Article

Stoke City 3 West Brom 1: Scrappy win eases pressure on Hughes

23 December 2017 17:58

Stoke City survived some nervy moments as they eased the pressure on manager Mark Hughes with a 3-1 victory over fellow strugglers West Brom at the bet365 Stadium.

After a run of one win in eight Premier League matches and three successive losses, another defeat on Saturday would have seen Stoke spend Christmas Day in the bottom three.

Hughes played down the severity of the Potters' circumstances in his pre-match news conference but will no doubt be relieved to have seen his team get back to winning ways, while Alan Pardew's search for a first success at the West Brom helm continues.

Joe Allen struck the opener in the 19th minute and laid on Stoke's second in first-half stoppage time for Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting after some tenacious work on the right wing - the first time the Wales international has scored and assisted a goal in the same Premier League match.

Guilty of spurning two quality chances in the opening period, Salomon Rondon partially atoned for those misses by halving the deficit early in the second half.

However, West Brom were unable to convert subsequent pressure into an equaliser and their club-record winless run now stands at 17 league matches, with an injury-time strike from substitute Ramadan Sobhi rubbing salt in their wounds.

The Baggies were dealt a further blow with Nacer Chadli - who only came on for James McClean at half-time - hobbling off just 16 minutes into his return from a six-week injury lay-off.

West Brom had lost in just one of their last seven visits to Stoke and that record appeared to give them the confidence to push forward in the early exchanges.

Jack Butland remained largely untested, though, and Allen punished the visitors when he turned Peter Crouch's volleyed cross into the back of the net.

Rondon had a glorious chance to equalise in the 30th minute when Kurt Zouma inadvertently flicked the ball to the striker, who was standing in an offside position in the box. After letting it roll across his body, the Venezuelan showed a lack of composure with a poor shot that flew over.

Butland did superbly to get down to his left and push a curling shot from Rondon around the post two minutes before half-time, and West Brom conceded again soon after.

This time Allen was the provider, pouncing on some dreadful defending from Gareth Barry and releasing Choupo-Moting, who rounded Ben Foster and found a gap between Allan Nyom and Ahmed Hegazi to double Stoke's lead.

West Brom pulled one back within six minutes of the restart. Chris Brunt's long ball over the defence was latched on to by Rondon and he exploited some lax marking from Ryan Shawcross to finish beneath the onrushing Butland.

Choupo-Moting headed Xherdan Shaqiri's free-kick delivery from the right narrowly over, before Chadli sustained a muscular injury that forced him off in the 61st minute.

West Brom pushed for an equaliser as the tension among the home fans rose, Jonny Evans seeing a pair of shots blocked before a stumbling Jay Rodriguez failed to stab Barry's pass beyond Butland.

The Stoke goalkeeper raced off his line and made a crucial interception to deny Rondon with three minutes remaining, the striker's claim Butland used his arm outside the box going ignored by referee Neil Swarbrick.

There were heart-in-mouth moments for Stoke when Butland stopped Tom Edwards scoring an own goal with a crucial block, before the keeper's punch from Jonny Evans' header bounced off Rondon and missed the target.

But the Potters clinched the victory in stoppage time when Choupo-Moting led a counter-attack and squared for Ramadan to ensure West Brom's wait for a win goes on.

 

Key Opta Facts:

- West Brom are the first Premier League team to go 17 or more games without a win since Aston Villa (19) in January 2016.
- Stoke bagged three goals in a Premier League game for the first time since beating Hull City 3-1 in April.

- Salomon Rondon has scored in all three of his Premier League away games against Stoke City.

Sponsored links

Sunday 24 December

02:52 Mourinho reacts strongly to Pogba question after Man United failure
00:49 Allegri: Absolutely no problem with Dybala

Saturday 23 December

23:55 Childish United blew ´easy´ Leicester match – Mourinho
23:23 Monk sacked by Middlesbrough after six months
23:20 Criticism must be aimed at me - Mirabelli seeks to shield Milan
22:51 Leicester City 2 Manchester United 2: Maguire snatches dramatic draw
22:47 Juventus 1 Roma 0: Benatia dents former club´s Scudetto hopes
22:18 Championship Review: Cardiff´s slip punished by Wolves, Bolton off the bottom
22:16 Gattuso: I am the least of Milan´s problems
21:53 Valverde not happy to see Kovacic picked for Clasico
21:44 ´Amazing´ Kane continues to surprise me – Pochettino
21:06 Kane delighted as Burnley treble puts Tottenham striker on brink of history
20:44 Kane matches Shearer´s calendar-year Premier League record
20:41 When you lose, people think everything is f***** up – Zidane
20:25 Burnley 0 Tottenham 3: Kane hat-trick sends Spurs above Arsenal
20:11 Pellegrino and Wagner disagree over Austin clash with Lossl
19:56 AC Milan 0 Atalanta 2: Cristante, Ilicic leave Gattuso searching for answers
19:26 Britton has no appetite for permanent Swansea job
19:25 Guardiola understands ´legend´ Aguero´s frustration
19:23 Benitez thrilled to see Newcastle effort rewarded
19:19 Hughes thanks Stoke City owners for backing
19:06 Win sets us up nicely for Chelsea trip - Hughton
18:52 Ramos courts post-Clasico controversy with Catalonia comment
18:49 Spalletti ´more convinced than ever´ despite successive Inter defeats
18:09 Manchester City bring up century of Premier League goals in 2017
18:02 West Ham 2 Newcastle United 3: Magpies´ slide ends in festive thriller
18:00 Swansea City 1 Crystal Palace 1: Ayew rescues draw for struggling Swans
17:58 Stoke City 3 West Brom 1: Scrappy win eases pressure on Hughes
17:58 Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Watford 0: Gross ends drought to help Seagulls return to winning ways
17:56 Manchester City 4 Bournemouth 0: Aguero inspires emphatic win
17:55 Southampton 1 Huddersfield Town 1: Depoitre earns a point after Austin antics
17:46 Clasico Player Ratings: Messi, Busquets dominate on dark day for Carvajal
17:36 Conte defends Batshuayi omission as Chelsea draw blank
17:00 Aguero nets for 100th time at Manchester City´s Etihad Stadium
16:57 Sassuolo 1 Inter 0: Falcinelli compounds Nerazzurri´s nightmare before Christmas
16:52 Real Madrid 0 Barcelona 3: The Alternative Clasico Awards
16:49 Zidane defends decision to drop Isco for El Clasico
16:31 Stop spreading s***! Isco slams claims he refused to warm up during Clasico
16:30 WATCH: Hodgson meets lookalike ahead of Swansea clash
16:15 Clasico win has decided nothing, insists Valverde
16:04 Hamsik surpasses Maradona to become Napoli´s record goalscorer
15:54 Zidane´s midfield gamble gifts LaLiga to Barcelona
15:41 Iniesta not ruling Madrid out after thumping Barca win
15:38 How Barca´s Clasico triumph over Madrid unfolded in Twitter moments
15:38 Varane: Madrid will be more united after Clasico defeat
15:23 Everton 0 Chelsea 0: Conte´s men fail to make most of dominance
14:54 Real Madrid 0 Barcelona 3: Leaders strike major blow in title race
14:47 Messi now LaLiga´s leading scorer against Madrid
13:21 A-League Review: Late drama in Melbourne derby as Bobo stomps all over Wellington
12:21 Ronaldo starts Clasico as Isco joins Bale on Madrid bench
11:44 Cavani: More to come from Neymar, Mbappe and me at PSG
10:49 Everton boss Allardyce ponders N´Zonzi move
10:00 Real Madrid v Barcelona: The biggest wins, top scorers and shining stars from El Clasico history
10:00 Real Madrid v Barcelona: Ronaldo and Messi´s head-to-head Clasico record
04:52 Rooney plays with his soul – Conte wary of Everton star
03:56 United being ´punished´ with Christmas fixtures, says Mourinho
03:19 Mbappe: Neymar, Cavani among world´s best
02:12 Galtier agrees Lille return
01:39 Ibrahimovic ready to start as a number 10 – Mourinho
00:49 Even at 80 I would play for Juventus or Italy - Buffon
00:28 Arsenal were ´paralysed´ in first half, says Wenger

Friday 22 December

23:51 Klopp exasperated by Liverpool´s defensive display
23:42 Liverpool need to be more boring - Milner
23:30 Manchester City exceeding even Guardiola´s expectations
23:22 Espanyol 1 Atletico Madrid 0: Late Garcia goal snatches dramatic win
22:52 Norwich City 1 Brentford 2: Vibe brace the difference
22:40 Arsenal 3 Liverpool 3: Points shared in classic Christmas cracker
21:21 Allardyce ready to select Barkley despite contract uncertainty
21:03 Liverpool captain Henderson suffers suspected hamstring injury
20:12 Berizzo sacked as Sevilla coach
19:53 Gattuso rejects talk of AC Milan resignation
19:35 Inzaghi hopes Milinkovic-Savic can become better than Pogba
19:30 Rakitic: El Clasico not like a final
19:20 AC Milan not playing as a team - Gattuso
18:41 Rangers confirm Murty appointment
18:25 Barcelona´s doors are open to Coutinho, says Rakitic
18:10 Guardiola urges release of jailed Catalan politicians
18:07 Mario Gomez relishing Stuttgart return
17:49 West Brom match not a must-win situation, claims Hughes
16:57 Election fallout not a Clasico concern for Valverde
16:46 Low expects Neuer back by March
16:32 Di Francesco backs Dzeko to rediscover goalscoring form against Juventus
16:06 Valencia, Carrick & Fellaini doubtful for Man Utd´s festive fixtures
16:05 AC Milan hit out at ´dark forces´ regarding Bonucci transfer rumours
15:50 Benched Dybala needed rest, Allegri claims
15:43 Guardiola asks referees to protect Manchester City players
15:13 Spalletti confused by Joao Mario transfer rumours
14:50 Valverde insists Barca Clasico win will not settle LaLiga
14:14 Whatever happens, LaLiga isn´t over – Zidane defiant ahead of El Clasico
14:01 Mbappe and Jesus for £5million? Giggs laments United transfer misses
13:08 Zidane declares Ronaldo fit for Clasico
12:48 Koeman eyes Netherlands post
12:10 Newcastle Jets 4 Western Sydney Wanderers 0: Jets blow away woeful Wanderers
11:39 Casemiro: I don´t want to talk about Barca
10:19 Salah ´sure´ Liverpool will lift trophy this season
10:14 Stuttgart bring Germany striker Gomez back home
09:46 Giggs brands Liverpool stalemate a ´killer´ for United
06:45 Zdrilic endorses ´once-in-a-generation´ Rangnick for Socceroos
03:57 Pochettino: Tottenham have missed Wanyama
03:06 Emery: Real Madrid favourites for Clasico against Barca
01:16 Pardew realistic over Evans´ West Brom future
00:44 Santa Cruz hails Manchester City´s ´historic´ winning run
00:36 Wenger questions Oxlade-Chamberlain´s Liverpool move
00:05 Stay here 20 years? Klopp doubts Liverpool longevity

Facebook