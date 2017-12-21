Emery: Pastore hasn´t asked to leave PSG

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Unai Emery denied midfielder Javier Pastore has asked to leave the Ligue 1 giants.

Before PSG's 3-1 win over Caen, Pastore's agent Marcelo Simonian claimed Wednesday's Ligue 1 fixture could be the 28-year-old's last for the club.

Pastore – contracted until 2019 – has only started eight games this season, scoring four goals amid reports of a move away in January.

"I'm very pleased with Pastore," Emery said post-match.

"He did not say he wanted to leave. He works to be on the field, with the very great talent he has."

Emery was speaking after PSG's routine victory midweek – birthday boy Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani inspiring the hosts.

Mbappe celebrated his 19th birthday with a goal approaching the hour-mark in Paris after Cavani edged closer to becoming PSG's all-time record scorer thanks to his 155th strike.

Yuri Berchiche completed the scoring as PSG rounded out the year with a nine-point lead atop the Ligue 1 table heading into the mid-season break.

PSG will return to action against Rennes on January 7.

"It's a great win to finish with 50 points, but the goal we have conceded is something we want to work after the holidays to improve," Emery said.





"During the first part of the season, the team achieved the goals of being first in their Champions League group, and being first in Ligue 1 with a significant margin.

"The two defeats, in Strasbourg and Munich, are two games that gave us information on what can happen and we can work for when will happen other times like that. For the rest, I think the team had a very good first half of the season. "