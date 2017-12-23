Ronaldo starts Clasico as Isco joins Bale on Madrid bench

Cristiano Ronaldo has been named in Real Madrid's starting line-up for El Clasico after overcoming a calf complaint but Isco must settle for a place on the bench alongside fit-again Gareth Bale.

Ronaldo scored the winner in last weekend's 1-0 Club World Cup final triumph over Gremio but had his preparations hindered by a minor injury.

Zinedine Zidane told a pre-match news conference the five-time Ballon d'Or winner would play, but attacking flair has been sacrificed elsewhere in the Madrid line-up for a game that LaLiga's champions enter 11 points behind their bitter rivals at the top of the table.

Mateo Kovacic makes a first league start of the season and will provide greater central midfield insurance, lining up alongside Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro, although in Isco, Bale and Marco Asensio, Zidane has enviable game-breaking options on the bench.