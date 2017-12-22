Related

Article

Di Francesco backs Dzeko to rediscover goalscoring form against Juventus

22 December 2017 16:32

Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco has backed striker Edin Dzeko to rediscover top form after a barren spell in front of goal.

Dzeko has hit eight league goals in Serie A this season, but the 31-year-old has found the net only once since October, in a 3-1 victory over SPAL on December 1.

Saturday's trip to Serie A champions Juventus would be an ideal time for Dzeko to end his dry spell, with Roma fourth in the table, three points behind Massimiliano Allegri's side.

Di Francesco feels it is only a matter of time until Dzeko is back among the goals, although Patrik Schick is an appealing attacking alternative.

"He is living with a great desire to score, with great positivity, and with great desire to make himself helpful to the team," the Roma coach told a pre-match news conference.

"He does not have anxiety and anguish about the lack of goals, which I am sure will come, because he has the talent.

"Schick - you have seen him, he is growing from all points of view. To help him improve I have to put him on the pitch and get him to score goals. He has a physical talent, not just a technical one. Let's let him mature and grow, but he is not yet a champion."

Roma will come up against a number of familiar faces when they visit Juve, with Allegri confirming Wojciech Szczesny will deputise for injured goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon and Mehdi Benatia will line up in defence, while former Giallorossi midfielder Miralem Pjanic is likely to feature in midfield.

Italian media outlets have made much of Juve featuring a cluster of former Roma stars in their ranks, but Di Francesco does not believe it is relevant.

"What influences the thinking of players is not of interest – when I chose to come to Rome as a player I created a special bond with the people that were here," Di Francesco said. "I can say that I also had the chance to go and play for Juventus but chose Roma.

"Juventus are a huge club but for me it would be wonderful to achieve something with Roma. I'm not interested in what other people think – I'll just focus on my own thoughts.

"I'd like to change people's mentality, of making premature judgements, and to improve the environment we have here – it's something that can easily be blamed for shortcomings.

"We have to improve a great deal. Juventus should be an example of how to become a great club, but it's so great to do that here, where the sun shines and we have wonderful supporters."

Sponsored links

Saturday 23 December

17:46 Clasico Player Ratings: Messi, Busquets dominate on dark day for Carvajal
17:36 Conte defends Batshuayi omission as Chelsea draw blank
17:00 Aguero nets for 100th time at Manchester City´s Etihad Stadium
16:57 Sassuolo 1 Inter 0: Falcinelli compounds Nerazzurri´s nightmare before Christmas
16:52 Real Madrid 0 Barcelona 3: The Alternative Clasico Awards
16:49 Zidane defends decision to drop Isco for El Clasico
16:31 Stop spreading s***! Isco slams claims he refused to warm up during Clasico
16:30 WATCH: Hodgson meets lookalike ahead of Swansea clash
16:15 Clasico win has decided nothing, insists Valverde
16:04 Hamsik surpasses Maradona to become Napoli´s record goalscorer
15:54 Zidane´s midfield gamble gifts LaLiga to Barcelona
15:41 Iniesta not ruling Madrid out after thumping Barca win
15:38 How Barca´s Clasico triumph over Madrid unfolded in Twitter moments
15:38 Varane: Madrid will be more united after Clasico defeat
15:23 Everton 0 Chelsea 0: Conte´s men fail to make most of dominance
14:54 Real Madrid 0 Barcelona 3: Leaders strike major blow in title race
14:47 Messi now LaLiga´s leading scorer against Madrid
13:21 A-League Review: Late drama in Melbourne derby as Bobo stomps all over Wellington
12:21 Ronaldo starts Clasico as Isco joins Bale on Madrid bench
11:44 Cavani: More to come from Neymar, Mbappe and me at PSG
10:49 Everton boss Allardyce ponders N´Zonzi move
10:00 Real Madrid v Barcelona: Ronaldo and Messi´s head-to-head Clasico record
10:00 Real Madrid v Barcelona: The biggest wins, top scorers and shining stars from El Clasico history
04:52 Rooney plays with his soul – Conte wary of Everton star
03:56 United being ´punished´ with Christmas fixtures, says Mourinho
03:19 Mbappe: Neymar, Cavani among world´s best
02:12 Galtier agrees Lille return
01:39 Ibrahimovic ready to start as a number 10 – Mourinho
00:49 Even at 80 I would play for Juventus or Italy - Buffon
00:28 Arsenal were ´paralysed´ in first half, says Wenger

Friday 22 December

23:51 Klopp exasperated by Liverpool´s defensive display
23:42 Liverpool need to be more boring - Milner
23:30 Manchester City exceeding even Guardiola´s expectations
23:22 Espanyol 1 Atletico Madrid 0: Late Garcia goal snatches dramatic win
22:52 Norwich City 1 Brentford 2: Vibe brace the difference
22:40 Arsenal 3 Liverpool 3: Points shared in classic Christmas cracker
21:21 Allardyce ready to select Barkley despite contract uncertainty
21:03 Liverpool captain Henderson suffers suspected hamstring injury
20:12 Berizzo sacked as Sevilla coach
19:53 Gattuso rejects talk of AC Milan resignation
19:35 Inzaghi hopes Milinkovic-Savic can become better than Pogba
19:30 Rakitic: El Clasico not like a final
19:20 AC Milan not playing as a team - Gattuso
18:41 Rangers confirm Murty appointment
18:25 Barcelona´s doors are open to Coutinho, says Rakitic
18:10 Guardiola urges release of jailed Catalan politicians
18:07 Mario Gomez relishing Stuttgart return
17:49 West Brom match not a must-win situation, claims Hughes
16:57 Election fallout not a Clasico concern for Valverde
16:46 Low expects Neuer back by March
16:32 Di Francesco backs Dzeko to rediscover goalscoring form against Juventus
16:06 Valencia, Carrick & Fellaini doubtful for Man Utd´s festive fixtures
16:05 AC Milan hit out at ´dark forces´ regarding Bonucci transfer rumours
15:50 Benched Dybala needed rest, Allegri claims
15:43 Guardiola asks referees to protect Manchester City players
15:13 Spalletti confused by Joao Mario transfer rumours
14:50 Valverde insists Barca Clasico win will not settle LaLiga
14:14 Whatever happens, LaLiga isn´t over – Zidane defiant ahead of El Clasico
14:01 Mbappe and Jesus for £5million? Giggs laments United transfer misses
13:08 Zidane declares Ronaldo fit for Clasico
12:48 Koeman eyes Netherlands post
12:10 Newcastle Jets 4 Western Sydney Wanderers 0: Jets blow away woeful Wanderers
11:39 Casemiro: I don´t want to talk about Barca
10:19 Salah ´sure´ Liverpool will lift trophy this season
10:14 Stuttgart bring Germany striker Gomez back home
09:46 Giggs brands Liverpool stalemate a ´killer´ for United
06:45 Zdrilic endorses ´once-in-a-generation´ Rangnick for Socceroos
03:57 Pochettino: Tottenham have missed Wanyama
03:06 Emery: Real Madrid favourites for Clasico against Barca
01:16 Pardew realistic over Evans´ West Brom future
00:44 Santa Cruz hails Manchester City´s ´historic´ winning run
00:36 Wenger questions Oxlade-Chamberlain´s Liverpool move
00:05 Stay here 20 years? Klopp doubts Liverpool longevity

Thursday 21 December

22:25 Fourth time lucky? Terim returns to Galatasaray
21:15 PSV use Football Manager to unveil signing
20:24 Barcelona´s Paulinho shrugs off critics ahead of El Clasico
20:16 Neymar: PSG can beat Real Madrid
19:56 Clement highlights ´very challenging circumstances´ after Swansea departure
19:32 Chelsea yet to pay Ampadu transfer compensation
19:16 Tottenham defender Alderweireld steps up recovery
18:43 Messi, Dembele train ahead of El Clasico as Ronaldo remains isolated
18:36 Hodgson cannot guarantee Zaha will stay at Crystal Palace
18:05 Mourinho escapes punishment over pre-Manchester derby comments
17:50 Chadli, Phillips back to boost West Brom
17:01 FA takes no action over Manchester derby tunnel incident
16:45 Britton rules himself out of taking Swansea job
16:27 Pochettino backs ´massive talent´ Alli to find form
16:21 Coman extends Bayern Munich deal to 2023
15:47 Ajax suspend coach Keizer, assistants Bergkamp and Spijkerman
15:12 Conte shrugs aside Hazard to Man United rumours
15:11 Ronaldo under fitness cloud ahead of El Clasico
14:52 Simeone content with Griezmann´s commitment to Atletico
14:00 Real Madrid v Barcelona: Who can succeed Clasico maestro Iniesta?
13:47 Coutinho would be a ´great signing´ for Barca - Iniesta
13:20 Paco Jemez returns to LaLiga strugglers Las Palmas
13:09 Burnley´s Tarkowski banned three games after Murray elbow
13:00 Real Madrid v Barcelona: The tables have turned for Zidane & Valverde ahead of El Clasico
13:00 Real Madrid v Barcelona: Has Neymar been missed at Camp Nou?
12:50 Wenger urges Arsenal to avenge 4-0 Anfield humiliation
12:44 Britton to lead Swans as managerial hunt continues
12:03 Brisbane Roar 1 Perth Glory 2: Keogh and Castro combine in late comeback
11:44 Milan flatly deny ´inadmissible´ Bonucci transfer rumours
11:25 Iniesta hopes upcoming Clasico not his last at Bernabeu
11:00 Real Madrid v Barcelona: The Clasico debate
10:43 Cahill rejects Arsenal´s ´psychological edge´ over Chelsea
10:05 Bayern sign Wagner from Hoffenheim
10:00 Real Madrid v Barcelona: El Clasico XIs compared
09:26 The whole world is smitten - Xavi lauds Guardiola´s City
09:01 Madrid difficult to kill off, Xavi warns Barca
07:11 Bristol City ´looked like the Premier League side´ against Man United – Johnson
07:06 Xavi: Ronaldo doesn´t compare to Messi
05:59 Beijing Renhe deny Torres offer
03:25 Messi would´ve achieved double if Ronaldo wasn´t around – Torres
02:20 Emery: Pastore hasn´t asked to leave PSG
01:55 Muller revels in Bayern resurgence after eliminating Dortmund
00:53 Stoger ´annoyed´ by Dortmund´s first half display
00:24 Conte hails Ampadu after impressive EFL Cup performance
00:11 Nashville awarded new MLS expansion club
00:09 Dybala goal will help rebuild confidence - Allegri

Serie A table

# Team MP D P
1 Napoli 18 +28 45
2 Juventus 17 +30 41
3 Internazionale 18 +20 40
4 Roma 16 +18 38
5 Lazio 17 +21 36
6 Sampdoria 17 +6 27
7 Fiorentina 18 +8 26
8 Udinese 17 +5 24
9 Atalanta 17 +3 24
10 Milan 17 -1 24
11 Torino 18 -2 24
12 Bologna 18 -3 24
13 Chievo 18 -11 21
14 Sassuolo 18 -16 20
15 Genoa 18 -7 17
16 Cagliari 18 -13 17
17 Crotone 18 -23 15
18 SPAL 18 -12 15
19 Hellas Verona 18 -19 13
20 Benevento 18 -32 1

Facebook