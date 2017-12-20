Related

Tottenham thrashing was a Liverpool turning point – Mignolet

20 December 2017 09:56

Simon Mignolet cited Liverpool's thrashing at Tottenham as pivotal to a fine run of form that has seen them sharpen up at both ends of the field.

Jurgen Klopp's side slipped to ninth in the Premier League following October's 4-1 loss at Wembley, but the turnaround since then has been impressive.

The Reds have gone unbeaten in 12 matches in all competitions, scoring 37 goals and keeping seven clean sheets.

"Ever since the Tottenham game we had to change something because we were not happy with how we performed at Wembley," goalkeeper Mignolet told Liverpool's official website.

"After that we looked at certain things to try and change them and then it's all about the togetherness in the squad. 

"Everybody wants to help out and defend and that's the way we play, it's not about the back four or any individual who can change these kinds of things, it's more about the unity of the team and the way we press up high. 

"We make sure that we don't give any counter-attacks away and don't give the opponent a chance to score any goals. So far that has been working very well and we have to keep doing that."

Liverpool, who sit fourth, head to Arsenal on Friday with a one-point lead over Arsene Wenger's side. 

