drought to help Seagulls return to winning ways
17:56 Manchester City 4 Bournemouth 0: Aguero inspires emphatic win
17:55 Southampton 1 Huddersfield Town 1: Depoitre earns a point after Austin antics
17:46 Clasico Player Ratings: Messi, Busquets dominate on dark day for Carvajal
17:36 Conte defends Batshuayi omission as Chelsea draw blank
17:00 Aguero nets for 100th time at Manchester City´s Etihad Stadium
16:57 Sassuolo 1 Inter 0: Falcinelli compounds Nerazzurri´s nightmare before Christmas
16:52 Real Madrid 0 Barcelona 3: The Alternative Clasico Awards
16:49 Zidane defends decision to drop Isco for El Clasico
16:31 Stop spreading s***! Isco slams claims he refused to warm up during Clasico
16:30 WATCH: Hodgson meets lookalike ahead of Swansea clash
16:15 Clasico win has decided nothing, insists Valverde
16:04 Hamsik surpasses Maradona to become Napoli´s record goalscorer
15:54 Zidane´s midfield gamble gifts LaLiga to Barcelona
15:41 Iniesta not ruling Madrid out after thumping Barca win
15:38 How Barca´s Clasico triumph over Madrid unfolded in Twitter moments
15:38 Varane: Madrid will be more united after Clasico defeat
15:23 Everton 0 Chelsea 0: Conte´s men fail to make most of dominance
14:54 Real Madrid 0 Barcelona 3: Leaders strike major blow in title race
14:47 Messi now LaLiga´s leading scorer against Madrid
13:21 A-League Review: Late drama in Melbourne derby as Bobo stomps all over Wellington
12:21 Ronaldo starts Clasico as Isco joins Bale on Madrid bench
11:44 Cavani: More to come from Neymar, Mbappe and me at PSG
10:49 Everton boss Allardyce ponders N´Zonzi move
10:00 Real Madrid v Barcelona: The biggest wins, top scorers and shining stars from El Clasico history
10:00 Real Madrid v Barcelona: Ronaldo and Messi´s head-to-head Clasico record
04:52 Rooney plays with his soul – Conte wary of Everton star
03:56 United being ´punished´ with Christmas fixtures, says Mourinho
03:19 Mbappe: Neymar, Cavani among world´s best
02:12 Galtier agrees Lille return
01:39 Ibrahimovic ready to start as a number 10 – Mourinho
00:49 Even at 80 I would play for Juventus or Italy - Buffon
00:28 Arsenal were ´paralysed´ in first half, says Wenger

Premier League table

# Team MP D P
1 Manchester City 19 +48 55
2 Manchester United 19 +27 42
3 Chelsea 19 +18 39
4 Liverpool 19 +18 35
5 Tottenham Hotspur 19 +16 34
6 Arsenal 19 +11 34
7 Burnley 19 +1 32
8 Leicester City 19 +1 27
9 Everton 19 -6 26
10 Watford 19 -7 22
11 Huddersfield Town 19 -14 22
12 Brighton & Hov… 19 -8 21
13 Southampton 19 -7 19
14 Stoke City 19 -18 19
15 Newcastle United 19 -10 18
16 Crystal Palace 19 -13 18
17 West Ham United 19 -16 17
18 AFC Bournemouth 19 -13 16
19 West Bromwich … 19 -13 14
20 Swansea City 19 -15 13

Facebook