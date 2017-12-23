Messi now LaLiga´s leading scorer against Madrid

Lionel Messi loves scoring against Real Madrid.

The Barcelona superstar struck from the penalty spot in the second half of El Clasico at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday, notching his 17th goal against Los Blancos in LaLiga.

The Argentine has now netted more times against Madrid than any other player in the history of Spain's top flight.

This latest individual milestone is partly a consequence of Messi's longevity - he made his Barca debut in October 2004 and continues to excel at the highest level for the Catalan giants.

And his goal from 12 yards out in the Spanish capital was also his 25th in all competitions against Madrid.