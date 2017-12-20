Neymar to Real Madrid? You never know, says Rivaldo

Rivaldo refused to rule out the possibility of former Barcelona star Neymar joining bitter Spanish rivals Real Madrid.
Neymar left Barca for French giants Paris Saint-Germain in a world-record €222million deal in August but the Brazil international has been linked with Madrid.
Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has previously insisted Neymar would be welcome at the LaLiga and Champions League titleholders, while president Florentino Perez fuelled rumours after claiming the PSG forward would have a better chance of winning the Ballon d'Or in the Spanish capital.
Asked about Neymar's future and Madrid during a commercial event, ex-Barca star Rivaldo said: "You never know what can happen in his future."
Neymar finished third in this year's Ballon d'Or as Cristiano Ronaldo claimed a record-equalling fifth award to move level with Barca foe Lionel Messi.
Brazilian great Rivaldo – who won two LaLiga titles, the Champions League and the World Cup during his illustrious career – insisted he could challenge Ronaldo and Messi for the Ballon d'Or if he was still playing.
"If Ronaldo won is because he deserved it," the 45-year-old said.
"In my time, there were more players than today challenging for being the best in the world, I remember Figo, [Alessandro] Del Piero or [Francesco] Totti, now you always hear about the same players and I am pretty sure I could challenge with Messi and Ronaldo because football was harder in my times.
"I am not here for opening a controversial [laughs], I just say both are very good players but in my times you could find more quality players than today, in which you only hear about Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar."
|Moyes seeks midfield reinforcements for West Ham
|Leicester City 1 Manchester City 1 (aet, 3-4 pens): Vardy & Mahrez miss in shoot-out as visitors rea
|Batshuayi must prove he´s better than Morata and Hazard - Conte
|Arsenal 1 West Ham 0: Welbeck the difference in cagey EFL Cup quarter-final
|PSG are ´200 per cent´ behind Emery, says sporting director
|Gladbach interested in Aussie teenager
|Mourinho hints at Mkhitaryan return in EFL Cup
|PSG star Mbappe: I don´t know where I´ll be in two years
|Deeney´s four-match suspension upheld despite Watford appeal
|West Ham star Lanzini banned for dive at Stoke
|Dybala capable of better - Allegri
|Atletico complain to FIFA about alleged Barcelona pursuit of Griezmann
|Batshuayi set to get the nod for Chelsea´s quarter-final
|Arrest made in connection with alleged racist attack on Sterling
|Der Klassiker comes too early for Robben
|Aubameyang a doubt for DFB-Pokal Klassiker
|Hebei deny offer for Arsenal star Sanchez
|Howe wants to avoid multiple Bournemouth signings as injuries mount
|Gattuso didn´t have ´slightest thought´ of AC Milan resignation
|Roma boss Di Francesco: I´m a mix of Ancelotti and Conte
|Wenger hints at youthful EFL Cup line-up for Arsenal
|I´d leave the pitch in a coffin for Mourinho - Terry
|Boca ´oblivious to any negotiation´ with Tevez
|´Superstar´ Salah has exceeded expectations, says Mignolet
|Neymar treated everybody like his brother – Jesus hails Brazil star
|Messi can lead Argentina to World Cup success – Riquelme
|Suarez hails ´elite´ Griezmann, Coutinho
|Moyes: I can do any job in world football
|Allardyce not expecting busy January transfer window at resurgent Everton
|Rooney hails Everton´s invigorated character after comeback win
|Everton 3 Swansea City 1: Sigurdsson strike helps to sink former club
|Salah predicts silverware for Liverpool
|Mbappe credits Neymar for PSG integration
|Clasico win won´t decide title race, warns Iniesta
|Emery wants new midfielder at PSG in January
|Tarkowski charged by FA over Murray clash
|Gattuso takes AC Milan on training retreat
|Huddersfield forward Kachunga faces up to three months out
|Independiente del Valle´s Angulo to serve four-year drugs ban
|Manchester City star Raheem Sterling allegedly attacked before game
|Spain in danger of missing the World Cup - Villar
|Messi: Clasico win will give Barcelona a happy Christmas
|Barcelona midfielder Rafinha available for Clasico
|Tudor sacked by Galatasaray
|Puncheon charged by police after late-night incident
|West Ham star Lanzini charged for dive at Stoke
|Mikel not interested in January move to Everton
|Dortmund frustrated by Aubameyang punctuality - Zorc
|Hegazi secures permanent West Brom deal
|Police investigating ´hate crime´ amid reports of Sterling attack
|Halstenberg suffers broken hand in scoring for Leipzig
|Van Gaal eyes one more job ´to spite Manchester United´
|Valverde fumes over ´absurd´ lack of VAR in LaLiga
|Conte rails against Chelsea exit rumours
|Arnold backed for Socceroos job as Ryan pays tribute to Postecoglou
|I´m happy playing for Lazio, says Man United target Milinkovic-Savic
|Klopp dislikes ´Fab Four´ nickname
|Ronaldo a legend, one of best ever – Ramos
|Kaka Retires: The last member of Brazil´s 2002 World Cup-winning team
|Barcelona won´t give Real Madrid a guard of honour – Amor
|Valverde adamant Clasico won´t decide LaLiga
|Barcelona could have held Griezmann talks, says Amor
|There are other challengers - Suarez tempers Clasico fever