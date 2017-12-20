Related

Article

Real Madrid v Barcelona: Ronaldinho´s ovation, Barca´s guard of honour and other Clasico classics

20 December 2017 11:00

Barcelona can take a "huge step" towards the LaLiga title in this weekend's Clasico clash with Real Madrid, according to captain Andres Iniesta.

With Barca holding an 11-point lead over Madrid - who have a game in hand - the champions cannot afford any more slip-ups if they are to retain hope of defending their title.

Ernesto Valverde's Barcelona head to the capital in fine form, having demolished Deportivo La Coruna last time out, while Madrid may be affected from their exertions at the Club World Cup.

Whatever happens in Saturday's meeting it promises to be another memorable match - let's look back at five of the best Clasico meetings it has to live up to...

 

Real Madrid 2-6 Barcelona, May 2009

Losing a Clasico is bad enough, but losing one at home and in such humiliating fashion is something else.

In May 2009, Real Madrid were on a run of 17 wins in 18 matches and got off to a positive start, with Gonzalo Higuain scoring in the 14th minute, before Barcelona took over and blitzed their hosts.

Thierry Henry and Lionel Messi each scored a brace each, while defenders Carles Puyol and Gerard Pique netted one apiece.

That win proved to be the final nail in the coffin of Madrid's title challenge, as Barca went on to claim LaLiga, Champions League and Copa del Rey success in Pep Guardiola's first season at the helm.

 

Real Madrid 2-3 Barcelona, April 2017

The last time Barca visited the Bernabeu in LaLiga, Messi stole the show as he inspired a 3-2 win for Luis Enrique's men.

The Argentinian cancelled out Casmiro's opener, before Ivan Rakitic put Barca ahead with 17 minutes to go.

Sergio Ramos' red card for scything Messi down should have ended their hopes, only for James Rodriguez to seemingly salvage Madrid a point five minutes from time.

But Messi brilliantly struck right at the end with his 500th Barcelona goal, before taking off his shirt and holding it out with his name facing the Madrid support in a now iconic celebration.

Real Madrid 0-3 Barcelona, November 2005

Real Madrid fans have seen some truly wonderful players grace the pitch at the Santiago Bernabeu, but how many Barca players have had such an impact they have been applauded by the home supporters? Not many, that is for certain.

However, Ronaldinho had that honour in November 2005. The Brazilian superstar produced a remarkable display as Barca tore Madrid apart in an emphatic 3-0 win.

Ronaldinho scored twice, but it was his second that really left that in attendance marvelling, as he jinked past Ramos and Ivan Helguera before producing a rasping finish at the end of a 50-yard run. It will be long remembered as a vintage Clasico goal.

 

Real Madrid 4-1 Barcelona, May 2008

With Real Madrid already wrapping up the title before Barca's visit in May 2008, tradition dictated that the Catalan club gave their hosts a guard of honour.

And so, there they stood either side of the Madrid team as they walked on to the pitch, something Carles Puyol later voiced his understandable displeasure at.

Things were to get even more humiliating, as the home side went on to claim a crushing 4-1 win thanks to goals from Raul, Arjen Robben, Higuain and Ruud van Nistelrooy.

"The final stab in the supporters' back", read the headline in Catalan newspaper Sport. Barca have ruled out a repeat this weekend despite Madrid's Club World Cup triumph.

Sponsored links

Wednesday 20 December

12:00 Real Madrid v Barcelona: Ronaldo and Messi´s head-to-head Clasico record
11:46 Dear Father Christmas – keep your presents, English kids want the World Cup
11:42 Rosicky retires as rigours of playing become too much
11:00 Real Madrid v Barcelona: Ronaldinho´s ovation, Barca´s guard of honour and other Clasico classics
10:51 Palace game ´massive´ in Swansea survival bid, admits Fer
10:00 Real Madrid v Barcelona: The biggest wins, top scorers and shining stars from El Clasico history
09:56 Tottenham thrashing was a Liverpool turning point – Mignolet
09:30 Mbappe at 19: Six of the PSG star´s best goals
09:00 Mbappe at 19: The fantastic French teenager´s rapid rise
08:58 Mourinho an inspiration for Bristol City boss Johnson
03:49 Neymar to Real Madrid? You never know, says Rivaldo
02:18 Ramos: Real Madrid need to beat Barca in Clasico now more than ever
01:07 Man charged over alleged racist attack on Sterling
00:45 That won´t happen – Guardiola dismisses talk of Manchester City quadruple
00:35 Wenger concerned by Giroud´s hamstring injury

Tuesday 19 December

23:59 Moyes seeks midfield reinforcements for West Ham
23:43 Leicester City 1 Manchester City 1 (aet, 3-4 pens): Vardy & Mahrez miss in shoot-out as visitors rea
23:30 Batshuayi must prove he´s better than Morata and Hazard - Conte
22:43 Arsenal 1 West Ham 0: Welbeck the difference in cagey EFL Cup quarter-final
19:14 PSG are ´200 per cent´ behind Emery, says sporting director
18:44 Gladbach interested in Aussie teenager
18:03 Mourinho hints at Mkhitaryan return in EFL Cup
17:51 PSG star Mbappe: I don´t know where I´ll be in two years
17:41 Deeney´s four-match suspension upheld despite Watford appeal
17:08 West Ham star Lanzini banned for dive at Stoke
16:55 Dybala capable of better - Allegri
16:50 Atletico complain to FIFA about alleged Barcelona pursuit of Griezmann
16:07 Batshuayi set to get the nod for Chelsea´s quarter-final
15:30 Arrest made in connection with alleged racist attack on Sterling
14:10 Der Klassiker comes too early for Robben
13:06 Aubameyang a doubt for DFB-Pokal Klassiker
12:41 Hebei deny offer for Arsenal star Sanchez
12:37 Howe wants to avoid multiple Bournemouth signings as injuries mount
11:59 Gattuso didn´t have ´slightest thought´ of AC Milan resignation
11:29 Roma boss Di Francesco: I´m a mix of Ancelotti and Conte
10:25 Wenger hints at youthful EFL Cup line-up for Arsenal
09:49 I´d leave the pitch in a coffin for Mourinho - Terry
08:55 Boca ´oblivious to any negotiation´ with Tevez
06:44 ´Superstar´ Salah has exceeded expectations, says Mignolet
04:39 Neymar treated everybody like his brother – Jesus hails Brazil star
03:00 Messi can lead Argentina to World Cup success – Riquelme
01:44 Suarez hails ´elite´ Griezmann, Coutinho
00:45 Moyes: I can do any job in world football
00:10 Allardyce not expecting busy January transfer window at resurgent Everton

Monday 18 December

23:45 Rooney hails Everton´s invigorated character after comeback win
22:53 Everton 3 Swansea City 1: Sigurdsson strike helps to sink former club
22:27 Salah predicts silverware for Liverpool
21:05 Mbappe credits Neymar for PSG integration
19:40 Clasico win won´t decide title race, warns Iniesta
19:24 Emery wants new midfielder at PSG in January
19:06 Tarkowski charged by FA over Murray clash
18:53 Gattuso takes AC Milan on training retreat
18:48 Huddersfield forward Kachunga faces up to three months out
18:32 Independiente del Valle´s Angulo to serve four-year drugs ban
18:32 Manchester City star Raheem Sterling allegedly attacked before game
18:13 Spain in danger of missing the World Cup - Villar
17:43 Messi: Clasico win will give Barcelona a happy Christmas
17:01 Barcelona midfielder Rafinha available for Clasico
16:46 Tudor sacked by Galatasaray
16:41 Puncheon charged by police after late-night incident
14:19 West Ham star Lanzini charged for dive at Stoke
13:11 Mikel not interested in January move to Everton
12:34 Dortmund frustrated by Aubameyang punctuality - Zorc
12:29 Hegazi secures permanent West Brom deal
11:32 Police investigating ´hate crime´ amid reports of Sterling attack
11:26 Halstenberg suffers broken hand in scoring for Leipzig
11:11 Van Gaal eyes one more job ´to spite Manchester United´
10:32 Valverde fumes over ´absurd´ lack of VAR in LaLiga
08:59 Conte rails against Chelsea exit rumours
08:02 Arnold backed for Socceroos job as Ryan pays tribute to Postecoglou
05:49 I´m happy playing for Lazio, says Man United target Milinkovic-Savic
05:31 Klopp dislikes ´Fab Four´ nickname
04:09 Ronaldo a legend, one of best ever – Ramos
01:34 Kaka Retires: The last member of Brazil´s 2002 World Cup-winning team
01:23 Barcelona won´t give Real Madrid a guard of honour – Amor
00:49 Valverde adamant Clasico won´t decide LaLiga
00:43 Barcelona could have held Griezmann talks, says Amor
00:05 There are other challengers - Suarez tempers Clasico fever

La Liga table

# Team MP D P
1 Barcelona 16 +35 42
2 Atlético Madrid 16 +18 36
3 Valencia 16 +20 34
4 Real Madrid 15 +19 31
5 Sevilla 16 +0 29
6 Villarreal 16 +3 24
7 Girona 16 -2 23
8 Leganés 16 -2 21
9 Real Betis 16 -4 21
10 Eibar 16 -10 21
11 Getafe 16 +4 20
12 Real Sociedad 16 +0 20
13 Celta de Vigo 16 +3 18
14 Athletic Club 16 -3 18
15 Levante 17 -7 18
16 Espanyol 16 -8 17
17 Deportivo La C… 16 -13 15
18 Deportivo Alavés 16 -13 12
19 Málaga 16 -17 11
20 Las Palmas 16 -23 11

Facebook