Muller revels in Bayern resurgence after eliminating Dortmund

Thomas Muller wants Bayern Munich to maintain their momentum in the second half of the season after the in-form German giants dumped reigning champions Borussia Dortmund out of the DFB-Pokal.
Bayern were upstaged by rivals Dortmund in last season's semi-final but the Bundesliga champions exacted revenge on Wednesday with a 2-1 victory at the Allianz Arena.
Centre-back Jerome Boateng and Muller scored in the first half as Bayern moved into the fourth round.
Bayern have won 15 of their past 16 matches – and six in succession – since head coach Jupp Heynckes replaced Carlo Ancelotti in September
Speaking afterwards, Bayern forward Muller told reporters: "A little turbulence at Bayern Munich is exactly what the media wants. And winning 15 out of 16 games is something we look at with joy.
"That's why we are happy to play for Bayern, since you get never bored. The pressure is always there and in the past weeks we resisted that very well.
"We want to take this motivation into the second half of the season. We have a good base and we will continue to attack."
A successful end to the footballing year in the #AllianzArena! Thanks for making tonight's entire game feel like a celebration, everyone! #FCBayernXmas pic.twitter.com/0OL2ZgZqEy— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) December 20, 2017
Muller, whose Bayern are not back in action until January 12, continued: "It was a nice ending to the year. We won against Dortmund now and already won against [RB] Leipzig as well.
"We look positively into the future and know that the break will help us. We invested a lot in the past month and I think it was visible that we were all happy that the match was finally over."
Heynckes was happy with the win but not completely satisfied after watching Bayern dominate in Munich without making their superiority count on the scoreboard.
"I think today we missed the chance to close the game. In other words - if we had used our chances in the first half, we would not have led the match 2-0 but 4 or 5-0," he said.
"We had huge scoring chances and dictated the game from the first to the last minute and played very fast because the opponent played with a triple chain that became a five-string. They played without a striker – that means without a centre forward. That's not all that easy then to play his game as we did in the first half."
"I think if I see the whole game - for an hour we dominated the game and with the scoring chances I also think that it was a highly deserved victory for my team," Heynckes added.
|Messi would´ve achieved double if Ronaldo wasn´t around – Torres
|Emery: Pastore hasn´t asked to leave PSG
|Muller revels in Bayern resurgence after eliminating Dortmund
|Stoger ´annoyed´ by Dortmund´s first half display
|Conte hails Ampadu after impressive EFL Cup performance
|Nashville awarded new MLS expansion club
|Dybala goal will help rebuild confidence - Allegri
|Howe suspects ankle ligament damage for Defoe
|Wagner to Bayern Munich almost a done deal, Rummenigge confirms
|Saint-Etienne appoint Gasset an hour before kick-off... and lose
|Chelsea face Arsenal while Manchester City draw Bristol City in EFL Cup semis
|Bristol City were lucky to beat Man United, claims Mourinho
|Bristol City 2 Manchester United 1: Last-gasp Smith winner dumps out EFL Cup holders
|PSG 3 Caen 1: Cavani and birthday-boy Mbappe on target in routine win
|Chelsea 2 Bournemouth 1: Morata breaks Cherries´ hearts with last-gasp winner
|Juventus 2 Genoa 0: Dybala & Higuain secure Coppa Italia quarter-final spot
|Bayern Munich 2 Borussia Dortmund 1: Boateng, Muller earn DFB-Pokal revenge
|Guerrero cleared for World Cup after FIFA reduces ban
|Rock-bottom Swansea part company with Clement
|Neymar tips Belgium and Salah to shine at World Cup
|Griezmann is an Atletico Madrid player and that´s all, says Cerezo
|Ibrahimovic & Pogba return for Man United at Bristol City
|Klopp casts doubt on January defensive signings
|Celtic snap up Compper from RB Leipzig
|Ronaldo a Clasico injury doubt?
|Oxlade-Chamberlain ready to shine against Arsenal, says Klopp
|Sterling attacker jailed for racially aggravated assault
|Torres eager for Barca target Griezmann to stay
|Paulinho urges Coutinho to make Barcelona switch
|Real Madrid v Barcelona: Messi and Ronaldo primed for classic festive argument
|Real Madrid v Barcelona: Ronaldo and Messi´s head-to-head Clasico record
|Dear Father Christmas – keep your presents, English kids want the World Cup
|Rosicky retires as rigours of playing become too much
|Real Madrid v Barcelona: Ronaldinho´s ovation, Barca´s guard of honour and other Clasico classics
|Palace game ´massive´ in Swansea survival bid, admits Fer
|Real Madrid v Barcelona: The biggest wins, top scorers and shining stars from El Clasico history
|Tottenham thrashing was a Liverpool turning point – Mignolet
|Mbappe at 19: Six of the PSG star´s best goals
|Mbappe at 19: The fantastic French teenager´s rapid rise
|Mourinho an inspiration for Bristol City boss Johnson
|Neymar to Real Madrid? You never know, says Rivaldo
|Ramos: Real Madrid need to beat Barca in Clasico now more than ever
|Man charged over alleged racist attack on Sterling
|That won´t happen – Guardiola dismisses talk of Manchester City quadruple
|Wenger concerned by Giroud´s hamstring injury
|Moyes seeks midfield reinforcements for West Ham
|Leicester City 1 Manchester City 1 (aet, 3-4 pens): Vardy & Mahrez miss in shoot-out as visitors rea
|Batshuayi must prove he´s better than Morata and Hazard - Conte
|Arsenal 1 West Ham 0: Welbeck the difference in cagey EFL Cup quarter-final
|PSG are ´200 per cent´ behind Emery, says sporting director
|Gladbach interested in Aussie teenager
|Mourinho hints at Mkhitaryan return in EFL Cup
|PSG star Mbappe: I don´t know where I´ll be in two years
|Deeney´s four-match suspension upheld despite Watford appeal
|West Ham star Lanzini banned for dive at Stoke
|Dybala capable of better - Allegri
|Atletico complain to FIFA about alleged Barcelona pursuit of Griezmann
|Batshuayi set to get the nod for Chelsea´s quarter-final
|Arrest made in connection with alleged racist attack on Sterling
|Der Klassiker comes too early for Robben
|Aubameyang a doubt for DFB-Pokal Klassiker
|Hebei deny offer for Arsenal star Sanchez
|Howe wants to avoid multiple Bournemouth signings as injuries mount
|Gattuso didn´t have ´slightest thought´ of AC Milan resignation
|Roma boss Di Francesco: I´m a mix of Ancelotti and Conte
|Wenger hints at youthful EFL Cup line-up for Arsenal
|I´d leave the pitch in a coffin for Mourinho - Terry
|Boca ´oblivious to any negotiation´ with Tevez
|´Superstar´ Salah has exceeded expectations, says Mignolet
|Neymar treated everybody like his brother – Jesus hails Brazil star
|Messi can lead Argentina to World Cup success – Riquelme
|Suarez hails ´elite´ Griezmann, Coutinho
|Moyes: I can do any job in world football
|Allardyce not expecting busy January transfer window at resurgent Everton