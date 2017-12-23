Hamsik surpasses Maradona to become Napoli´s record goalscorer

Marek Hamsik has become Napoli's all-time record goalscorer after surpassing the mark set by club legend Diego Maradona.

The Slovakia star moved level with Maradona in last Saturday's Serie A clash against Torino at the Stadio Olimpico with his 115th goal for the club.

And Maradona's record, which has stood since 1991, has now been broken after Hamsik tapped in from point-blank range to make it 116 in all competitions, putting Napoli 3-2 up against Sampdoria on Saturday.

Club captain Hamsik joined Napoli from Brescia in 2007 and has won two Coppa Italias and the Supercoppa Italiana in his time at the San Paolo.

Maradona won two Serie A titles, the Coppa Italia, the Supercoppa and the 1989 UEFA Cup during his seven years at the club, in which time he made 259 appearances.