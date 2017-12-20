Ibrahimovic & Pogba return for Man United at Bristol City

Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic returned to the Manchester United XI at Bristol City, but Henrikh Mkhitaryan's wait for a return continues after he was only named on the bench for Wednesday's EFL Cup tie.

The Armenian has fallen out of favour at Old Trafford in recent weeks, making just one appearance - a 19-minute cameo against Brighton and Hove Albion - since November 5.

Mkhitaryan reportedly clashed with Jose Mourinho during a video analysis session at training, prompting speculation about a potential move to Inter.

Mourinho confirmed on Tuesday that Mkhitaryan was at least in contention for a start, but he has opted to go with other options from the start, leaving the attacking midfielder to contend with a place on the bench.

The team news is in! Here's how we line up against Bristol City in tonight's @Carabao_Cup quarter-final. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/4EVgV9ha3n — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 20, 2017

There is no such disappointment for Pogba and Ibrahimovic, however.

The France international starts in midfield for the first time since facing Basel in the Champions League on December 5 after serving a three-match ban in the Premier League.

And Ibrahimovic makes his first start of the season, having recovered from the knee injury which prematurely his 2016-17 campaign.

Manchester United: United: Romero; Darmian, Lindelof, Rojo, Blind, Shaw; McTominay, Pogba; Rashford, Martial; Ibrahimovic.