Related

Article

Benched Dybala needed rest, Allegri claims

22 December 2017 15:50

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri says his decision to bench Paulo Dybala is not significant, with the striker needing rest after a busy 2017.

Dybala started the Serie A season in great form, but the Argentina international has only hit the back of the net twice in the league since September.

The 24-year-old started Wednesday's Coppa Italia win against Genoa, opening the scoring and setting up forward partner Gonzalo Higuain for Juve's second goal.

Defenders Mattia De Sciglio and Benedikt Howedes have been ruled out of Saturday's home game against Roma, along with goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, although Mehdi Benatia and Wojciech Szczesny will face their former side.

And Allegri hinted Dybala could return to the bench despite impressing in midweek.

"I'm happy that Paulo Dybala was able to find the back of the net in the cup against Genoa," Allegri told a pre-match news conference.

"Paulo has played in 38 matches this year, more than a lot of other players, so it's not unusual if sometimes he has been on the bench.

"Federico Bernardeschi has grown a lot and has always been decisive when he's played, against Genoa he had a good game, especially in the first half. The other lads who came in for the match also did well.

"Buffon, De Sciglio and Howedes are out for tomorrow's game. [Mario] Mandzukic and [Juan] Cuadrado have worked with the team and could be available against Roma. I will decide today after the training session. 

"Those that I have decided will play are Wojciech Szczesny, Medhi Benatia, Giorgio Chiellini, Alex Sandro and Gonzalo Higuain."

Champions Juve head into the weekend second in Serie A, two places above Roma, with the Scudetto race set to be more competitive than for many years.

And Allegri, whose side have kept four consecutive league clean sheets, including against title rivals Napoli and Inter, is expecting a difficult challenge on Saturday.

"Roma are definitely one of the favourites for the Scudetto," Allegri said. "Away from home Roma haven't even been behind for a single minute and that says a lot about how much quality they possess.

"Eusebio Di Francesco has shown that he is able to prepare his teams well, both technically and tactically. He has been able to give the team a good balance, in what is a difficult environment. Looking in from the outside I think he's doing a good job there, transmitting harmony to the squad.

"The big matches between strong teams are always even, look at the games against Napoli and Inter. I think it will be the same against Roma, an even game.

"I have a strong squad and a group of players with extraordinary qualities. Roma aren't worse, they are potentially at the same level as us and so as I said, they are our rivals - just as they have been the last few years."

Sponsored links

Saturday 23 December

17:46 Clasico Player Ratings: Messi, Busquets dominate on dark day for Carvajal
17:36 Conte defends Batshuayi omission as Chelsea draw blank
17:00 Aguero nets for 100th time at Manchester City´s Etihad Stadium
16:57 Sassuolo 1 Inter 0: Falcinelli compounds Nerazzurri´s nightmare before Christmas
16:52 Real Madrid 0 Barcelona 3: The Alternative Clasico Awards
16:49 Zidane defends decision to drop Isco for El Clasico
16:31 Stop spreading s***! Isco slams claims he refused to warm up during Clasico
16:30 WATCH: Hodgson meets lookalike ahead of Swansea clash
16:15 Clasico win has decided nothing, insists Valverde
16:04 Hamsik surpasses Maradona to become Napoli´s record goalscorer
15:54 Zidane´s midfield gamble gifts LaLiga to Barcelona
15:41 Iniesta not ruling Madrid out after thumping Barca win
15:38 How Barca´s Clasico triumph over Madrid unfolded in Twitter moments
15:38 Varane: Madrid will be more united after Clasico defeat
15:23 Everton 0 Chelsea 0: Conte´s men fail to make most of dominance
14:54 Real Madrid 0 Barcelona 3: Leaders strike major blow in title race
14:47 Messi now LaLiga´s leading scorer against Madrid
13:21 A-League Review: Late drama in Melbourne derby as Bobo stomps all over Wellington
12:21 Ronaldo starts Clasico as Isco joins Bale on Madrid bench
11:44 Cavani: More to come from Neymar, Mbappe and me at PSG
10:49 Everton boss Allardyce ponders N´Zonzi move
10:00 Real Madrid v Barcelona: Ronaldo and Messi´s head-to-head Clasico record
10:00 Real Madrid v Barcelona: The biggest wins, top scorers and shining stars from El Clasico history
04:52 Rooney plays with his soul – Conte wary of Everton star
03:56 United being ´punished´ with Christmas fixtures, says Mourinho
03:19 Mbappe: Neymar, Cavani among world´s best
02:12 Galtier agrees Lille return
01:39 Ibrahimovic ready to start as a number 10 – Mourinho
00:49 Even at 80 I would play for Juventus or Italy - Buffon
00:28 Arsenal were ´paralysed´ in first half, says Wenger

Friday 22 December

23:51 Klopp exasperated by Liverpool´s defensive display
23:42 Liverpool need to be more boring - Milner
23:30 Manchester City exceeding even Guardiola´s expectations
23:22 Espanyol 1 Atletico Madrid 0: Late Garcia goal snatches dramatic win
22:52 Norwich City 1 Brentford 2: Vibe brace the difference
22:40 Arsenal 3 Liverpool 3: Points shared in classic Christmas cracker
21:21 Allardyce ready to select Barkley despite contract uncertainty
21:03 Liverpool captain Henderson suffers suspected hamstring injury
20:12 Berizzo sacked as Sevilla coach
19:53 Gattuso rejects talk of AC Milan resignation
19:35 Inzaghi hopes Milinkovic-Savic can become better than Pogba
19:30 Rakitic: El Clasico not like a final
19:20 AC Milan not playing as a team - Gattuso
18:41 Rangers confirm Murty appointment
18:25 Barcelona´s doors are open to Coutinho, says Rakitic
18:10 Guardiola urges release of jailed Catalan politicians
18:07 Mario Gomez relishing Stuttgart return
17:49 West Brom match not a must-win situation, claims Hughes
16:57 Election fallout not a Clasico concern for Valverde
16:46 Low expects Neuer back by March
16:32 Di Francesco backs Dzeko to rediscover goalscoring form against Juventus
16:06 Valencia, Carrick & Fellaini doubtful for Man Utd´s festive fixtures
16:05 AC Milan hit out at ´dark forces´ regarding Bonucci transfer rumours
15:50 Benched Dybala needed rest, Allegri claims
15:43 Guardiola asks referees to protect Manchester City players
15:13 Spalletti confused by Joao Mario transfer rumours
14:50 Valverde insists Barca Clasico win will not settle LaLiga
14:14 Whatever happens, LaLiga isn´t over – Zidane defiant ahead of El Clasico
14:01 Mbappe and Jesus for £5million? Giggs laments United transfer misses
13:08 Zidane declares Ronaldo fit for Clasico
12:48 Koeman eyes Netherlands post
12:10 Newcastle Jets 4 Western Sydney Wanderers 0: Jets blow away woeful Wanderers
11:39 Casemiro: I don´t want to talk about Barca
10:19 Salah ´sure´ Liverpool will lift trophy this season
10:14 Stuttgart bring Germany striker Gomez back home
09:46 Giggs brands Liverpool stalemate a ´killer´ for United
06:45 Zdrilic endorses ´once-in-a-generation´ Rangnick for Socceroos
03:57 Pochettino: Tottenham have missed Wanyama
03:06 Emery: Real Madrid favourites for Clasico against Barca
01:16 Pardew realistic over Evans´ West Brom future
00:44 Santa Cruz hails Manchester City´s ´historic´ winning run
00:36 Wenger questions Oxlade-Chamberlain´s Liverpool move
00:05 Stay here 20 years? Klopp doubts Liverpool longevity

Thursday 21 December

22:25 Fourth time lucky? Terim returns to Galatasaray
21:15 PSV use Football Manager to unveil signing
20:24 Barcelona´s Paulinho shrugs off critics ahead of El Clasico
20:16 Neymar: PSG can beat Real Madrid
19:56 Clement highlights ´very challenging circumstances´ after Swansea departure
19:32 Chelsea yet to pay Ampadu transfer compensation
19:16 Tottenham defender Alderweireld steps up recovery
18:43 Messi, Dembele train ahead of El Clasico as Ronaldo remains isolated
18:36 Hodgson cannot guarantee Zaha will stay at Crystal Palace
18:05 Mourinho escapes punishment over pre-Manchester derby comments
17:50 Chadli, Phillips back to boost West Brom
17:01 FA takes no action over Manchester derby tunnel incident
16:45 Britton rules himself out of taking Swansea job
16:27 Pochettino backs ´massive talent´ Alli to find form
16:21 Coman extends Bayern Munich deal to 2023
15:47 Ajax suspend coach Keizer, assistants Bergkamp and Spijkerman
15:12 Conte shrugs aside Hazard to Man United rumours
15:11 Ronaldo under fitness cloud ahead of El Clasico
14:52 Simeone content with Griezmann´s commitment to Atletico
14:00 Real Madrid v Barcelona: Who can succeed Clasico maestro Iniesta?
13:47 Coutinho would be a ´great signing´ for Barca - Iniesta
13:20 Paco Jemez returns to LaLiga strugglers Las Palmas
13:09 Burnley´s Tarkowski banned three games after Murray elbow
13:00 Real Madrid v Barcelona: The tables have turned for Zidane & Valverde ahead of El Clasico
13:00 Real Madrid v Barcelona: Has Neymar been missed at Camp Nou?
12:50 Wenger urges Arsenal to avenge 4-0 Anfield humiliation
12:44 Britton to lead Swans as managerial hunt continues
12:03 Brisbane Roar 1 Perth Glory 2: Keogh and Castro combine in late comeback
11:44 Milan flatly deny ´inadmissible´ Bonucci transfer rumours
11:25 Iniesta hopes upcoming Clasico not his last at Bernabeu
11:00 Real Madrid v Barcelona: The Clasico debate
10:43 Cahill rejects Arsenal´s ´psychological edge´ over Chelsea
10:05 Bayern sign Wagner from Hoffenheim
10:00 Real Madrid v Barcelona: El Clasico XIs compared
09:26 The whole world is smitten - Xavi lauds Guardiola´s City
09:01 Madrid difficult to kill off, Xavi warns Barca
07:11 Bristol City ´looked like the Premier League side´ against Man United – Johnson
07:06 Xavi: Ronaldo doesn´t compare to Messi
05:59 Beijing Renhe deny Torres offer
03:25 Messi would´ve achieved double if Ronaldo wasn´t around – Torres
02:20 Emery: Pastore hasn´t asked to leave PSG
01:55 Muller revels in Bayern resurgence after eliminating Dortmund
00:53 Stoger ´annoyed´ by Dortmund´s first half display
00:24 Conte hails Ampadu after impressive EFL Cup performance
00:11 Nashville awarded new MLS expansion club
00:09 Dybala goal will help rebuild confidence - Allegri

Facebook