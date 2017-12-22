Rangers confirm Murty appointment

Graeme Murty has been appointed as the new permanent manager at Rangers on a deal that runs to the end of the season.

Murty was placed in temporary charge at the Scottish Premiership club following the October sacking of Pedro Caixinha.

And after a protracted search for Caixinha's replacement - a long chase of Derek McInnes ended when the Aberdeen boss rejected a switch to Ibrox - Murty's stay is set to continue.

The former Rangers development squad coach earned the chance to lead the team on a long-term basis thanks to results such as a 2-1 win at second-placed Aberdeen earlier this month.

Graeme Murty spoke exclusively to @RangersTV after being appointed Manager for the remainder of the 2017/18 season. https://t.co/2ERkx97GlI — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) December 22, 2017

"The club's directors believe Graeme has demonstrated he is capable of handling this task successfully and are confident the players will continue to respond to his leadership in a positive manner," a club statement said.

"With so much still at stake in the current season this decision was not taken lightly but now that Graeme has been given full control he can work towards the obvious targets with greater focus."

Rangers are third in the table, eight points behind leaders and rivals Celtic, after a 3-1 loss to St Johnstone last time out ended a run of four successive league victories.

"I'm nervous, excited and a little awestruck," said Murty. "I'm really grateful to the board for the opportunity and I am desperate to repay their faith.

"I really want to crack on with it now, move forward and see if we can have a brilliant second half of the season."