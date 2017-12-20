Palace game ´massive´ in Swansea survival bid, admits Fer

Swansea City face a potentially pivotal moment in their season when Crystal Palace visit on Saturday, with Leroy Fer describing the game as "massive".

Paul Clement's side sit bottom of the Premier League, having suffered a 3-1 loss at Everton on Monday.

Fer opened the scoring in that game, but his side now sit four points adrift of safety and are in desperate need of a win this weekend.

"We have to lift ourselves now and look ahead to Crystal Palace," he told Swansea's official website. "It's a massive game for us on Saturday.

"That is the same with every game right now because we are bottom of the league, but we are at home and we know we need to get some points.

A frustrating evening at Goodison Park…



GALLERY https://t.co/cSZc5mpGtL pic.twitter.com/6IbbdEkAb0 — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) December 19, 2017

"We have to do the same as last season now. We have to fight back in the second half of the season to make sure we survive.

"We wanted to be in a better position but we haven't been able to get there. What we have to do now is change things around."

Clement has led the Welsh club to just three top-flight wins this season and goals have been hard to come by, with just 10 scored – the worst tally in the league.