Article

Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Watford 0: Gross ends drought to help Seagulls return to winning ways

23 December 2017 17:58

Pascal Gross' first goal in seven games was enough for Brighton and Hove Albion to edge past Watford 1-0 and make a welcome return to winning ways.

Chris Hughton's side last tasted victory against Swansea on November 4 and have endured a difficult spell since then.

Gross' fourth goal of the campaign – and his first since the 2-2 draw with Stoke City last month – put an end to that run, however, in what was a game that the Seagulls dominated for long periods.

The German had come closest to breaking the deadlock earlier with a fizzing effort, but he eventually got his name on the scoresheet with a low drive from the edge of the penalty area, which was helped on its way by an insipid attempted save by Heurelho Gomes.

Watford – missing the spark of suspended duo Abdoulaye Doucoure and Troy Deeney – struggled badly and scarcely threatened a Brighton backline, which included Premier League debutant Connor Goldson.  

They will need to pick themselves up for the visit of Leicester City on Tuesday as they attempt to halt a run of four straight Premier League defeats. Brighton, meanwhile, will travel to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea on the same day with a spring in their step. 

Brighton started in positive fashion and carved open the Hornets' defence inside the opening five minutes. 

Tomer Hemed dragged his initial effort wide before Anthony Knockaert latched onto the loose ball and drilled a low cross back across the face of the goal, which was well parried away by Gomes. 

Watford weathered the early storm and Hughton's side had to wait until just after the half-hour mark for their first effort on target, Goldson meeting Gross' deep corner at the back post with a downwards header that was well tipped behind by Gomes. 

Knockaert then saw a shot from distance well held by Watford's Brazilian goalkeeper as the Seagulls continued to dominate in the closing stages of the half.

The hosts picked up where they left off after the break, but their lack of firepower continued to be painfully evident.

Hemed surged forward with the ball before an exchange of passes ends with him unceremoniously lashing over when well placed on the edge of the area. 

Inexplicably, Watford's first attempt on goal did not come until the 56th minute when Richarlison's effort from a tight angle was pawed away by Mat Ryan.

This appeared to spark the game into life, Gross first firing a long-range effort agonisingly wide before breaking the deadlock in the 64th minute with a low drive past Gomes, who will be disappointed that he was unable to repel it. 

Lewis Dunk then headed narrowly wide from a corner as Brighton looked to kill the game off.

Richarlison flashed a late header wide for Watford, while the effervescent Knockaert should have scored a second for Brighton – instead hooking wide with the goal at his mercy.

Marco Silva's side then almost secured the most undeserved of points with one of the last touches of the game as Mat Ryan dropped a looping cross, but Stefano Okaka failed to make him pay as he sent an effort wide off his thigh.

Sponsored links

Sunday 24 December

02:52 Mourinho reacts strongly to Pogba question after Man United failure
00:49 Allegri: Absolutely no problem with Dybala

Saturday 23 December

23:55 Childish United blew ´easy´ Leicester match – Mourinho
23:23 Monk sacked by Middlesbrough after six months
23:20 Criticism must be aimed at me - Mirabelli seeks to shield Milan
22:51 Leicester City 2 Manchester United 2: Maguire snatches dramatic draw
22:47 Juventus 1 Roma 0: Benatia dents former club´s Scudetto hopes
22:18 Championship Review: Cardiff´s slip punished by Wolves, Bolton off the bottom
22:16 Gattuso: I am the least of Milan´s problems
21:53 Valverde not happy to see Kovacic picked for Clasico
21:44 ´Amazing´ Kane continues to surprise me – Pochettino
21:06 Kane delighted as Burnley treble puts Tottenham striker on brink of history
20:44 Kane matches Shearer´s calendar-year Premier League record
20:41 When you lose, people think everything is f***** up – Zidane
20:25 Burnley 0 Tottenham 3: Kane hat-trick sends Spurs above Arsenal
20:11 Pellegrino and Wagner disagree over Austin clash with Lossl
19:56 AC Milan 0 Atalanta 2: Cristante, Ilicic leave Gattuso searching for answers
19:26 Britton has no appetite for permanent Swansea job
19:25 Guardiola understands ´legend´ Aguero´s frustration
19:23 Benitez thrilled to see Newcastle effort rewarded
19:19 Hughes thanks Stoke City owners for backing
19:06 Win sets us up nicely for Chelsea trip - Hughton
18:52 Ramos courts post-Clasico controversy with Catalonia comment
18:49 Spalletti ´more convinced than ever´ despite successive Inter defeats
18:09 Manchester City bring up century of Premier League goals in 2017
18:02 West Ham 2 Newcastle United 3: Magpies´ slide ends in festive thriller
18:00 Swansea City 1 Crystal Palace 1: Ayew rescues draw for struggling Swans
17:58 Stoke City 3 West Brom 1: Scrappy win eases pressure on Hughes
17:58 Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Watford 0: Gross ends drought to help Seagulls return to winning ways
17:56 Manchester City 4 Bournemouth 0: Aguero inspires emphatic win
17:55 Southampton 1 Huddersfield Town 1: Depoitre earns a point after Austin antics
17:46 Clasico Player Ratings: Messi, Busquets dominate on dark day for Carvajal
17:36 Conte defends Batshuayi omission as Chelsea draw blank
17:00 Aguero nets for 100th time at Manchester City´s Etihad Stadium
16:57 Sassuolo 1 Inter 0: Falcinelli compounds Nerazzurri´s nightmare before Christmas
16:52 Real Madrid 0 Barcelona 3: The Alternative Clasico Awards
16:49 Zidane defends decision to drop Isco for El Clasico
16:31 Stop spreading s***! Isco slams claims he refused to warm up during Clasico
16:30 WATCH: Hodgson meets lookalike ahead of Swansea clash
16:15 Clasico win has decided nothing, insists Valverde
16:04 Hamsik surpasses Maradona to become Napoli´s record goalscorer
15:54 Zidane´s midfield gamble gifts LaLiga to Barcelona
15:41 Iniesta not ruling Madrid out after thumping Barca win
15:38 How Barca´s Clasico triumph over Madrid unfolded in Twitter moments
15:38 Varane: Madrid will be more united after Clasico defeat
15:23 Everton 0 Chelsea 0: Conte´s men fail to make most of dominance
14:54 Real Madrid 0 Barcelona 3: Leaders strike major blow in title race
14:47 Messi now LaLiga´s leading scorer against Madrid
13:21 A-League Review: Late drama in Melbourne derby as Bobo stomps all over Wellington
12:21 Ronaldo starts Clasico as Isco joins Bale on Madrid bench
11:44 Cavani: More to come from Neymar, Mbappe and me at PSG
10:49 Everton boss Allardyce ponders N´Zonzi move
10:00 Real Madrid v Barcelona: The biggest wins, top scorers and shining stars from El Clasico history
10:00 Real Madrid v Barcelona: Ronaldo and Messi´s head-to-head Clasico record
04:52 Rooney plays with his soul – Conte wary of Everton star
03:56 United being ´punished´ with Christmas fixtures, says Mourinho
03:19 Mbappe: Neymar, Cavani among world´s best
02:12 Galtier agrees Lille return
01:39 Ibrahimovic ready to start as a number 10 – Mourinho
00:49 Even at 80 I would play for Juventus or Italy - Buffon
00:28 Arsenal were ´paralysed´ in first half, says Wenger

Friday 22 December

23:51 Klopp exasperated by Liverpool´s defensive display
23:42 Liverpool need to be more boring - Milner
23:30 Manchester City exceeding even Guardiola´s expectations
23:22 Espanyol 1 Atletico Madrid 0: Late Garcia goal snatches dramatic win
22:52 Norwich City 1 Brentford 2: Vibe brace the difference
22:40 Arsenal 3 Liverpool 3: Points shared in classic Christmas cracker
21:21 Allardyce ready to select Barkley despite contract uncertainty
21:03 Liverpool captain Henderson suffers suspected hamstring injury
20:12 Berizzo sacked as Sevilla coach
19:53 Gattuso rejects talk of AC Milan resignation
19:35 Inzaghi hopes Milinkovic-Savic can become better than Pogba
19:30 Rakitic: El Clasico not like a final
19:20 AC Milan not playing as a team - Gattuso
18:41 Rangers confirm Murty appointment
18:25 Barcelona´s doors are open to Coutinho, says Rakitic
18:10 Guardiola urges release of jailed Catalan politicians
18:07 Mario Gomez relishing Stuttgart return
17:49 West Brom match not a must-win situation, claims Hughes
16:57 Election fallout not a Clasico concern for Valverde
16:46 Low expects Neuer back by March
16:32 Di Francesco backs Dzeko to rediscover goalscoring form against Juventus
16:06 Valencia, Carrick & Fellaini doubtful for Man Utd´s festive fixtures
16:05 AC Milan hit out at ´dark forces´ regarding Bonucci transfer rumours
15:50 Benched Dybala needed rest, Allegri claims
15:43 Guardiola asks referees to protect Manchester City players
15:13 Spalletti confused by Joao Mario transfer rumours
14:50 Valverde insists Barca Clasico win will not settle LaLiga
14:14 Whatever happens, LaLiga isn´t over – Zidane defiant ahead of El Clasico
14:01 Mbappe and Jesus for £5million? Giggs laments United transfer misses
13:08 Zidane declares Ronaldo fit for Clasico
12:48 Koeman eyes Netherlands post
12:10 Newcastle Jets 4 Western Sydney Wanderers 0: Jets blow away woeful Wanderers
11:39 Casemiro: I don´t want to talk about Barca
10:19 Salah ´sure´ Liverpool will lift trophy this season
10:14 Stuttgart bring Germany striker Gomez back home
09:46 Giggs brands Liverpool stalemate a ´killer´ for United
06:45 Zdrilic endorses ´once-in-a-generation´ Rangnick for Socceroos
03:57 Pochettino: Tottenham have missed Wanyama
03:06 Emery: Real Madrid favourites for Clasico against Barca
01:16 Pardew realistic over Evans´ West Brom future
00:44 Santa Cruz hails Manchester City´s ´historic´ winning run
00:36 Wenger questions Oxlade-Chamberlain´s Liverpool move
00:05 Stay here 20 years? Klopp doubts Liverpool longevity

Facebook