Chelsea 2 Bournemouth 1: Morata breaks Cherries´ hearts with last-gasp winner

Alvaro Morata snatched a dramatic 91st minute winner moments after Bournemouth had equalised as Chelsea reached the EFL Cup semi-finals with a 2-1 win at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.
Introduced in the 73rd minute, Spain strike Morata broke the visitors' hearts by combining with fellow substitute Eden Hazard to book his side's place in the final four.
The decisive goal came just 75 seconds after Dan Gosling had curled the Cherries level, appearing to reward Eddie Howe's men from a dogged second-half fightback.
But they were ultimately denied what would have been the club's first ever appearance in the next stage, with Chelsea instead still in contention for a second EFL Cup triumph in the space of four seasons.
Willian earlier capped a well-constructed move in the 13th minute to give his side a lead, which they held for almost the entire match.
And Bournemouth's disappointment will be compounded by the first-half loss of Jermain Defoe, who was forced off early following a heavy challenge from Ethan Ampadu.
FT: Chelsea 2-1 Bournemouth!— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 20, 2017
What a finish...
We're through to the semi-finals! #CHEBOU pic.twitter.com/vT81sLa3ly
Ampadu was brought in as one of eight changes for Chelsea and the teenager's first act was to go in late on Defoe, who was unable to continue beyond the 17th minute.
Chelsea were already ahead by the time of his substitution courtesy of a delightful team move.
Michy Batshuayi's pass enabled Kenedy to free Cesc Fabregas with a classy first-time back-heel and, from inside the area, the Spain midfielder unselfishly squared for Willian to tap home.
Defoe's replacement Jordon Ibe fired wide of the near post with a chance to issue a quick response, although the hosts quickly reasserted their dominance over possession and territory.
Batshuayi drew a close-range smother from Artur Boruc after being put through on an angle by Pedro, before Gary Cahill audaciously volleyed the half-clearance marginally over the bar.
Bournemouth survived to the break without further damage and returned with renewed impetus, winning a trio of corners in quick succession.
2 - Willian has scored in both of his #EFLCup appearances this season, after failing to score in his first nine in the competition. Smooth.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 20, 2017
Lys Mousset drew another when his effort from Ibe's pass was deflected over the bar as Howe's men continued to grow in confidence.
Conte moved to alleviate the mounting pressure by introducing Hazard and Tiemoue Bakayoko in a double change, although the Cherries were inching closer to an equaliser.
Ibe first whistled a shot past the left post and Gosling went one better in the 90th minute, clinically curling beyond the outstretched Willy Caballero to spark wild celebrations among the away fans.
But their joy quickly turned to despair as, from the resultant kick-off, Chelsea stunningly restored their lead, Hazard skilfully setting Morata through for a cool one-on-one finish.
The striker's subsequent celebrations earned him a yellow card and a suspension, though, meaning he will miss Saturday's trip to Everton in the only dampener on the hosts' delight.
|Bristol City 2 Manchester United 1: Last-gasp Smith winner dumps out EFL Cup holders
|PSG 3 Caen 1: Cavani and birthday-boy Mbappe on target in routine win
|Chelsea 2 Bournemouth 1: Morata breaks Cherries´ hearts with last-gasp winner
|Juventus 2 Genoa 0: Dybala & Higuain secure Coppa Italia quarter-final spot
|Bayern Munich 2 Borussia Dortmund 1: Boateng, Muller earn DFB-Pokal revenge
|Guerrero cleared for World Cup after FIFA reduces ban
|Rock-bottom Swansea part company with Clement
|Neymar tips Belgium and Salah to shine at World Cup
|Griezmann is an Atletico Madrid player and that´s all, says Cerezo
|Ibrahimovic & Pogba return for Man United at Bristol City
|Klopp casts doubt on January defensive signings
|Celtic snap up Compper from RB Leipzig
|Ronaldo a Clasico injury doubt?
|Oxlade-Chamberlain ready to shine against Arsenal, says Klopp
|Sterling attacker jailed for racially aggravated assault
|Torres eager for Barca target Griezmann to stay
|Paulinho urges Coutinho to make Barcelona switch
|Real Madrid v Barcelona: Messi and Ronaldo primed for classic festive argument
|Real Madrid v Barcelona: Ronaldo and Messi´s head-to-head Clasico record
|Dear Father Christmas – keep your presents, English kids want the World Cup
|Rosicky retires as rigours of playing become too much
|Real Madrid v Barcelona: Ronaldinho´s ovation, Barca´s guard of honour and other Clasico classics
|Palace game ´massive´ in Swansea survival bid, admits Fer
|Real Madrid v Barcelona: The biggest wins, top scorers and shining stars from El Clasico history
|Tottenham thrashing was a Liverpool turning point – Mignolet
|Mbappe at 19: Six of the PSG star´s best goals
|Mbappe at 19: The fantastic French teenager´s rapid rise
|Mourinho an inspiration for Bristol City boss Johnson
|Neymar to Real Madrid? You never know, says Rivaldo
|Ramos: Real Madrid need to beat Barca in Clasico now more than ever
|Man charged over alleged racist attack on Sterling
|That won´t happen – Guardiola dismisses talk of Manchester City quadruple
|Wenger concerned by Giroud´s hamstring injury
|Moyes seeks midfield reinforcements for West Ham
|Leicester City 1 Manchester City 1 (aet, 3-4 pens): Vardy & Mahrez miss in shoot-out as visitors rea
|Batshuayi must prove he´s better than Morata and Hazard - Conte
|Arsenal 1 West Ham 0: Welbeck the difference in cagey EFL Cup quarter-final
|PSG are ´200 per cent´ behind Emery, says sporting director
|Gladbach interested in Aussie teenager
|Mourinho hints at Mkhitaryan return in EFL Cup
|PSG star Mbappe: I don´t know where I´ll be in two years
|Deeney´s four-match suspension upheld despite Watford appeal
|West Ham star Lanzini banned for dive at Stoke
|Dybala capable of better - Allegri
|Atletico complain to FIFA about alleged Barcelona pursuit of Griezmann
|Batshuayi set to get the nod for Chelsea´s quarter-final
|Arrest made in connection with alleged racist attack on Sterling
|Der Klassiker comes too early for Robben
|Aubameyang a doubt for DFB-Pokal Klassiker
|Hebei deny offer for Arsenal star Sanchez
|Howe wants to avoid multiple Bournemouth signings as injuries mount
|Gattuso didn´t have ´slightest thought´ of AC Milan resignation
|Roma boss Di Francesco: I´m a mix of Ancelotti and Conte
|Wenger hints at youthful EFL Cup line-up for Arsenal
|I´d leave the pitch in a coffin for Mourinho - Terry
|Boca ´oblivious to any negotiation´ with Tevez
|´Superstar´ Salah has exceeded expectations, says Mignolet
|Neymar treated everybody like his brother – Jesus hails Brazil star
|Messi can lead Argentina to World Cup success – Riquelme
|Suarez hails ´elite´ Griezmann, Coutinho
|Moyes: I can do any job in world football
|Allardyce not expecting busy January transfer window at resurgent Everton
|Rooney hails Everton´s invigorated character after comeback win
|Everton 3 Swansea City 1: Sigurdsson strike helps to sink former club
|Salah predicts silverware for Liverpool
|Mbappe credits Neymar for PSG integration
|Clasico win won´t decide title race, warns Iniesta
|Emery wants new midfielder at PSG in January
|Tarkowski charged by FA over Murray clash
|Gattuso takes AC Milan on training retreat
|Huddersfield forward Kachunga faces up to three months out
|Independiente del Valle´s Angulo to serve four-year drugs ban
|Manchester City star Raheem Sterling allegedly attacked before game
|Spain in danger of missing the World Cup - Villar
|Messi: Clasico win will give Barcelona a happy Christmas
|Barcelona midfielder Rafinha available for Clasico
|Tudor sacked by Galatasaray
|Puncheon charged by police after late-night incident
|West Ham star Lanzini charged for dive at Stoke
|Mikel not interested in January move to Everton
|Dortmund frustrated by Aubameyang punctuality - Zorc
|Hegazi secures permanent West Brom deal
|Police investigating ´hate crime´ amid reports of Sterling attack
|Halstenberg suffers broken hand in scoring for Leipzig
|Van Gaal eyes one more job ´to spite Manchester United´
|Valverde fumes over ´absurd´ lack of VAR in LaLiga
|Conte rails against Chelsea exit rumours
|Arnold backed for Socceroos job as Ryan pays tribute to Postecoglou
|I´m happy playing for Lazio, says Man United target Milinkovic-Savic
|Klopp dislikes ´Fab Four´ nickname
|Ronaldo a legend, one of best ever – Ramos
|Kaka Retires: The last member of Brazil´s 2002 World Cup-winning team
|Barcelona won´t give Real Madrid a guard of honour – Amor
|Valverde adamant Clasico won´t decide LaLiga
|Barcelona could have held Griezmann talks, says Amor
|There are other challengers - Suarez tempers Clasico fever