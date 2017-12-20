Bayern Munich 2 Borussia Dortmund 1: Boateng, Muller earn DFB-Pokal revenge

Bayern Munich moved into the fourth round of the DFB-Pokal after a 2-1 win over holders Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena.
First-half goals from Jerome Boateng and Thomas Muller were enough to keep Bayern's treble dreams alive and avenge a semi-final defeat at the hands of Dortmund last season, despite Andriy Yarmolenko's lifeline.
The result is Peter Stoger's first defeat since taking charge of BVB this month, with his side having won back-to-back Bundesliga matches since he was appointed as successor to Peter Bosz.
Dortmund stunned Bayern in the last four in 2016-17 as they came from two goals down to win 3-2, but their chances of another upset were dealt a blow before kick-off as the injured Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang failed to make the squad.
Boateng nodded the home side ahead in the 12th minute after a spell of early dominance and Muller doubled the lead before the break at the end of a fine passing move, shortly after Yarmolenko had seen an effort cleared off the line.
Dortmund improved in the second half but they had Roman Burki to thank for keeping his side just about in the contest, the goalkeeper making excellent saves to deny James Rodriguez and Muller in particular.
Yarmolenko gave BVB some hope but Bayern held out for their sixth win in a row in all competitions, and they can now prepare for a quarter-final tie beginning in January, with duties for 2017 completed.
Jérôme Bo-AIR-teng #FCBBVB #MiaSanMia #DFBPokal 1-0 pic.twitter.com/TPRziljd4d— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) December 20, 2017
Bayern's bright start almost yielded a goal in the third minute, with Arturo Vidal smacking the crossbar with a diving header following Joshua Kimmich's pinpoint cross.
Burki could only watch the ball bounce clear but the goalkeeper was in the thick of the action five minutes later, standing tall to block Robert Lewandowski's chip after the striker sprung Dortmund's offside trap.
Shortly after, Burki blocked a rasping drive from Franck Ribery before Lewandowski hooked the rebound wide, as Bayern continued to threaten in the opening exchanges.
The breakthrough duly arrived with 12 minutes gone, as Boateng steered the rebound into the right-hand corner of the net after Niklas Sule crashed a header off the bar.
Dortmund had offered little support to Yarmolenko and Christian Pulisic in attack but they almost snatched an equaliser 10 minutes before the break, with Yarmolenko placing a shot past Sven Ulreich only for David Alaba to clear brilliantly off the line.
It proved to be a costly miss as, five minutes later, Bayern doubled their lead. Lewandowski's clever pass sent Muller free into the penalty area, where he chipped a clever finish past Burki from six yards out.
16 - @esmuellert_ scored in 16 games in the @DFBPokal_EN - @FCBayern_EN won each of this 16 games. Mojo. #FCBBVB @FCBayernUS pic.twitter.com/3NAP6ACvpk— OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) December 20, 2017
The home side nearly had a third in the first minute of the second half, with Burki getting down swiftly to claw away James' effort, before Sule headed the resulting corner over the bar.
Muller thought he had scored a second when he met Alaba's cross at the right-hand post, only for Burki to produce the save of the match, the Switzerland goalkeeper lifting a foot to keep out the header.
Shinji Kagawa shot wide from a tight angle as Dortmund pushed forward looking for a lifeline, but Muller nearly squeezed in his side's third on the counter-attack, with James just unable to connect with the loose ball.
Bayern were punished for dropping deeper and deeper with 13 minutes left, as Yarmolenko headed past Ulreich after being picked out brilliantly by Kagawa, but Dortmund could not manage another famous comeback as they ended 2017 in disappointing fashion.
|Bristol City 2 Manchester United 1: Last-gasp Smith winner dumps out EFL Cup holders
|PSG 3 Caen 1: Cavani and birthday-boy Mbappe on target in routine win
|Chelsea 2 Bournemouth 1: Morata breaks Cherries´ hearts with last-gasp winner
|Juventus 2 Genoa 0: Dybala & Higuain secure Coppa Italia quarter-final spot
|Bayern Munich 2 Borussia Dortmund 1: Boateng, Muller earn DFB-Pokal revenge
|Guerrero cleared for World Cup after FIFA reduces ban
|Rock-bottom Swansea part company with Clement
|Neymar tips Belgium and Salah to shine at World Cup
|Griezmann is an Atletico Madrid player and that´s all, says Cerezo
|Ibrahimovic & Pogba return for Man United at Bristol City
|Klopp casts doubt on January defensive signings
|Celtic snap up Compper from RB Leipzig
|Ronaldo a Clasico injury doubt?
|Oxlade-Chamberlain ready to shine against Arsenal, says Klopp
|Sterling attacker jailed for racially aggravated assault
|Torres eager for Barca target Griezmann to stay
|Paulinho urges Coutinho to make Barcelona switch
|Real Madrid v Barcelona: Messi and Ronaldo primed for classic festive argument
|Real Madrid v Barcelona: Ronaldo and Messi´s head-to-head Clasico record
|Dear Father Christmas – keep your presents, English kids want the World Cup
|Rosicky retires as rigours of playing become too much
|Real Madrid v Barcelona: Ronaldinho´s ovation, Barca´s guard of honour and other Clasico classics
|Palace game ´massive´ in Swansea survival bid, admits Fer
|Real Madrid v Barcelona: The biggest wins, top scorers and shining stars from El Clasico history
|Tottenham thrashing was a Liverpool turning point – Mignolet
|Mbappe at 19: Six of the PSG star´s best goals
|Mbappe at 19: The fantastic French teenager´s rapid rise
|Mourinho an inspiration for Bristol City boss Johnson
|Neymar to Real Madrid? You never know, says Rivaldo
|Ramos: Real Madrid need to beat Barca in Clasico now more than ever
|Man charged over alleged racist attack on Sterling
|That won´t happen – Guardiola dismisses talk of Manchester City quadruple
|Wenger concerned by Giroud´s hamstring injury
|Moyes seeks midfield reinforcements for West Ham
|Leicester City 1 Manchester City 1 (aet, 3-4 pens): Vardy & Mahrez miss in shoot-out as visitors rea
|Batshuayi must prove he´s better than Morata and Hazard - Conte
|Arsenal 1 West Ham 0: Welbeck the difference in cagey EFL Cup quarter-final
|PSG are ´200 per cent´ behind Emery, says sporting director
|Gladbach interested in Aussie teenager
|Mourinho hints at Mkhitaryan return in EFL Cup
|PSG star Mbappe: I don´t know where I´ll be in two years
|Deeney´s four-match suspension upheld despite Watford appeal
|West Ham star Lanzini banned for dive at Stoke
|Dybala capable of better - Allegri
|Atletico complain to FIFA about alleged Barcelona pursuit of Griezmann
|Batshuayi set to get the nod for Chelsea´s quarter-final
|Arrest made in connection with alleged racist attack on Sterling
|Der Klassiker comes too early for Robben
|Aubameyang a doubt for DFB-Pokal Klassiker
|Hebei deny offer for Arsenal star Sanchez
|Howe wants to avoid multiple Bournemouth signings as injuries mount
|Gattuso didn´t have ´slightest thought´ of AC Milan resignation
|Roma boss Di Francesco: I´m a mix of Ancelotti and Conte
|Wenger hints at youthful EFL Cup line-up for Arsenal
|I´d leave the pitch in a coffin for Mourinho - Terry
|Boca ´oblivious to any negotiation´ with Tevez
|´Superstar´ Salah has exceeded expectations, says Mignolet
|Neymar treated everybody like his brother – Jesus hails Brazil star
|Messi can lead Argentina to World Cup success – Riquelme
|Suarez hails ´elite´ Griezmann, Coutinho
|Moyes: I can do any job in world football
|Allardyce not expecting busy January transfer window at resurgent Everton
|Rooney hails Everton´s invigorated character after comeback win
|Everton 3 Swansea City 1: Sigurdsson strike helps to sink former club
|Salah predicts silverware for Liverpool
|Mbappe credits Neymar for PSG integration
|Clasico win won´t decide title race, warns Iniesta
|Emery wants new midfielder at PSG in January
|Tarkowski charged by FA over Murray clash
|Gattuso takes AC Milan on training retreat
|Huddersfield forward Kachunga faces up to three months out
|Independiente del Valle´s Angulo to serve four-year drugs ban
|Manchester City star Raheem Sterling allegedly attacked before game
|Spain in danger of missing the World Cup - Villar
|Messi: Clasico win will give Barcelona a happy Christmas
|Barcelona midfielder Rafinha available for Clasico
|Tudor sacked by Galatasaray
|Puncheon charged by police after late-night incident
|West Ham star Lanzini charged for dive at Stoke
|Mikel not interested in January move to Everton
|Dortmund frustrated by Aubameyang punctuality - Zorc
|Hegazi secures permanent West Brom deal
|Police investigating ´hate crime´ amid reports of Sterling attack
|Halstenberg suffers broken hand in scoring for Leipzig
|Van Gaal eyes one more job ´to spite Manchester United´
|Valverde fumes over ´absurd´ lack of VAR in LaLiga
|Conte rails against Chelsea exit rumours
|Arnold backed for Socceroos job as Ryan pays tribute to Postecoglou
|I´m happy playing for Lazio, says Man United target Milinkovic-Savic
|Klopp dislikes ´Fab Four´ nickname
|Ronaldo a legend, one of best ever – Ramos
|Kaka Retires: The last member of Brazil´s 2002 World Cup-winning team
|Barcelona won´t give Real Madrid a guard of honour – Amor
|Valverde adamant Clasico won´t decide LaLiga
|Barcelona could have held Griezmann talks, says Amor
|There are other challengers - Suarez tempers Clasico fever