Leicester City 2 Manchester United 2: Maguire snatches dramatic draw

Harry Maguire produced a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser to earn 10-man Leicester City a 2-2 draw against Manchester United, denting their opponents' already slim hopes of reeling in Manchester City in the Premier League title race.
United looked set to clinch all three points after two goals from Juan Mata had turned the match on its head following Jamie Vardy's 50th goal in the top flight.
However, Maguire got on the end of a perfectly flighted Marc Albrighton cross from the left to direct a finish beyond David De Gea, leaving United 13 points adrift of City at the midway point.
Vardy combined with Riyad Mahrez to fire Leicester in front after 27 minutes, before Mata pulled United level five minutes from the break.
After showing great composure to net his first, Mata was equally cool when he floated a wonderful free-kick beyond Kasper Schmeichel on the hour.
Leicester's chances of restoring parity were dealt a blow when Daniel Amartey – on as a 57th-minute substitute – was sent off for a second bookable offence just 16 minutes later, but Maguire popped up with a leveller, capitalising on the injured Chris Smalling's lack of mobility, that sent the home fans into raptures.
GOALLLLLLLL! HARRY MAGUIREEEEEEEE!— Leicester City (@LCFC) December 23, 2017
IT'S 2-2 IN STOPPAGE TIME! YASSSSSSS! pic.twitter.com/MTgwyLIniQ
United drew two early saves from Schmeichel as they made a bright start at the King Power Stadium.
Jesse Lingard's strike needed tipping over after taking a deflection off Leicester defender Harry Maguire, before Paul Pogba unleashed a low drive that was pounced upon by the Dane.
However, it was Leicester who broke the deadlock when Riyad Mahrez – holding the ball up well on the edge of the box after racing on to a long Wilfred Ndidi pass – waited for the run of Vardy before threading through a pass that was gratefully dispatched by the England striker.
An ambitious effort from halfway by Pogba was both wayward and tracked all the way by a retreating Schmeichel, but Mata soon had United level with a well-worked equaliser.
Anthony Martial was afforded too much space on the left and his deflected cross was met in the box by Lingard, who teed up Mata to place an effort into the bottom corner from 12 yards.
Christian Fuchs should have restored Leicester's lead early in the second half when, after Mahrez's dizzying feet had hypnotised Ashley Young down the right, he had a shot blocked by Victor Lindelof when he perhaps had more time to place his shot.
Fuchs, being a defender, could be forgiven for not having the sharpest of attacking instincts, but there could be no excuse for Martial moments later, when he blazed over after being played in by a wonderful Romelu Lukaku throughball.
When the next goal did arrive it was a beauty. Mata curled a delightful free-kick over the wall and just out of the reach of a diving Schmeichel, who reacted too late to make the stop.
#MUFC pic.twitter.com/938ImgnbX0— Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 23, 2017
Lingard placed a shot against the base of the left-hand upright following another superb Lukaku pass after 72 minutes, but Amartey's foolish double booking looked like ending Leicester hopes.
However, after both sides had penalty shouts turned down, Maguire met Albrighton's cross to guide the ball beyond De Gea, with United's defence carrying an injured Smalling for the crucial closing stages.
Key Opta facts:
- Manchester City will be 13 points clear of Manchester United on Christmas Day – the biggest points gap between first and second place on Christmas Day in English top-flight history.
- This was the first time that United have conceded a 90th-minute goal that has changed the result of a league game since February 7 2016 (1-1 v Chelsea – Diego Costa).
- In fact, this was the second time in the space of four days that Jose Mourinho's men have conceded an injury-time goal to change the result of a game, after losing to Bristol City in the EFL Cup in midweek.
- United have lost just one of their last 13 league visits to Leicester City (W7 D5 L1), a 5-3 defeat in September 2014.
|Childish United blew ´easy´ Leicester match – Mourinho
|Monk sacked by Middlesbrough after six months
|Criticism must be aimed at me - Mirabelli seeks to shield Milan
|Leicester City 2 Manchester United 2: Maguire snatches dramatic draw
|Juventus 1 Roma 0: Benatia dents former club´s Scudetto hopes
|Championship Review: Cardiff´s slip punished by Wolves, Bolton off the bottom
|Gattuso: I am the least of Milan´s problems
|Valverde not happy to see Kovacic picked for Clasico
|´Amazing´ Kane continues to surprise me – Pochettino
|Kane delighted as Burnley treble puts Tottenham striker on brink of history
|Kane matches Shearer´s calendar-year Premier League record
|When you lose, people think everything is f***** up – Zidane
|Burnley 0 Tottenham 3: Kane hat-trick sends Spurs above Arsenal
|Pellegrino and Wagner disagree over Austin clash with Lossl
|AC Milan 0 Atalanta 2: Cristante, Ilicic leave Gattuso searching for answers
|Britton has no appetite for permanent Swansea job
|Guardiola understands ´legend´ Aguero´s frustration
|Benitez thrilled to see Newcastle effort rewarded
|Hughes thanks Stoke City owners for backing
|Win sets us up nicely for Chelsea trip - Hughton
|Ramos courts post-Clasico controversy with Catalonia comment
|Spalletti ´more convinced than ever´ despite successive Inter defeats
|Manchester City bring up century of Premier League goals in 2017
|West Ham 2 Newcastle United 3: Magpies´ slide ends in festive thriller
|Swansea City 1 Crystal Palace 1: Ayew rescues draw for struggling Swans
|Stoke City 3 West Brom 1: Scrappy win eases pressure on Hughes
|Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Watford 0: Gross ends drought to help Seagulls return to winning ways
|Manchester City 4 Bournemouth 0: Aguero inspires emphatic win
|Southampton 1 Huddersfield Town 1: Depoitre earns a point after Austin antics
|Clasico Player Ratings: Messi, Busquets dominate on dark day for Carvajal
|Conte defends Batshuayi omission as Chelsea draw blank
|Aguero nets for 100th time at Manchester City´s Etihad Stadium
|Sassuolo 1 Inter 0: Falcinelli compounds Nerazzurri´s nightmare before Christmas
|Real Madrid 0 Barcelona 3: The Alternative Clasico Awards
|Zidane defends decision to drop Isco for El Clasico
|Stop spreading s***! Isco slams claims he refused to warm up during Clasico
|WATCH: Hodgson meets lookalike ahead of Swansea clash
|Clasico win has decided nothing, insists Valverde
|Hamsik surpasses Maradona to become Napoli´s record goalscorer
|Zidane´s midfield gamble gifts LaLiga to Barcelona
|Iniesta not ruling Madrid out after thumping Barca win
|How Barca´s Clasico triumph over Madrid unfolded in Twitter moments
|Varane: Madrid will be more united after Clasico defeat
|Everton 0 Chelsea 0: Conte´s men fail to make most of dominance
|Real Madrid 0 Barcelona 3: Leaders strike major blow in title race
|Messi now LaLiga´s leading scorer against Madrid
|A-League Review: Late drama in Melbourne derby as Bobo stomps all over Wellington
|Ronaldo starts Clasico as Isco joins Bale on Madrid bench
|Cavani: More to come from Neymar, Mbappe and me at PSG
|Everton boss Allardyce ponders N´Zonzi move
|Real Madrid v Barcelona: The biggest wins, top scorers and shining stars from El Clasico history
|Real Madrid v Barcelona: Ronaldo and Messi´s head-to-head Clasico record
|Rooney plays with his soul – Conte wary of Everton star
|United being ´punished´ with Christmas fixtures, says Mourinho
|Mbappe: Neymar, Cavani among world´s best
|Galtier agrees Lille return
|Ibrahimovic ready to start as a number 10 – Mourinho
|Even at 80 I would play for Juventus or Italy - Buffon
|Arsenal were ´paralysed´ in first half, says Wenger
|Klopp exasperated by Liverpool´s defensive display
|Liverpool need to be more boring - Milner
|Manchester City exceeding even Guardiola´s expectations
|Espanyol 1 Atletico Madrid 0: Late Garcia goal snatches dramatic win
|Norwich City 1 Brentford 2: Vibe brace the difference
|Arsenal 3 Liverpool 3: Points shared in classic Christmas cracker
|Allardyce ready to select Barkley despite contract uncertainty
|Liverpool captain Henderson suffers suspected hamstring injury
|Berizzo sacked as Sevilla coach
|Gattuso rejects talk of AC Milan resignation
|Inzaghi hopes Milinkovic-Savic can become better than Pogba
|Rakitic: El Clasico not like a final
|AC Milan not playing as a team - Gattuso
|Rangers confirm Murty appointment
|Barcelona´s doors are open to Coutinho, says Rakitic
|Guardiola urges release of jailed Catalan politicians
|Mario Gomez relishing Stuttgart return
|West Brom match not a must-win situation, claims Hughes
|Election fallout not a Clasico concern for Valverde
|Low expects Neuer back by March
|Di Francesco backs Dzeko to rediscover goalscoring form against Juventus
|Valencia, Carrick & Fellaini doubtful for Man Utd´s festive fixtures
|AC Milan hit out at ´dark forces´ regarding Bonucci transfer rumours
|Benched Dybala needed rest, Allegri claims
|Guardiola asks referees to protect Manchester City players
|Spalletti confused by Joao Mario transfer rumours
|Valverde insists Barca Clasico win will not settle LaLiga
|Whatever happens, LaLiga isn´t over – Zidane defiant ahead of El Clasico
|Mbappe and Jesus for £5million? Giggs laments United transfer misses
|Zidane declares Ronaldo fit for Clasico
|Koeman eyes Netherlands post
|Newcastle Jets 4 Western Sydney Wanderers 0: Jets blow away woeful Wanderers
|Casemiro: I don´t want to talk about Barca
|Salah ´sure´ Liverpool will lift trophy this season
|Stuttgart bring Germany striker Gomez back home
|Giggs brands Liverpool stalemate a ´killer´ for United
|Zdrilic endorses ´once-in-a-generation´ Rangnick for Socceroos
|Pochettino: Tottenham have missed Wanyama
|Emery: Real Madrid favourites for Clasico against Barca
|Pardew realistic over Evans´ West Brom future
|Santa Cruz hails Manchester City´s ´historic´ winning run
|Wenger questions Oxlade-Chamberlain´s Liverpool move
|Stay here 20 years? Klopp doubts Liverpool longevity