Moyes: I can do any job in world football

David Moyes believes he is capable of managing any club in world football.

The Scot has overseen two wins and a draw in West Ham's last three league games to lead the club away from the Premier League's relegation zone.

Prior to taking over at London Stadium, Moyes could not prevent Sunderland from being relegated to the Championship last season, while he lasted less than a year at both Real Sociedad and Manchester United, where he succeeded managerial great Alex Ferguson.

Despite three failures in a row, Moyes backed himself to be a success at West Ham, who face Arsenal in an EFL Cup quarter-final on Tuesday.

"I have to come here and show I can do it," Moyes said. "If you're any player, you have to come and show what you can do.

"Your reputation doesn't stand for anything. You have to come and try to get up and show you're capable of doing the job.

"I think I'm capable of doing the job at any club in the world, so I'm sure I can do it at West Ham."

West Ham’s Manuel Lanzini charged with ‘Successful Deception of a Match Official’ following Saturday’s match against Stoke City. Full statement: https://t.co/Om3eSrnGOC. pic.twitter.com/FSV75dHfy9 — FA Spokesperson (@FAspokesperson) December 18, 2017

Manuel Lanzini will be banned for the EFL Cup tie - unless West Ham successfully appeal - after he was given a two-match suspension for diving in Saturday's Premier League win at Stoke City.

But Moyes defended the Argentine forward against accusations he deceived referee Graham Scott by going to ground under a challenge from Erik Pieters.

"I am a bit surprised because the incident, the referee was 10 yards from the ball, nothing blocking him, it was clear to see the defender goes for the ball and doesn't get it," Moyes told reporters.

"From my point of view, they have gone against the referee if that is the case. I think whoever the panel were, the [television programme] Goals On Sunday panel said it was a definite pen and nothing to talk about. It was a really tough call, very hard call to make, but on the day the ref gave the penalty.

"I find it strange that there are three people on Sunday that all say it was a penalty yet today we find there are three people who say it is not. I think to be as clear as that, it is very difficult.

"After his performance on Saturday, the only thing I said to him was how well he played. He made the first goal, created the other two, it was a brilliant performance, so there was nothing that we had to say to him after the game.

"Let me be clear, I am the first one who will say 'let's get rid of diving and let's make sure it's not in the game' - so that's why I am annoyed at this one because I don't think anyone can be definitely sure that it was."