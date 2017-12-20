Related

Article

Mbappe at 19: Six of the PSG star´s best goals

20 December 2017 09:30

Kylian Mbappe has become one of football's superstars over the past two years and he is still a teenager, having celebrated his 19th birthday on Wednesday.

The France international made his Monaco debut in December 2015, before sparkling in a further 59 first-team appearances in all competitions, scoring 27 goals, and then agreeing a loan move to Paris Saint-Germain that is expected to end with him becoming the world's second most expensive player.

Mbappe was a key member of the Monaco squad that won the Ligue 1 title and reached the Champions League semi-finals in 2016-17, giving the club's supporters some memorable moments along the way, before making a deadline-day switch to PSG.

Here, we have picked out six of his best goals en route to certain superstardom.

 

Montpellier 1 Monaco 2 - Ligue 1 - February 7, 2016

This strike away at Montpellier showed the raw pace and finishing ability that have become Mbappe's trademark.

Running at a frightening speed from wide on the left, he left veteran defender Hilton in his wake and, as Geoffrey Jourdren advanced to close the angle, slipped a cheeky finish through the goalkeeper's legs.

Manchester City 5 Monaco 3 - Champions League - February 21, 2017

The goal that announced Mbappe on the European stage came in a Champions League clash at the Etihad Stadium.

In his first start in the competition, the 18-year-old put his side 2-1 up five minutes before half-time with an emphatic effort. Catching a back-pedalling City defence unaware, he rifled a superb, powerful effort high past Willy Caballero.

Borussia Dortmund 2 Monaco 3 - Champions League - April 12, 2017

After scoring twice against City in the last 16, Mbappe netted three times versus Borussia Dortmund in the quarter-finals and his second strike in the away leg was the pick of the bunch.

Mbappe stole Lukasz Piszczek's pass ahead of Sokratis Papastathopoulos near the halfway line and raced clear, curling a delightful finish past Roman Burki's despairing dive from 20 yards.

Monaco 2 Saint-Etienne 0 - Ligue 1 - May 17, 2017

This was Mbappe's final goal for Monaco and quite the way to sign off as his side won the title.

He ran in behind the Saint-Etienne defence, latching on to Radamel Falcao's pass before shaping to shoot with his right foot. Mbappe instead sat goalkeeper Stephane Ruffier down and coolly finished into an open goal with his left.

France 4 Netherlands 0 - International friendly - August 31, 2017

Mbappe's move to PSG was confirmed as France were warming up for this match on transfer deadline day and the teenager wasted no time in showing why the Ligue 1 giants were so keen to sign him.

After coming on as a substitute, Mbappe opened his international account in style with a sweeping first-time finish past Jasper Cillessen in the dying minutes that made him the youngest scorer for France in 54 years.

Angers 0 Paris Saint-Germain 5 - Ligue 1 - November 4, 2017

Of the seven Ligue 1 goals Mbappe has scored since moving to the capital, the second of his efforts in a 5-0 rout of Angers has been perhaps the best.

Comparisons to Thierry Henry have followed Mbappe throughout his brief career and this goal certainly reminded onlookers of the Arsenal and France icon.

Mbappe used his searing pace to run on to Lucas Moura's throughball and rounded goalkeeper Mathieu Michel with neat footwork before slotting home via a tight angle. Pure brilliance.

Sponsored links

Wednesday 20 December

10:00 Real Madrid v Barcelona: The biggest wins, top scorers and shining stars from El Clasico history
09:56 Tottenham thrashing was a Liverpool turning point – Mignolet
09:30 Mbappe at 19: Six of the PSG star´s best goals
09:00 Mbappe at 19: The fantastic French teenager´s rapid rise
08:58 Mourinho an inspiration for Bristol City boss Johnson
03:49 Neymar to Real Madrid? You never know, says Rivaldo
02:18 Ramos: Real Madrid need to beat Barca in Clasico now more than ever
01:07 Man charged over alleged racist attack on Sterling
00:45 That won´t happen – Guardiola dismisses talk of Manchester City quadruple
00:35 Wenger concerned by Giroud´s hamstring injury

Tuesday 19 December

23:59 Moyes seeks midfield reinforcements for West Ham
23:43 Leicester City 1 Manchester City 1 (aet, 3-4 pens): Vardy & Mahrez miss in shoot-out as visitors rea
23:30 Batshuayi must prove he´s better than Morata and Hazard - Conte
22:43 Arsenal 1 West Ham 0: Welbeck the difference in cagey EFL Cup quarter-final
19:14 PSG are ´200 per cent´ behind Emery, says sporting director
18:44 Gladbach interested in Aussie teenager
18:03 Mourinho hints at Mkhitaryan return in EFL Cup
17:51 PSG star Mbappe: I don´t know where I´ll be in two years
17:41 Deeney´s four-match suspension upheld despite Watford appeal
17:08 West Ham star Lanzini banned for dive at Stoke
16:55 Dybala capable of better - Allegri
16:50 Atletico complain to FIFA about alleged Barcelona pursuit of Griezmann
16:07 Batshuayi set to get the nod for Chelsea´s quarter-final
15:30 Arrest made in connection with alleged racist attack on Sterling
14:10 Der Klassiker comes too early for Robben
13:06 Aubameyang a doubt for DFB-Pokal Klassiker
12:41 Hebei deny offer for Arsenal star Sanchez
12:37 Howe wants to avoid multiple Bournemouth signings as injuries mount
11:59 Gattuso didn´t have ´slightest thought´ of AC Milan resignation
11:29 Roma boss Di Francesco: I´m a mix of Ancelotti and Conte
10:25 Wenger hints at youthful EFL Cup line-up for Arsenal
09:49 I´d leave the pitch in a coffin for Mourinho - Terry
08:55 Boca ´oblivious to any negotiation´ with Tevez
06:44 ´Superstar´ Salah has exceeded expectations, says Mignolet
04:39 Neymar treated everybody like his brother – Jesus hails Brazil star
03:00 Messi can lead Argentina to World Cup success – Riquelme
01:44 Suarez hails ´elite´ Griezmann, Coutinho
00:45 Moyes: I can do any job in world football
00:10 Allardyce not expecting busy January transfer window at resurgent Everton

Monday 18 December

23:45 Rooney hails Everton´s invigorated character after comeback win
22:53 Everton 3 Swansea City 1: Sigurdsson strike helps to sink former club
22:27 Salah predicts silverware for Liverpool
21:05 Mbappe credits Neymar for PSG integration
19:40 Clasico win won´t decide title race, warns Iniesta
19:24 Emery wants new midfielder at PSG in January
19:06 Tarkowski charged by FA over Murray clash
18:53 Gattuso takes AC Milan on training retreat
18:48 Huddersfield forward Kachunga faces up to three months out
18:32 Independiente del Valle´s Angulo to serve four-year drugs ban
18:32 Manchester City star Raheem Sterling allegedly attacked before game
18:13 Spain in danger of missing the World Cup - Villar
17:43 Messi: Clasico win will give Barcelona a happy Christmas
17:01 Barcelona midfielder Rafinha available for Clasico
16:46 Tudor sacked by Galatasaray
16:41 Puncheon charged by police after late-night incident
14:19 West Ham star Lanzini charged for dive at Stoke
13:11 Mikel not interested in January move to Everton
12:34 Dortmund frustrated by Aubameyang punctuality - Zorc
12:29 Hegazi secures permanent West Brom deal
11:32 Police investigating ´hate crime´ amid reports of Sterling attack
11:26 Halstenberg suffers broken hand in scoring for Leipzig
11:11 Van Gaal eyes one more job ´to spite Manchester United´
10:32 Valverde fumes over ´absurd´ lack of VAR in LaLiga
08:59 Conte rails against Chelsea exit rumours
08:02 Arnold backed for Socceroos job as Ryan pays tribute to Postecoglou
05:49 I´m happy playing for Lazio, says Man United target Milinkovic-Savic
05:31 Klopp dislikes ´Fab Four´ nickname
04:09 Ronaldo a legend, one of best ever – Ramos
01:34 Kaka Retires: The last member of Brazil´s 2002 World Cup-winning team
01:23 Barcelona won´t give Real Madrid a guard of honour – Amor
00:49 Valverde adamant Clasico won´t decide LaLiga
00:43 Barcelona could have held Griezmann talks, says Amor
00:05 There are other challengers - Suarez tempers Clasico fever

Ligue 1 table

# Team MP D P
1 PSG 18 +41 47
2 Monaco 18 +26 38
3 Olympique Lyonnais 18 +25 38
4 Olympique Mars… 18 +14 35
5 Nantes 18 -1 30
6 Nice 18 -5 26
7 Rennes 18 -1 25
8 Strasbourg 18 -4 24
9 Dijon 18 -4 24
10 Caen 18 -7 24
11 Montpellier 18 +2 23
12 Guingamp 18 -4 23
13 Amiens SC 18 -4 21
14 Troyes 18 -5 21
15 Bordeaux 18 -5 20
16 Saint-Étienne 18 -14 20
17 Toulouse 18 -8 19
18 Lille 18 -13 18
19 Angers SCO 18 -9 15
20 Metz 18 -24 8

Facebook