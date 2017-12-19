Related

Article

Wenger hints at youthful EFL Cup line-up for Arsenal

19 December 2017 10:25

Arsene Wenger is keen to keep handing opportunities to Arsenal's youngsters as he prepares to ring the changes for Tuesday's EFL Cup quarter-final against West Ham.

Arsenal entertain the Hammers at Emirates Stadium just six days after the sides played out a goalless Premier League draw in Stratford.

The Gunners have just passed the halfway point in a month in which they will play nine matches, and Wenger confessed fatigue is an issue in his squad.

"Some players are a little bit on the edge," said the Arsenal boss.

"I think as well that we have so many quality players who did not start on Saturday, so you cannot say that you prefer to play a player who has played three games in six days to a guy who is at the same level and is completely fresh.

"The players who will start are basically all international players, so that's why I think [squad rotation] makes sense. You have to show the trust and the confidence that we have in the players."

Wenger has used the EFL Cup and Europa League to hand opportunities to the likes of Matt Macey, Joe Willock and Eddie Nketiah, that latter scoring a double to see them past Norwich City after extra time in the previous round.

The trio are among a number of Arsenal youth products to sign new contracts in recent months and the Frenchman hopes to continue aiding their development.

"It's a very exciting bunch of young players," Wenger said. "I made the decision a few months ago to try and keep them at the club because I believe they all have futures at the club.

"I am convinced as well, but it is very important for Arsenal to continue giving chances to young players we educate here.

"For example, on Saturday, we had four players who have been developed in our academy - Alex Iwobi, Jack Wilshere, Hector Bellerin and Ainsley [Maintland-Niles].

"That shows you that our level you have not many teams who can show up with that. That's a positive sign. We have some good young players coming through as well, behind them."

Sponsored links

Tuesday 19 December

11:29 Roma boss Di Francesco: I´m a mix of Ancelotti and Conte
10:25 Wenger hints at youthful EFL Cup line-up for Arsenal
09:49 I´d leave the pitch in a coffin for Mourinho - Terry
08:55 Boca ´oblivious to any negotiation´ with Tevez
06:44 ´Superstar´ Salah has exceeded expectations, says Mignolet
04:39 Neymar treated everybody like his brother – Jesus hails Brazil star
03:00 Messi can lead Argentina to World Cup success – Riquelme
01:44 Suarez hails ´elite´ Griezmann, Coutinho
00:45 Moyes: I can do any job in world football
00:10 Allardyce not expecting busy January transfer window at resurgent Everton

Monday 18 December

23:45 Rooney hails Everton´s invigorated character after comeback win
22:53 Everton 3 Swansea City 1: Sigurdsson strike helps to sink former club
22:27 Salah predicts silverware for Liverpool
21:05 Mbappe credits Neymar for PSG integration
19:40 Clasico win won´t decide title race, warns Iniesta
19:24 Emery wants new midfielder at PSG in January
19:06 Tarkowski charged by FA over Murray clash
18:53 Gattuso takes AC Milan on training retreat
18:48 Huddersfield forward Kachunga faces up to three months out
18:32 Independiente del Valle´s Angulo to serve four-year drugs ban
18:32 Manchester City star Raheem Sterling allegedly attacked before game
18:13 Spain in danger of missing the World Cup - Villar
17:43 Messi: Clasico win will give Barcelona a happy Christmas
17:01 Barcelona midfielder Rafinha available for Clasico
16:46 Tudor sacked by Galatasaray
16:41 Puncheon charged by police after late-night incident
14:19 West Ham star Lanzini charged for dive at Stoke
13:11 Mikel not interested in January move to Everton
12:34 Dortmund frustrated by Aubameyang punctuality - Zorc
12:29 Hegazi secures permanent West Brom deal
11:32 Police investigating ´hate crime´ amid reports of Sterling attack
11:26 Halstenberg suffers broken hand in scoring for Leipzig
11:11 Van Gaal eyes one more job ´to spite Manchester United´
10:32 Valverde fumes over ´absurd´ lack of VAR in LaLiga
08:59 Conte rails against Chelsea exit rumours
08:02 Arnold backed for Socceroos job as Ryan pays tribute to Postecoglou
05:49 I´m happy playing for Lazio, says Man United target Milinkovic-Savic
05:31 Klopp dislikes ´Fab Four´ nickname
04:09 Ronaldo a legend, one of best ever – Ramos
01:34 Kaka Retires: The last member of Brazil´s 2002 World Cup-winning team
01:23 Barcelona won´t give Real Madrid a guard of honour – Amor
00:49 Valverde adamant Clasico won´t decide LaLiga
00:43 Barcelona could have held Griezmann talks, says Amor
00:05 There are other challengers - Suarez tempers Clasico fever

Sunday 17 December

23:42 Pre-season win over Spurs key to City´s season, Guardiola claims
23:07 Juventus still monitoring Liverpool´s Can - Marotta
22:53 Griezmann apologises for ´awkward´ fancy dress
22:39 Barcelona lose Alcacer for El Clasico
22:37 Barcelona 4 Deportivo La Coruna 0: Suarez, Paulinho at the double in Clasico warm-up
21:54 Griezmann attracts criticism for ´racist´ fancy dress
20:53 Klopp calls for Liverpool consistency after Bournemouth battering
20:32 Coutinho won´t be drawn on Liverpool future
19:55 Kaka Retires: Ballon d´Or, Milan glory and Brazil brilliance among career highlights
19:47 Liverpool make top-flight history in Bournemouth victory
19:37 We can´t think we´re unbeatable - Jesus
19:29 Lukaku´s love for West Brom behind muted celebration - Mourinho
19:23 Bournemouth 0 Liverpool 4: Coutinho sparkles as Reds return to winning ways
19:00 Kaka Retires: Former clubs and team-mates pay tribute
18:57 Dybala needs to be in better physical shape - Allegri
18:44 Hearts break spell but Celtic join Milan, Porto among unbeaten elite
18:21 Juventus allowed Bologna nothing - Pjanic
18:16 Mourinho: United lost ambition in second-half slump
18:13 Lingard claiming second goal in Manchester United win
17:56 Kaka eyes future in the boardroom after resisting Milan swansong
17:07 West Brom 1 Manchester United 2: Lukaku on target against old club
16:58 Former AC Milan and Brazil star Kaka announces retirement
16:54 Bologna 0 Juventus 3: Pjanic, Mandzukic and Matuidi send champions second
16:52 Feyenoord hit seven against Sparta Rotterdam
16:05 Gattuso slams ´embarrassing´ Milan after Verona defeat
15:26 Celtic´s 69-match unbeaten run ends with Hearts thrashing
15:05 Fekir keen on Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico, Manchester City... and Arsenal
14:44 Mbappe pips Martial to Telefoot Trophy
14:33 Verona 3 AC Milan 0: Gattuso´s side slip to insipid defeat
14:27 Man City´s celebrations? You should hear Burnley, says Rooney
12:56 Rooney wants greedy Rashford, has high hopes for Martial
12:31 Man City aren´t one of the Premier League´s best ever - Rooney
12:15 The best answer is laughing - Ronaldo mocks Gremio boss Renato
11:41 Brisbane Roar 1 Melbourne Victory 2: Williams and Barbarouses boost pre-derby mood
10:51 Perez keen for ´spectacular´ Ronaldo to never leave Madrid
04:59 Kroos: Madrid don´t need added motivation for Clasico
03:59 Howe discussed Liverpool criticism with Begovic
02:58 Pellegrino: I can´t control Van Dijk future
02:28 Perez suggests Madrid unlikely to make January moves
00:50 Liverpool scouts to thank for Salah capture, says Klopp
00:08 Substitutes made the difference - Simeone

Premier League table

# Team MP D P
1 Manchester City 18 +44 52
2 Manchester United 18 +27 41
3 Chelsea 18 +18 38
4 Liverpool 18 +18 34
5 Arsenal 18 +11 33
6 Burnley 18 +4 32
7 Tottenham Hotspur 18 +13 31
8 Leicester City 18 +1 26
9 Everton 18 -6 25
10 Watford 18 -6 22
11 Huddersfield Town 18 -14 21
12 Southampton 18 -7 18
13 Brighton & Hov… 18 -9 18
14 Crystal Palace 18 -13 17
15 West Ham United 18 -15 17
16 AFC Bournemouth 18 -9 16
17 Stoke City 18 -20 16
18 Newcastle United 18 -11 15
19 West Bromwich … 18 -11 14
20 Swansea City 18 -15 12

Facebook