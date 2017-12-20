Wagner to Bayern Munich almost a done deal, Rummenigge confirms

Bayern Munich hope to announce the signing of Sandro Wagner in the coming days, chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has confirmed.

The 30-year-old has for a number of weeks been expected to complete a move to the Bundesliga champions in the transfer window.

Bayern have reportedly agreed a fee worth in the region of €12million for the forward, who progressed through the youth academy and made his senior debut for the club in 2007.

"I can basically confirm we're on the home stretch with Sandro Wagner," he told ARD ahead of Bayern's 2-1 DFB-Pokal win over Borussia Dortmund.

"There are a few small technical details to work out."

Wagner is expected to join to take some of the attacking burden off Robert Lewandowski, who suggested last month that he wanted Bayern to add more depth to the squad so he could rest more regularly.

"It would be a relief for me to play 15 or 20 minutes less in a game, then you have more energy for forthcoming games and a higher probability of staying fit and minimising the risk of injury," he told Sport Bild.

Wagner, who won the Confederations Cup with Germany this year, has scored four goals in 11 league appearances this season.