Klopp casts doubt on January defensive signings

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has played down the prospect of new defenders joining the club in the January transfer window.
The Reds failed in their attempts to sign Virgil van Dijk from Southampton in the previous window and the strength in depth of their defence has often been scrutinised in the months that have followed.
However, they have shown a more resolute side since a 4-1 defeat to Tottenham in October, conceding just one goal from open play in their nine Premier League matches following that Wembley thrashing.
The defensive improvement means Klopp could consider putting off transfer plans until the end of the season.
"Everything we are doing has influence on our plans," he said, ahead of Friday's trip to Arsenal. "That's all I can say about that.
"When we win a game and when we defend well, then I'm happy about it. If we defend not that good as a team, then I'm not happy about it, but I don't then think the solution is a new player always.
"It's really rare that I read. But, for example, Alberto Moreno did fantastic this season and then we played at Sevilla and he played not well. People didn't hesitate to say: 'That's why we need a new left-back'. And I think: 'Wow'.
Klopp: "Joel Matip was back in training yesterday. I'm not sure if he is ready for Arsenal but the games coming up I'm pretty sure [he will be]."— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 20, 2017
Watch live and free: https://t.co/XXj1P2arAN pic.twitter.com/SBM9TkstsI
"But thank God, I – or we – here make the decisions and nobody else. We are not relaxed, but we have a view on everything and it needs to fit together and everything needs to work out in the end and you need to have solutions for different situations, systems and all that stuff.
"So far, it's okay, but it could have been better, and it could have been much worse. Now, we prepare for Arsenal and we have to be really, really strong in that game, otherwise we don't have a chance."
Klopp could be facing defensive worries at the Emirates Stadium, though, with full-back Moreno still sidelined with an ankle injury and Joel Matip still short of full fitness.
"Joel Matip was back in training yesterday [Tuesday]," Klopp said of the centre-back, who has missed Liverpool's last four league matches.
"I'm not sure if he's ready for Arsenal, but the for the games coming up, pretty sure. That's it, I think.
"Unfortunately, Moreno is still not even on the pitch so that could still take a few weeks."
|Klopp casts doubt on January defensive signings
|Celtic snap up Compper from RB Leipzig
|Ronaldo a Clasico injury doubt?
|Oxlade-Chamberlain ready to shine against Arsenal, says Klopp
|Sterling attacker jailed for racially aggravated assault
|Torres eager for Barca target Griezmann to stay
|Paulinho urges Coutinho to make Barcelona switch
|Real Madrid v Barcelona: Messi and Ronaldo primed for classic festive argument
|Real Madrid v Barcelona: Ronaldo and Messi´s head-to-head Clasico record
|Dear Father Christmas – keep your presents, English kids want the World Cup
|Rosicky retires as rigours of playing become too much
|Real Madrid v Barcelona: Ronaldinho´s ovation, Barca´s guard of honour and other Clasico classics
|Palace game ´massive´ in Swansea survival bid, admits Fer
|Real Madrid v Barcelona: The biggest wins, top scorers and shining stars from El Clasico history
|Tottenham thrashing was a Liverpool turning point – Mignolet
|Mbappe at 19: Six of the PSG star´s best goals
|Mbappe at 19: The fantastic French teenager´s rapid rise
|Mourinho an inspiration for Bristol City boss Johnson
|Neymar to Real Madrid? You never know, says Rivaldo
|Ramos: Real Madrid need to beat Barca in Clasico now more than ever
|Man charged over alleged racist attack on Sterling
|That won´t happen – Guardiola dismisses talk of Manchester City quadruple
|Wenger concerned by Giroud´s hamstring injury
|Moyes seeks midfield reinforcements for West Ham
|Leicester City 1 Manchester City 1 (aet, 3-4 pens): Vardy & Mahrez miss in shoot-out as visitors rea
|Batshuayi must prove he´s better than Morata and Hazard - Conte
|Arsenal 1 West Ham 0: Welbeck the difference in cagey EFL Cup quarter-final
|PSG are ´200 per cent´ behind Emery, says sporting director
|Gladbach interested in Aussie teenager
|Mourinho hints at Mkhitaryan return in EFL Cup
|PSG star Mbappe: I don´t know where I´ll be in two years
|Deeney´s four-match suspension upheld despite Watford appeal
|West Ham star Lanzini banned for dive at Stoke
|Dybala capable of better - Allegri
|Atletico complain to FIFA about alleged Barcelona pursuit of Griezmann
|Batshuayi set to get the nod for Chelsea´s quarter-final
|Arrest made in connection with alleged racist attack on Sterling
|Der Klassiker comes too early for Robben
|Aubameyang a doubt for DFB-Pokal Klassiker
|Hebei deny offer for Arsenal star Sanchez
|Howe wants to avoid multiple Bournemouth signings as injuries mount
|Gattuso didn´t have ´slightest thought´ of AC Milan resignation
|Roma boss Di Francesco: I´m a mix of Ancelotti and Conte
|Wenger hints at youthful EFL Cup line-up for Arsenal
|I´d leave the pitch in a coffin for Mourinho - Terry
|Boca ´oblivious to any negotiation´ with Tevez
|´Superstar´ Salah has exceeded expectations, says Mignolet
|Neymar treated everybody like his brother – Jesus hails Brazil star
|Messi can lead Argentina to World Cup success – Riquelme
|Suarez hails ´elite´ Griezmann, Coutinho
|Moyes: I can do any job in world football
|Allardyce not expecting busy January transfer window at resurgent Everton
|Rooney hails Everton´s invigorated character after comeback win
|Everton 3 Swansea City 1: Sigurdsson strike helps to sink former club
|Salah predicts silverware for Liverpool
|Mbappe credits Neymar for PSG integration
|Clasico win won´t decide title race, warns Iniesta
|Emery wants new midfielder at PSG in January
|Tarkowski charged by FA over Murray clash
|Gattuso takes AC Milan on training retreat
|Huddersfield forward Kachunga faces up to three months out
|Independiente del Valle´s Angulo to serve four-year drugs ban
|Manchester City star Raheem Sterling allegedly attacked before game
|Spain in danger of missing the World Cup - Villar
|Messi: Clasico win will give Barcelona a happy Christmas
|Barcelona midfielder Rafinha available for Clasico
|Tudor sacked by Galatasaray
|Puncheon charged by police after late-night incident
|West Ham star Lanzini charged for dive at Stoke
|Mikel not interested in January move to Everton
|Dortmund frustrated by Aubameyang punctuality - Zorc
|Hegazi secures permanent West Brom deal
|Police investigating ´hate crime´ amid reports of Sterling attack
|Halstenberg suffers broken hand in scoring for Leipzig
|Van Gaal eyes one more job ´to spite Manchester United´
|Valverde fumes over ´absurd´ lack of VAR in LaLiga
|Conte rails against Chelsea exit rumours
|Arnold backed for Socceroos job as Ryan pays tribute to Postecoglou
|I´m happy playing for Lazio, says Man United target Milinkovic-Savic
|Klopp dislikes ´Fab Four´ nickname
|Ronaldo a legend, one of best ever – Ramos
|Kaka Retires: The last member of Brazil´s 2002 World Cup-winning team
|Barcelona won´t give Real Madrid a guard of honour – Amor
|Valverde adamant Clasico won´t decide LaLiga
|Barcelona could have held Griezmann talks, says Amor
|There are other challengers - Suarez tempers Clasico fever