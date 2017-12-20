Griezmann is an Atletico Madrid player and that´s all, says Cerezo

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo says they had to take action over an alleged approach from Barcelona for Antoine Griezmann "as a matter of respect".

FIFA confirmed that Atleti reported the Catalan giants over their alleged pursuit of France star Griezmann, after Camp Nou director Guillermo Amor said it was possible the LaLiga leaders had met with the 26-year-old.

Cerezo was asked about the situation and vowed to defend his club, while also reiterating that Griezmann remains an Atletico player.

"Everyone knows that we defend Atletico, it is a matter of respect. Here or outside Spain. It is a matter of respect," he told reporters.

"No one is lost here. Griezmann is an Atletico player and that's all."

Cerezo also added that Barcelona had not asked "for any permission" to speak to Griezmann

The Atletico president discussed their recent transfer embargo, which has prevented them from registering players until the imminent January window.

"FIFA's sanction is unfair, it has hurt the club, but the team has kept the competitive level," he added.

"On January 1 we will already be able to sign players on and we will have Diego Costa and Vitolo, two first-level players that will increase the competition in the squad."