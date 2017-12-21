Beijing Renhe deny Torres offer

Newly promoted Chinese Super League side Beijing Renhe have denied making an offer for Atletico Madrid forward Fernando Torres.
Torres is out of contract at the end of the season and the 33-year-old has been linked with a move away from boyhood club Atletico in January.
China has emerged as a possible destination for Torres amid reports of an €8million bid from Renhe, who finished runners-up in the country's second division this season to earn promotion.
But Renhe – led by former Getafe and Levante head coach Luis Garcia – dismissed the speculation, having considered Torres.
"With regard to the rumour of buying Torres, an agent did recommend him to us," deputy general manager Zhang Yue told Chinese newspaper Soccer News.
"However, after careful deliberation, we did not put him in our transfer list.
"Beijing Renhe will stick to our usual path of pragmatism. We won't blindly pursue the big names."
Torres has made 11 LaLiga appearances this season, scoring once.
