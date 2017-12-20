Related

Article

Real Madrid v Barcelona: The biggest wins, top scorers and shining stars from El Clasico history

20 December 2017 10:00

The latest chapter in the fiercest and most decorated rivalry in European football will be played out when Real Madrid host Barcelona in Saturday's pre-Christmas clash.

Madrid are the reigning Spanish and European champions but Barca are threatening to resume their recent domestic dominance of the duel, sitting pretty at the top of LaLiga.

Neymar might have left the Clasico stage, while form and fitness issues afflict Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale, but Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are primed to continue their perpetual battle for supremacy as the best footballers on the planet.

Barca boss Ernesto Valverde suffered back-to-back defeats to Madrid in the season-opening Supercopa de Espana and knows all too well that the history of this bitter feud is littered with stunning plot twists and unforgettable deeds.

Messi top of the table

Among the array of all-time lists Messi sits at the top of, he is El Clasico's leading scorer. The mercurial Argentinian has 24 goals in 36 appearances, with 16 strikes coming in LaLiga.

If Ronaldo is on target on Saturday, he will draw level with Madrid great Alfredo Di Stefano in second place on 18 goals. Di Stefano still far outstrips the four-time Ballon d'Or winner in terms of LaLiga goals in El Clasico with 14, while nine of Ronaldo's 17 overall have come in the Supercopa and Copa del Rey.

Next up is Raul (15), while two more Madrid heroes – Francisco Gento and Ferenc Puskas – have 14 alongside Barcelona's Cesar.

Longest winning runs and head-to-head record

Madrid churned out five consecutive LaLiga titles at the start of the 1960s and amassed their longest winning run against Barca in this period.

Between April 1962 and February 1965, Los Blancos won seven consecutive Clasicos. Barca came closest to matching this tally when Pep Guardiola won each of his first five games as head coach against Madrid.

The overall head-to-head in the rivalry is almost impossibly close, with Madrid holding 95 wins to Barcelona's 92, while the two heavyweights have finished honours even on 49 occasions.

'Cinco-Zero' and the biggest wins

An important part of El Clasico's historical narrative, certainly as far as Barcelona fans are concerned, is formed by 5-0 wins.

They won by this margin in 1935 and 1945, but the most famous "Cinco-Zero" came at the Santiago Bernabeu in February 1974, when the Dutch master Johan Cruyff inspired a seismic thrashing of Madrid on their own patch.

As coach of Barca, Cruyff led his "Dream Team" to a 5-0 Clasico win at Camp Nou in January 1994, although Madrid responded in kind with a 5-0 of their own 12 months later.

The symbolism was not hard to spot when ardent Cruyff disciple Guardiola oversaw a 5-0 thumping of Jose Mourinho's Madrid in November 2010.

Barca have twice bettered this famous margin in terms of goals scored, winning 7-2 in LaLiga in 1950 and 6-1 in the Copa seven years later.

Madrid still boast the two largest wins on the record books – 11-2 in June 1943 and 8-2 in February 1935.

Crossing the divide

Celebrated Denmark playmaker Michael Laudrup finished on the preferable side of each 5-0 derby in the 1990s after he swapped Barcelona for Madrid in 1994.

The vitriol reserved for Laudrup paled alongside that endured by Luis Figo when he moved from Catalonia to the capital in 2000 – a world-record transfer that infamously saw a pig's head thrown at the Portugal winger on his Camp Nou return.

Luis Enrique was a team-mate of Laudrup's at the Bernabeu but moved to Barca in 1996 for an enduring spell that would play a part in him returning for his decorated tenure as head coach.

Sponsored links

Wednesday 20 December

12:00 Real Madrid v Barcelona: Ronaldo and Messi´s head-to-head Clasico record
11:46 Dear Father Christmas – keep your presents, English kids want the World Cup
11:42 Rosicky retires as rigours of playing become too much
11:00 Real Madrid v Barcelona: Ronaldinho´s ovation, Barca´s guard of honour and other Clasico classics
10:51 Palace game ´massive´ in Swansea survival bid, admits Fer
10:00 Real Madrid v Barcelona: The biggest wins, top scorers and shining stars from El Clasico history
09:56 Tottenham thrashing was a Liverpool turning point – Mignolet
09:30 Mbappe at 19: Six of the PSG star´s best goals
09:00 Mbappe at 19: The fantastic French teenager´s rapid rise
08:58 Mourinho an inspiration for Bristol City boss Johnson
03:49 Neymar to Real Madrid? You never know, says Rivaldo
02:18 Ramos: Real Madrid need to beat Barca in Clasico now more than ever
01:07 Man charged over alleged racist attack on Sterling
00:45 That won´t happen – Guardiola dismisses talk of Manchester City quadruple
00:35 Wenger concerned by Giroud´s hamstring injury

Tuesday 19 December

23:59 Moyes seeks midfield reinforcements for West Ham
23:43 Leicester City 1 Manchester City 1 (aet, 3-4 pens): Vardy & Mahrez miss in shoot-out as visitors rea
23:30 Batshuayi must prove he´s better than Morata and Hazard - Conte
22:43 Arsenal 1 West Ham 0: Welbeck the difference in cagey EFL Cup quarter-final
19:14 PSG are ´200 per cent´ behind Emery, says sporting director
18:44 Gladbach interested in Aussie teenager
18:03 Mourinho hints at Mkhitaryan return in EFL Cup
17:51 PSG star Mbappe: I don´t know where I´ll be in two years
17:41 Deeney´s four-match suspension upheld despite Watford appeal
17:08 West Ham star Lanzini banned for dive at Stoke
16:55 Dybala capable of better - Allegri
16:50 Atletico complain to FIFA about alleged Barcelona pursuit of Griezmann
16:07 Batshuayi set to get the nod for Chelsea´s quarter-final
15:30 Arrest made in connection with alleged racist attack on Sterling
14:10 Der Klassiker comes too early for Robben
13:06 Aubameyang a doubt for DFB-Pokal Klassiker
12:41 Hebei deny offer for Arsenal star Sanchez
12:37 Howe wants to avoid multiple Bournemouth signings as injuries mount
11:59 Gattuso didn´t have ´slightest thought´ of AC Milan resignation
11:29 Roma boss Di Francesco: I´m a mix of Ancelotti and Conte
10:25 Wenger hints at youthful EFL Cup line-up for Arsenal
09:49 I´d leave the pitch in a coffin for Mourinho - Terry
08:55 Boca ´oblivious to any negotiation´ with Tevez
06:44 ´Superstar´ Salah has exceeded expectations, says Mignolet
04:39 Neymar treated everybody like his brother – Jesus hails Brazil star
03:00 Messi can lead Argentina to World Cup success – Riquelme
01:44 Suarez hails ´elite´ Griezmann, Coutinho
00:45 Moyes: I can do any job in world football
00:10 Allardyce not expecting busy January transfer window at resurgent Everton

Monday 18 December

23:45 Rooney hails Everton´s invigorated character after comeback win
22:53 Everton 3 Swansea City 1: Sigurdsson strike helps to sink former club
22:27 Salah predicts silverware for Liverpool
21:05 Mbappe credits Neymar for PSG integration
19:40 Clasico win won´t decide title race, warns Iniesta
19:24 Emery wants new midfielder at PSG in January
19:06 Tarkowski charged by FA over Murray clash
18:53 Gattuso takes AC Milan on training retreat
18:48 Huddersfield forward Kachunga faces up to three months out
18:32 Independiente del Valle´s Angulo to serve four-year drugs ban
18:32 Manchester City star Raheem Sterling allegedly attacked before game
18:13 Spain in danger of missing the World Cup - Villar
17:43 Messi: Clasico win will give Barcelona a happy Christmas
17:01 Barcelona midfielder Rafinha available for Clasico
16:46 Tudor sacked by Galatasaray
16:41 Puncheon charged by police after late-night incident
14:19 West Ham star Lanzini charged for dive at Stoke
13:11 Mikel not interested in January move to Everton
12:34 Dortmund frustrated by Aubameyang punctuality - Zorc
12:29 Hegazi secures permanent West Brom deal
11:32 Police investigating ´hate crime´ amid reports of Sterling attack
11:26 Halstenberg suffers broken hand in scoring for Leipzig
11:11 Van Gaal eyes one more job ´to spite Manchester United´
10:32 Valverde fumes over ´absurd´ lack of VAR in LaLiga
08:59 Conte rails against Chelsea exit rumours
08:02 Arnold backed for Socceroos job as Ryan pays tribute to Postecoglou
05:49 I´m happy playing for Lazio, says Man United target Milinkovic-Savic
05:31 Klopp dislikes ´Fab Four´ nickname
04:09 Ronaldo a legend, one of best ever – Ramos
01:34 Kaka Retires: The last member of Brazil´s 2002 World Cup-winning team
01:23 Barcelona won´t give Real Madrid a guard of honour – Amor
00:49 Valverde adamant Clasico won´t decide LaLiga
00:43 Barcelona could have held Griezmann talks, says Amor
00:05 There are other challengers - Suarez tempers Clasico fever

La Liga table

# Team MP D P
1 Barcelona 16 +35 42
2 Atlético Madrid 16 +18 36
3 Valencia 16 +20 34
4 Real Madrid 15 +19 31
5 Sevilla 16 +0 29
6 Villarreal 16 +3 24
7 Girona 16 -2 23
8 Leganés 16 -2 21
9 Real Betis 16 -4 21
10 Eibar 16 -10 21
11 Getafe 16 +4 20
12 Real Sociedad 16 +0 20
13 Celta de Vigo 16 +3 18
14 Athletic Club 16 -3 18
15 Levante 17 -7 18
16 Espanyol 16 -8 17
17 Deportivo La C… 16 -13 15
18 Deportivo Alavés 16 -13 12
19 Málaga 16 -17 11
20 Las Palmas 16 -23 11

Facebook