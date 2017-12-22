Gattuso rejects talk of AC Milan resignation

Gennaro Gattuso has dismissed reports that he offered his resignation after AC Milan's capitulation at the hands of Verona last weekend.

After picking up his first win since replacing Vincenzo Montella against Bologna, Gattuso cut a frustrated figure against Verona as the Rossoneri slumped to a 3-0 Serie A defeat.

To make matters worse for the Milan coach it came four days after his side had beaten Verona by the same scoreline in the Coppa d'Italia – highlighting the inconsistencies that have dogged them all season.

Some reports suggested Gattuso had offered to walk away after their latest defeat but he insisted that was never the case.

"It was reported that I offered my resignation, but I never even thought about that," he told a news conference.