Barcelona´s doors are open to Coutinho, says Rakitic

Barcelona's "doors are open" to Philippe Coutinho should the Brazil star opt to leave Liverpool, according to Ivan Rakitic.

Coutinho was pursued by Barca during the close-season as the club sought to replace Neymar, with the player even attempting to force the move through himself.

But Liverpool held firm and resisted the urge to cash in on the attacking midfielder, prompting Barca to look elsewhere.

The Catalan giants may not have given up on the idea of signing Coutinho, though, and Rakitic has told the former Inter youngster that he would be valued at Camp Nou.

"Every good player is welcome," Rakitic told Sky Sports.

"So we have to say that the doors are open for every good player, and Coutinho is a good player. With all respect to his club Liverpool, and his fans, we would be really happy if he came.

"But with all the respect, if he stayed at Liverpool we would wish him all the luck in the world. We have to think about the players that are already here, I think we have a really good team.

"We have to do it together. If there is an opportunity to do it with Coutinho, or another player, perfect."