Chelsea face Arsenal while Manchester City draw Bristol City in EFL Cup semis

Manchester City have been drawn against Manchester United's conquerors Bristol City in the semi-finals of the EFL Cup, while Arsenal will face Chelsea in an all-London affair.

Pep Guardiola's side booked their place in the last four after edging out Leicester City on penalties on Tuesday and will now face the team that knocked out their neighbours.

The Robins pulled off the shock of the tournament so far by dumping the holders out of the tournament on Wednesday.

Joe Bryan gave the hosts the lead at Ashton Gate and although Zlatan Ibrahimovic equalised eight minutes later, Jose Mourinho's men were knocked out as Korey Smith scored an injury-time winner to complete a 2-1 win.

Chelsea also needed a late goal to progress as they saw off Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge. A 90th-minute equaliser from Dan Gosling looked to have forced extra-time, but the Blues hit back almost immediately through Alvaro Morata to book their place in the last four.

Antonio Conte's side will now play Arsenal, who saw off West Ham on Tuesday thanks to a single goal from Danny Welbeck.

The first legs are scheduled to be played in the week beginning January 8, and the reverse fixtures will take place two weeks later.