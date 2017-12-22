Salah ´sure´ Liverpool will lift trophy this season

In-form Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is confident his first season with the club can end with silverware.
Salah has delighted the Anfield faithful since joining from Roma during the close season and he reached 20 goals in all competitions by scoring in last weekend's 4-0 thrashing of Bournemouth.
The Egypt international is the first player to reach that landmark for Liverpool since Luis Suarez in 2013-14, when they went agonisingly close to denying Manchester City the Premier League title.
Pep Guardiola's current City vintage lie 18 points better off at the top of the table this time around but, with Liverpool still in the Champions League and kicking off their FA Cup campaign with a mouth-watering derby clash against Everton next month, Salah is confident the Reds can snare a first major honour since the 2012 League Cup.
"We are working hard every day to win something and I am sure we will this year," he told Sky Sports. "I am always saying I want to win titles here.
"I came here to win titles. To win something for the club, for us, for the fans. I would love to win something here."
20 - Mohamed Salah is the first @premierleague player to have scored 20 goals in all competitions this season. Prolific. pic.twitter.com/bNM7kCFuim— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 17, 2017
Salah's on-field link with Sadio Mane has proved a particularly scintillating factor within Jurgen Klopp's team this season.
Like his team-mate, Senegal attacker Mane is nominated for the CAF Player of the Year award.
"We are friends," Salah added. "We are very close to each other. Maybe he is my closest friend here in the team.
"We are friends, we like each other, he's a great guy and a fantastic player who is very fast with quality and confidence.
"I am very happy to share everything in Africa with him, so I'm very happy also for him."
Liverpool travel to Arsenal on Friday. Both Salah and Mane were on target in a 4-0 rout when the sides met at Anfield in August.
|Clasico Player Ratings: Messi, Busquets dominate on dark day for Carvajal
|Conte defends Batshuayi omission as Chelsea draw blank
|Aguero nets for 100th time at Manchester City´s Etihad Stadium
|Sassuolo 1 Inter 0: Falcinelli compounds Nerazzurri´s nightmare before Christmas
|Real Madrid 0 Barcelona 3: The Alternative Clasico Awards
|Zidane defends decision to drop Isco for El Clasico
|Stop spreading s***! Isco slams claims he refused to warm up during Clasico
|WATCH: Hodgson meets lookalike ahead of Swansea clash
|Clasico win has decided nothing, insists Valverde
|Hamsik surpasses Maradona to become Napoli´s record goalscorer
|Zidane´s midfield gamble gifts LaLiga to Barcelona
|Iniesta not ruling Madrid out after thumping Barca win
|How Barca´s Clasico triumph over Madrid unfolded in Twitter moments
|Varane: Madrid will be more united after Clasico defeat
|Everton 0 Chelsea 0: Conte´s men fail to make most of dominance
|Real Madrid 0 Barcelona 3: Leaders strike major blow in title race
|Messi now LaLiga´s leading scorer against Madrid
|A-League Review: Late drama in Melbourne derby as Bobo stomps all over Wellington
|Ronaldo starts Clasico as Isco joins Bale on Madrid bench
|Cavani: More to come from Neymar, Mbappe and me at PSG
|Everton boss Allardyce ponders N´Zonzi move
|Real Madrid v Barcelona: Ronaldo and Messi´s head-to-head Clasico record
|Real Madrid v Barcelona: The biggest wins, top scorers and shining stars from El Clasico history
|Rooney plays with his soul – Conte wary of Everton star
|United being ´punished´ with Christmas fixtures, says Mourinho
|Mbappe: Neymar, Cavani among world´s best
|Galtier agrees Lille return
|Ibrahimovic ready to start as a number 10 – Mourinho
|Even at 80 I would play for Juventus or Italy - Buffon
|Arsenal were ´paralysed´ in first half, says Wenger
|Klopp exasperated by Liverpool´s defensive display
|Liverpool need to be more boring - Milner
|Manchester City exceeding even Guardiola´s expectations
|Espanyol 1 Atletico Madrid 0: Late Garcia goal snatches dramatic win
|Norwich City 1 Brentford 2: Vibe brace the difference
|Arsenal 3 Liverpool 3: Points shared in classic Christmas cracker
|Allardyce ready to select Barkley despite contract uncertainty
|Liverpool captain Henderson suffers suspected hamstring injury
|Berizzo sacked as Sevilla coach
|Gattuso rejects talk of AC Milan resignation
|Inzaghi hopes Milinkovic-Savic can become better than Pogba
|Rakitic: El Clasico not like a final
|AC Milan not playing as a team - Gattuso
|Rangers confirm Murty appointment
|Barcelona´s doors are open to Coutinho, says Rakitic
|Guardiola urges release of jailed Catalan politicians
|Mario Gomez relishing Stuttgart return
|West Brom match not a must-win situation, claims Hughes
|Election fallout not a Clasico concern for Valverde
|Low expects Neuer back by March
|Di Francesco backs Dzeko to rediscover goalscoring form against Juventus
|Valencia, Carrick & Fellaini doubtful for Man Utd´s festive fixtures
|AC Milan hit out at ´dark forces´ regarding Bonucci transfer rumours
|Benched Dybala needed rest, Allegri claims
|Guardiola asks referees to protect Manchester City players
|Spalletti confused by Joao Mario transfer rumours
|Valverde insists Barca Clasico win will not settle LaLiga
|Whatever happens, LaLiga isn´t over – Zidane defiant ahead of El Clasico
|Mbappe and Jesus for £5million? Giggs laments United transfer misses
|Zidane declares Ronaldo fit for Clasico
|Koeman eyes Netherlands post
|Newcastle Jets 4 Western Sydney Wanderers 0: Jets blow away woeful Wanderers
|Casemiro: I don´t want to talk about Barca
|Salah ´sure´ Liverpool will lift trophy this season
|Stuttgart bring Germany striker Gomez back home
|Giggs brands Liverpool stalemate a ´killer´ for United
|Zdrilic endorses ´once-in-a-generation´ Rangnick for Socceroos
|Pochettino: Tottenham have missed Wanyama
|Emery: Real Madrid favourites for Clasico against Barca
|Pardew realistic over Evans´ West Brom future
|Santa Cruz hails Manchester City´s ´historic´ winning run
|Wenger questions Oxlade-Chamberlain´s Liverpool move
|Stay here 20 years? Klopp doubts Liverpool longevity
|Fourth time lucky? Terim returns to Galatasaray
|PSV use Football Manager to unveil signing
|Barcelona´s Paulinho shrugs off critics ahead of El Clasico
|Neymar: PSG can beat Real Madrid
|Clement highlights ´very challenging circumstances´ after Swansea departure
|Chelsea yet to pay Ampadu transfer compensation
|Tottenham defender Alderweireld steps up recovery
|Messi, Dembele train ahead of El Clasico as Ronaldo remains isolated
|Hodgson cannot guarantee Zaha will stay at Crystal Palace
|Mourinho escapes punishment over pre-Manchester derby comments
|Chadli, Phillips back to boost West Brom
|FA takes no action over Manchester derby tunnel incident
|Britton rules himself out of taking Swansea job
|Pochettino backs ´massive talent´ Alli to find form
|Coman extends Bayern Munich deal to 2023
|Ajax suspend coach Keizer, assistants Bergkamp and Spijkerman
|Conte shrugs aside Hazard to Man United rumours
|Ronaldo under fitness cloud ahead of El Clasico
|Simeone content with Griezmann´s commitment to Atletico
|Real Madrid v Barcelona: Who can succeed Clasico maestro Iniesta?
|Coutinho would be a ´great signing´ for Barca - Iniesta
|Paco Jemez returns to LaLiga strugglers Las Palmas
|Burnley´s Tarkowski banned three games after Murray elbow
|Real Madrid v Barcelona: The tables have turned for Zidane & Valverde ahead of El Clasico
|Real Madrid v Barcelona: Has Neymar been missed at Camp Nou?
|Wenger urges Arsenal to avenge 4-0 Anfield humiliation
|Britton to lead Swans as managerial hunt continues
|Brisbane Roar 1 Perth Glory 2: Keogh and Castro combine in late comeback
|Milan flatly deny ´inadmissible´ Bonucci transfer rumours
|Iniesta hopes upcoming Clasico not his last at Bernabeu
|Real Madrid v Barcelona: The Clasico debate
|Cahill rejects Arsenal´s ´psychological edge´ over Chelsea
|Bayern sign Wagner from Hoffenheim
|Real Madrid v Barcelona: El Clasico XIs compared
|The whole world is smitten - Xavi lauds Guardiola´s City
|Madrid difficult to kill off, Xavi warns Barca
|Bristol City ´looked like the Premier League side´ against Man United – Johnson
|Xavi: Ronaldo doesn´t compare to Messi
|Beijing Renhe deny Torres offer
|Messi would´ve achieved double if Ronaldo wasn´t around – Torres
|Emery: Pastore hasn´t asked to leave PSG
|Muller revels in Bayern resurgence after eliminating Dortmund
|Stoger ´annoyed´ by Dortmund´s first half display
|Conte hails Ampadu after impressive EFL Cup performance
|Nashville awarded new MLS expansion club
|Dybala goal will help rebuild confidence - Allegri