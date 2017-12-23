Real Madrid v Barcelona: The biggest wins, top scorers and shining stars from El Clasico history

The latest chapter in the fiercest and most decorated rivalry in European football will be played out when Real Madrid host Barcelona in Saturday's pre-Christmas clash.
Madrid are the reigning Spanish and European champions but Barca are threatening to resume their recent domestic dominance of the duel, sitting pretty at the top of LaLiga.
Neymar might have left the Clasico stage, while form and fitness issues afflict Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale, but Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are primed to continue their perpetual battle for supremacy as the best footballers on the planet.
Barca boss Ernesto Valverde suffered back-to-back defeats to Madrid in the season-opening Supercopa de Espana and knows all too well that the history of this bitter feud is littered with stunning plot twists and unforgettable deeds.
Messi top of the table
Among the array of all-time lists Messi sits at the top of, he is El Clasico's leading scorer. The mercurial Argentinian has 24 goals in 36 appearances, with 16 strikes coming in LaLiga.
Feliç Sant Jordi! Una, una camiseta, 2-3 i cap a casa. pic.twitter.com/tCYdy80F7g— Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) April 23, 2017
If Ronaldo is on target on Saturday, he will draw level with Madrid great Alfredo Di Stefano in second place on 18 goals. Di Stefano still far outstrips the four-time Ballon d'Or winner in terms of LaLiga goals in El Clasico with 14, while nine of Ronaldo's 17 overall have come in the Supercopa and Copa del Rey.
Next up is Raul (15), while two more Madrid heroes – Francisco Gento and Ferenc Puskas – have 14 alongside Barcelona's Cesar.
Longest winning runs and head-to-head record
Madrid churned out five consecutive LaLiga titles at the start of the 1960s and amassed their longest winning run against Barca in this period.
Between April 1962 and February 1965, Los Blancos won seven consecutive Clasicos. Barca came closest to matching this tally when Pep Guardiola won each of his first five games as head coach against Madrid.
The overall head-to-head in the rivalry is almost impossibly close, with Madrid holding 95 wins to Barcelona's 92, while the two heavyweights have finished honours even on 49 occasions.
What a way to start the season at the Bernabéu! #Supercampeones #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/9AnbSzEtAx— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) August 16, 2017
'Cinco-Zero' and the biggest wins
An important part of El Clasico's historical narrative, certainly as far as Barcelona fans are concerned, is formed by 5-0 wins.
They won by this margin in 1935 and 1945, but the most famous "Cinco-Zero" came at the Santiago Bernabeu in February 1974, when the Dutch master Johan Cruyff inspired a seismic thrashing of Madrid on their own patch.
As coach of Barca, Cruyff led his "Dream Team" to a 5-0 Clasico win at Camp Nou in January 1994, although Madrid responded in kind with a 5-0 of their own 12 months later.
The symbolism was not hard to spot when ardent Cruyff disciple Guardiola oversaw a 5-0 thumping of Jose Mourinho's Madrid in November 2010.
Barca have twice bettered this famous margin in terms of goals scored, winning 7-2 in LaLiga in 1950 and 6-1 in the Copa seven years later.
Madrid still boast the two largest wins on the record books – 11-2 in June 1943 and 8-2 in February 1935.
Crossing the divide
Celebrated Denmark playmaker Michael Laudrup finished on the preferable side of each 5-0 derby in the 1990s after he swapped Barcelona for Madrid in 1994.
The vitriol reserved for Laudrup paled alongside that endured by Luis Figo when he moved from Catalonia to the capital in 2000 – a world-record transfer that infamously saw a pig's head thrown at the Portugal winger on his Camp Nou return.
Luis Enrique was a team-mate of Laudrup's at the Bernabeu but moved to Barca in 1996 for an enduring spell that would play a part in him returning for his decorated tenure as head coach.
|Clasico Player Ratings: Messi, Busquets dominate on dark day for Carvajal
|Conte defends Batshuayi omission as Chelsea draw blank
|Aguero nets for 100th time at Manchester City´s Etihad Stadium
|Sassuolo 1 Inter 0: Falcinelli compounds Nerazzurri´s nightmare before Christmas
|Real Madrid 0 Barcelona 3: The Alternative Clasico Awards
|Zidane defends decision to drop Isco for El Clasico
|Stop spreading s***! Isco slams claims he refused to warm up during Clasico
|WATCH: Hodgson meets lookalike ahead of Swansea clash
|Clasico win has decided nothing, insists Valverde
|Hamsik surpasses Maradona to become Napoli´s record goalscorer
|Zidane´s midfield gamble gifts LaLiga to Barcelona
|Iniesta not ruling Madrid out after thumping Barca win
|How Barca´s Clasico triumph over Madrid unfolded in Twitter moments
|Varane: Madrid will be more united after Clasico defeat
|Everton 0 Chelsea 0: Conte´s men fail to make most of dominance
|Real Madrid 0 Barcelona 3: Leaders strike major blow in title race
|Messi now LaLiga´s leading scorer against Madrid
|A-League Review: Late drama in Melbourne derby as Bobo stomps all over Wellington
|Ronaldo starts Clasico as Isco joins Bale on Madrid bench
|Cavani: More to come from Neymar, Mbappe and me at PSG
|Everton boss Allardyce ponders N´Zonzi move
|Real Madrid v Barcelona: Ronaldo and Messi´s head-to-head Clasico record
|Real Madrid v Barcelona: The biggest wins, top scorers and shining stars from El Clasico history
|Rooney plays with his soul – Conte wary of Everton star
|United being ´punished´ with Christmas fixtures, says Mourinho
|Mbappe: Neymar, Cavani among world´s best
|Galtier agrees Lille return
|Ibrahimovic ready to start as a number 10 – Mourinho
|Even at 80 I would play for Juventus or Italy - Buffon
|Arsenal were ´paralysed´ in first half, says Wenger
|Klopp exasperated by Liverpool´s defensive display
|Liverpool need to be more boring - Milner
|Manchester City exceeding even Guardiola´s expectations
|Espanyol 1 Atletico Madrid 0: Late Garcia goal snatches dramatic win
|Norwich City 1 Brentford 2: Vibe brace the difference
|Arsenal 3 Liverpool 3: Points shared in classic Christmas cracker
|Allardyce ready to select Barkley despite contract uncertainty
|Liverpool captain Henderson suffers suspected hamstring injury
|Berizzo sacked as Sevilla coach
|Gattuso rejects talk of AC Milan resignation
|Inzaghi hopes Milinkovic-Savic can become better than Pogba
|Rakitic: El Clasico not like a final
|AC Milan not playing as a team - Gattuso
|Rangers confirm Murty appointment
|Barcelona´s doors are open to Coutinho, says Rakitic
|Guardiola urges release of jailed Catalan politicians
|Mario Gomez relishing Stuttgart return
|West Brom match not a must-win situation, claims Hughes
|Election fallout not a Clasico concern for Valverde
|Low expects Neuer back by March
|Di Francesco backs Dzeko to rediscover goalscoring form against Juventus
|Valencia, Carrick & Fellaini doubtful for Man Utd´s festive fixtures
|AC Milan hit out at ´dark forces´ regarding Bonucci transfer rumours
|Benched Dybala needed rest, Allegri claims
|Guardiola asks referees to protect Manchester City players
|Spalletti confused by Joao Mario transfer rumours
|Valverde insists Barca Clasico win will not settle LaLiga
|Whatever happens, LaLiga isn´t over – Zidane defiant ahead of El Clasico
|Mbappe and Jesus for £5million? Giggs laments United transfer misses
|Zidane declares Ronaldo fit for Clasico
|Koeman eyes Netherlands post
|Newcastle Jets 4 Western Sydney Wanderers 0: Jets blow away woeful Wanderers
|Casemiro: I don´t want to talk about Barca
|Salah ´sure´ Liverpool will lift trophy this season
|Stuttgart bring Germany striker Gomez back home
|Giggs brands Liverpool stalemate a ´killer´ for United
|Zdrilic endorses ´once-in-a-generation´ Rangnick for Socceroos
|Pochettino: Tottenham have missed Wanyama
|Emery: Real Madrid favourites for Clasico against Barca
|Pardew realistic over Evans´ West Brom future
|Santa Cruz hails Manchester City´s ´historic´ winning run
|Wenger questions Oxlade-Chamberlain´s Liverpool move
|Stay here 20 years? Klopp doubts Liverpool longevity
|Fourth time lucky? Terim returns to Galatasaray
|PSV use Football Manager to unveil signing
|Barcelona´s Paulinho shrugs off critics ahead of El Clasico
|Neymar: PSG can beat Real Madrid
|Clement highlights ´very challenging circumstances´ after Swansea departure
|Chelsea yet to pay Ampadu transfer compensation
|Tottenham defender Alderweireld steps up recovery
|Messi, Dembele train ahead of El Clasico as Ronaldo remains isolated
|Hodgson cannot guarantee Zaha will stay at Crystal Palace
|Mourinho escapes punishment over pre-Manchester derby comments
|Chadli, Phillips back to boost West Brom
|FA takes no action over Manchester derby tunnel incident
|Britton rules himself out of taking Swansea job
|Pochettino backs ´massive talent´ Alli to find form
|Coman extends Bayern Munich deal to 2023
|Ajax suspend coach Keizer, assistants Bergkamp and Spijkerman
|Conte shrugs aside Hazard to Man United rumours
|Ronaldo under fitness cloud ahead of El Clasico
|Simeone content with Griezmann´s commitment to Atletico
|Real Madrid v Barcelona: Who can succeed Clasico maestro Iniesta?
|Coutinho would be a ´great signing´ for Barca - Iniesta
|Paco Jemez returns to LaLiga strugglers Las Palmas
|Burnley´s Tarkowski banned three games after Murray elbow
|Real Madrid v Barcelona: The tables have turned for Zidane & Valverde ahead of El Clasico
|Real Madrid v Barcelona: Has Neymar been missed at Camp Nou?
|Wenger urges Arsenal to avenge 4-0 Anfield humiliation
|Britton to lead Swans as managerial hunt continues
|Brisbane Roar 1 Perth Glory 2: Keogh and Castro combine in late comeback
|Milan flatly deny ´inadmissible´ Bonucci transfer rumours
|Iniesta hopes upcoming Clasico not his last at Bernabeu
|Real Madrid v Barcelona: The Clasico debate
|Cahill rejects Arsenal´s ´psychological edge´ over Chelsea
|Bayern sign Wagner from Hoffenheim
|Real Madrid v Barcelona: El Clasico XIs compared
|The whole world is smitten - Xavi lauds Guardiola´s City
|Madrid difficult to kill off, Xavi warns Barca
|Bristol City ´looked like the Premier League side´ against Man United – Johnson
|Xavi: Ronaldo doesn´t compare to Messi
|Beijing Renhe deny Torres offer
|Messi would´ve achieved double if Ronaldo wasn´t around – Torres
|Emery: Pastore hasn´t asked to leave PSG
|Muller revels in Bayern resurgence after eliminating Dortmund
|Stoger ´annoyed´ by Dortmund´s first half display
|Conte hails Ampadu after impressive EFL Cup performance
|Nashville awarded new MLS expansion club
|Dybala goal will help rebuild confidence - Allegri