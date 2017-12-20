Mourinho an inspiration for Bristol City boss Johnson

Bristol City boss Lee Johnson will pit his wits against a man he has studied in depth when Jose Mourinho's Manchester United visit Ashton Gate on Wednesday.

The EFL Cup quarter-final tie sees Championship high-flyers City take take on Premier League heavyweights United, with Johnson aiming to spring a shock on an idol of his.

He will be aiming to learn all he can from the Portuguese, whose side are seeking to defend the trophy.

"It'd be nice to get on as well as I can with him, get chatting to him and trying to pick his brain," Johnson told BBC Sport.

"Jose's right up there - I've read all his books, I've watched any session that's possible to watch, I've studied his interviews.

"He was a player at the same sort of level that I played and hopefully one day I'll be managing at the top level with Bristol City."

The Robins - who have beaten three Premier League sides en route to the last eight - have not played United since a top-flight showdown in 1980, which they lost 4-0.