Bristol City ´looked like the Premier League side´ against Man United – Johnson

21 December 2017 07:11

Bristol City manager Lee Johnson said his team looked like the Premier League side in their stunning win over EFL Cup champions Manchester United.

United's title defence came to an end in dramatic circumstances when Korey Smith's stoppage-time winner lifted Championship outfit City to an unlikely 2-1 quarter-final victory on Wednesday.

Smith struck in the 93rd minute to secure a semi-final berth with Premier League leaders Manchester City after Zlatan Ibrahimovic had cancelled out Joe Bryan's 51st-minute opener at Ashton Gate midweek.

"I thought at times tonight we looked like the Premier League side," Johnson told Sky Sports.

"The way we passed and moved and the speed on the counter attack. Our goalkeeper had to make two or three fantastic saves but that was always going to happen.

"I don't think many fans will be turning up for work in the morning - they'll be on the cider. Even the scenes at the end with the pitch invasion - you don't want to see it, but I'm sure everyone understands the passion that went with the result."

Johnson added: "I'm feeling unbelievably proud for the players.

"To beat Manchester United is outstanding. It hasn't quite sunk in but I'm so proud of my players - they are a special group - and for the supporters too. It's a while since we had a result like that at Ashton Gate."

