Torres eager for Barca target Griezmann to stay

Fernando Torres is hopeful Atletico Madrid can keep hold of Antoine Griezmann amid reported interest from Barcelona and Manchester United.

Atletico reported Barca to FIFA over their alleged pursuit of the France striker, who is said to have rejected the advances of Jose Mourinho's side in pre-season.

And Torres, who is keen to extend his own deal which expires at the end of the campaign, believes Atletico can retain Griezmann's services.

"Atletico can sign and retain the world's best players, as we have shown," he told Radio Marca.

"Griezmann is still here at the club and we all want him to stay of course, but you would have to ask him on his future and what he wants to do next."

Griezmann has a contract at the Wanda Metropolitano until June 2022.

On his own future, Torres said: "I want to stay here forever, I have a half year on my contract, and it does not depend on me."