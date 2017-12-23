A-League Review: Late drama in Melbourne derby as Bobo stomps all over Wellington

Mark Milligan kept his cool to dispatch a penalty deep into stoppage time and give Melbourne Victory a 1-0 derby win over Melbourne City at AAMI Park.

The match appeared to be heading towards a dour stalemate, with Victory winger Leroy George's shot against the underside of the bar on 28 minutes by far the closest either side had come to breaking the deadlock.

But City goalkeeper Dean Bouzanis failed to claim a late free-kick and, in trying to remedy the situation, was adjudged to have fouled substitute Milligan.

Bouzanis was unable to atone for his error as Milligan sent him the wrong way and thumped his penalty into the corner to secure the bragging rights for a delighted Victory side.

Kevin Muscat's team are up to fourth, a place behind City in a table where champions Sydney FC remain the dominant force.

Bobo was the hero in a 4-1 victory for Sydney at Wellington Phoenix earlier on Saturday.

The Brazilian striker netted a perfect hat-trick as Wellington's woes at the bottom of the table were compounded.

He found the breakthrough after 17 minutes, meeting Nick Fitzgerald's cross on the volley at the near post.

Adrian Mierzejewski doubled the visitors' advantage eight minutes later as Bobo turned provider, although Andrija Kaluderovic looped a header over Andrew Redmayne five minutes before half-time to give the Phoenix hope.

Bobo snuffed that out with a left-footed finish just before the hour and headed home from close range to claim the matchball in the 86th minute.

Sydney lead in-form Newcastle Jets by five points at the summit, while Melbourne City are six points further back in third after they were unable to find a way past bitter rivals Victory.