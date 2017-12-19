PSG star Mbappe: I don´t know where I´ll be in two years

Kylian Mbappe's career has been on such a meteoric rise that the Paris Saint-Germain star finds it difficult to predict what awaits him in the future.

Teenage forward Mbappe shot to stardom as part of the Monaco side that claimed the Ligue 1 title and reached the Champions League semi-finals last season, scoring 26 goals in 44 matches.

His consistently brilliant performances led to PSG striking a deal to take him to the Parc des Princes on an initial loan move that is set to be made permanent for a reported €180million at the end of the campaign.

Mbappe is expected to be a key figure for France at the 2018 World Cup and, having ascended from obscurity in such a short space of time, he cannot begin to fathom what comes next.

"I had some plans for my career, but since nothing has happened as planned an I'm already doing better than I imagined a few months ago, it's difficult to project," he told France Football.

"Where will I be in two years? Frankly, I don't know."

Un plaisir de passer du temps avec vous les amis #Solidarité pic.twitter.com/3MBDuP1KXV — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) December 18, 2017

There is no uncertainty about Mbappe's plans when he hangs up his boots, though. The attacker is already looking forward to a career in coaching.

"At the end of my career I'm sure I'll end up in the dugout," he said.

"I think it would be too hard and brutal to stop overnight.

"I already have my little plans in my head. I would like to start coaching in clubs where I played, like Monaco or Paris."